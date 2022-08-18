Read full article on original website
Nia Long Shows Off Her Blonde Box Braids On Instagram
Nia Long took to Instagram to show off her blonde box braids and we're loving this new look!
Jessica Alba reveals she got married when she was nine months pregnant and then had waffles
Jessica Alba is the cover of Glamour’s latest issue. During the edition, she spoke about her family, business, and how it has been for her to be a Latina in Hollywood. Alba, of Mexican descent, told the publication that her wedding with Cash Warren was spontaneous and...
Beyonce’s Baby Bump Debut and More Pregnant Celebs Who Rocked the VMAs Red Carpet Over the Years
Bumping along! MTV’s Video Music Awards have become a popular place for pregnant stars to showcase their budding bellies. In fact, Laura Perlongo has done it twice. In 2016, the Michigan native's bare baby bump was on display in an unzipped green jacket, a silver body chain and black pants. Her husband, Nev Schulman, cradled […]
Halle Berry's Boyfriend Van Hunt Celebrates Her Birthday With Sweet Message: 'Love You With Everything I Got'
Halle Berry is feeling the love from her man, Van Hunt, on her birthday! On Sunday, the musician took to Instagram to celebrate the actress on her 56th birthday. “hi, baby. it's ur bday, and against ur wishes i am screaming it to the mountaintops and celebrating with the world the wonderful, loving, funny, and life-giving force you are,” the "Seconds of Pleasure" singer wrote.
Katie Holmes Reveals Her "Very Talented" Daughter, Suri, Sings in Her New Film
Suri Cruise is stepping into the spotlight. In a July 26 interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, Katie Holmes revealed her daughter, Suri, whom she shares with Tom Cruise, sings in the actor's new film, "Alone Together." "I always want the highest level of talent, so I asked her," Holmes said, sharing...
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Take PDA to the Next Level During Montecito Beach Day
Watch: Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barkers' Post-Hospital Beach Day. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are going back where it all began. Nine months after getting engaged on the beach in Montecito, Calif., the couple returned to the site of their proposal for a PDA packed outing. In the July 24...
Nicole Kidman shows off her ripped physique from new photo shoot
Nicole Kidman is putting her toned physique on display. In a photo shoot for Perfect magazine, Kidman, 55, posed flexing her biceps in a miniskirt and tube top as she stared blankly at the camera. The "Being the Ricardos" star rocked a red wig with a blunt bob in front...
Halle Berry Paired New Purple Curls With a Plunging Blouse for Date Night
Aside from her unparalleled beauty, fashion-icon status, and Oscar-winning acting skills, Halle Berry is known for her impeccable hair — whether it's cropped short in her signature pixie or styled in breezy waves. And the actress just debuted new hair with a bold dye choice that she unsurprisingly pulled off with flying colors.
Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Kaavia Gets New Braids & Shares Her Hair Transformation in the Cutest Video
Click here to read the full article. Gabrielle Union’s 4-year-old daughter Kaavia is a dancer, a singer, and now a beauty influencer! The toddler known as Shady Baby recently had her hair done and we can’t stop watching her adorable hair transformation. Kaavia, whom Union shares with husband Dwyane Wade, got braids at One by Wankaya, and shared the cutest video of the before-and-after look. The video starts with footage of Kaavia’s curly natural hair. As the camera pans around, it suddenly jumps to the finished look, and she is so beautiful! Her hair is in braids with two purple bows...
Sarah Hyland's Wedding to Wells Adams Doubled as a "Modern Family" Reunion
The Pritchett-Dunphy-Tucker family continue to stick together even though the cameras stopped rolling on "Modern Family" in 2020. On Saturday, Aug. 20, Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams finally said "I do" in a small ceremony at Sunstone Winery in California's Santa Ynez Valley, and a large portion of the "Modern Family" cast showed up to support the bride. Among the cast members who were attendance were Sofia Vergara, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Nolan Gould, and Julie Bowen.
Halle Berry and Van Hunt’s Relationship Timeline
Finding The One! Halle Berry found something special with Van Hunt and has enjoyed showing off her relationship to her fans. Berry was previously married three times: to David Justice from 1993 to 1997, to Eric Benét from 2001 to 2005 and to Olivier Martinez from 2013 to 2016. She shares son Maceo (born in 2013) with Martinez and daughter Nahla (born in 2008) with ex Gabriel Aubry.
How Megan Fox's Style Changed When She Started Dating Machine Gun Kelly
If you're even a little up to speed on pop culture and entertainment these days, chances are you have heard of Megan Fox. Known for her countless credits on the big screen and elsewhere, it's safe to say that the "Transformers" star (per IMDb) has made quite the name for herself in Hollywood. What may have truly sealed the deal on her superstardom, though, is her current relationship with musician Machine Gun Kelly. When it comes to iconic celebrity couples, Megan Fox and MGK have certainly created a unique and noteworthy legacy with their love.
Shakira fans hit out at Gerard Piqué as he’s photographed with new ‘girlfriend’ three months after split
Shakira fans have criticised her ex-boyfriend, Gerard Piqué, after he was spotted with his rumoured girlfriend, three months after his split from the singer.Over the weekend, the 35-year-old Barcelona footballer was pictured with his alleged new partner, Clara Chia Marti, while at the Summerfest Cerdanya festival in Catalonia. In the video captured by Spanish news outlet Socialite, Piqué could be seen with his arm around Marti, while he leans his head down and they exchange a kiss.The publication reported that Marti was a 23-year-old PR student who works for Komos, Pique’s sports and media investment group. On Twitter, many...
‘America’s Got Talent’s Sofia Vergara Posts Stunning Pics From ‘Modern Family’ Co-star’s Wedding
The hit ABC TV comedy series Modern Family may have come to an end, but the bonds the players made during the show’s successful run will never break. So, it’s no surprise that when one of the show’s stars, Sarah Hyland, tied the knot her Modern Family costars were there to celebrate. And, thankfully Sofia Vergara, one of Sarah Hyland’s former costars and current judge for the wildly successful talent competition series, America’s Got Talent was there to capture some of the wedding’s sweetest moments!
Olivia Wilde Was Seen Dancing Her Heart Out At A Harry Styles Toronto Concert (VIDEOS)
Olivia Wilde was supporting Harry Styles at his Toronto concert on August 16 — and the famous actress and director did not come to play. Wilde was watching the show in a sectioned-off area in the pit of Scotiabank Arena this past Tuesday, according to a tweet, and based on several social media posts, it looked like she had a fabulous time.
Ireland Baldwin Debuts Blonde Buzz Cut: See the Pics
Ireland Baldwin's got a new 'do! The 26-year-old model took to Instagram Saturday night to show off her bleached blonde buzz cut. "don’t tell me I won’t do something because I will. buzzed by @hairmettle 💕," Baldwin captioned the post, which showed off her much shorter haircut.
See Pics: Jennifer Lopez wears stunning couture gown during wedding with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were all smiles during their romantic wedding at the actor’s $8.9 million property in Georgia. The bride looked stunning in a Ralph Lauren couture gown, while the groom went for a classic look in a matching black and white tuxedo. ...
Tom Brady's Son Jack Is All Grown Up in Dad's 15th Birthday Photo: "Amazing Young Man"
Tom Brady's oldest son, Jack, just turned 15, and his dad seems pretty proud of the teen. The football icon commemorated his son's special day on Aug. 22 with an Instagram post. "Happy Birthday my beautiful son," Brady wrote. "What a blessing you are in our life. We love you...
Jennifer Lawrence runs into woman wearing the same dress in NYC
Don’t look up — because you might spot a stranger wearing your outfit. In a hilarious case of dressing déjà vu, Jennifer Lawrence bumped into another woman in her exact La Garçonne frock ($625) while out for a stroll in NYC Sunday. The “Hunger Games” actress, 31, paired the strappy sand-colored style with sold-out sandals from The Row and a Trademark bucket bag ($498), while her trendy twin looked equally chic with her Bottega Veneta bag and chunky clogs. Lawrence was first spotted in the sundress on July 29, when she styled it with a gingham bucket hat and a Dior saddle bag. While the...
