inkfreenews.com
Kentucky Man Arrested After Traffic Stop
FULTON COUNTY — A Kentucky man was arrested after a traffic stop at US 31 near Old US 31, Saturday, Aug. 20. John P. Madden, 46, Evarts, Ky., was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, level 3 felony; dealing in marijuana, level 5 felony; possession of marijuana, class A misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, class C misdemeanor.
somerset106.com
Laurel County Sheriff’s Department To Conduct Traffic Safety Checkpoints
Laurel County Sheriff John Root says his department will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints at various locations that are experiencing a high rate of traffic crashes resulting injuries. These traffic safety checkpoints are part of the department’s efforts to make roads safer for families to travel. The checkpoints will be held now through September 5th. The checkpoints are coordinated by Lt. Chris Edwards .The locations they will concentrate on will include:
wymt.com
Sheriff, KSP investigating theft from Sheriff’s office evidence room
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck announced the investigation into a theft from the sheriff’s office evidence room. According to a release, the sheriff’s office and Kentucky State Police are investigating the theft, which was approximately $25,000 in cash. The release states that...
2 crimes in one night: Pulaski deputies trying to catch a thief
Authorities in Pulaski County are asking for the public's help in catching an alleged pharmacy burglar.
lakercountry.com
Russell Springs man arrested Sunday morning
A Russell Springs man was arrested Sunday morning by the Russell County Sheriff’s Office. According to jail records, 33-year-old Cody Dix was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property under $10,000; no motorcycle operators license, no insurance, and no registration plates. Dix was arrested by Deputy Dustin Bunch and...
clayconews.com
Man Wanted on Warrants of Arrest found with Methamphetamine, Taken into Custody at Safety Checkpoint in Laurel County, Kentucky
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Drew Wilson arrested Albert Paul Chandler age 59 of Hopkins Cemetery Road, London early Friday morning August 19, 2022 at approximately 2:29 AM. The arrest occurred on KY 229 at the intersection of KY 1189 approximately...
Head-on collision kills man in Madison County
MADISON CO., Ky. (WEHT) — A head-on collision between a Dodge pickup truck and a Mustang left one person dead Tuesday morning in Madison County. Kentucky State Police says officers rushed to the crash along KY-627 around 8:15 a.m. Investigators believe a Dodge Ram crossed the center line and collided directly with a Ford Mustang […]
wymt.com
Missing woman found in Laurel County
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, the Laurel County Sheriff shared a release about a missing woman in the area. Stormi Maxey. 25, was last seen off Walton Road in London on August 22 around 8 p.m. The Laurel County Sheriff’s office said she was found safe Tuesday afternoon....
q95fm.net
One Man Dead Following Single-Vehicle Crash
Authorities with the Powell County Dispatch confirmed the death of one person following a crash on Saturday morning. The crash is said to have taken place on the Mountain Parkway near Exit 33 in Powell County. The crash had both lanes of traffic temporarily closed down, but they were opened...
somerset106.com
Laurel County Officials Continue To Accept Items, Especially Non Perishable Food For Flood Victims
Laurel County Judge-Executive David Westerfield said they’re still collecting non-perishable food items desperately needed for the victims of the devastating flood in Eastern Kentucky. Donations of non-perishable food items are being accepted at the Laurel County Road Department on McWhorter Street Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Judge Westerfield has been taking truckloads of food to Fleming-Neon Middle School in Letcher County Saturdays and Tuesdays, which has morphed into the de-facto distribution center for the region. The basement of the school was flooded, but otherwise the school was spared. It operates on generator power. Volunteers assist the 75-100 people who stop by every day to pick up needed supplies. Fleming-Neon Middle School Principal David Robinson said he’s seen the school empty out of supplies eight or nine times already. In addition to food, recent shipments out of Laurel County provided tents, sleeping bags, wheelbarrows and a load of 190 shovels to help people remove thick mud from their homes and businesses. When Heather Bullock of Robinson Stave learned that a co-worker is a close relative of a couple that lost their four children in the flood, she and facilities manager Jim Stiles set up a Go Fund Me page to pay for the children’s funerals. That effort raised more than $75,000 that went directly to the couple. The company also paid $1,800 for another load of shovels that the judge plans to deliver to Fleming-Neon in a few days. Bullock, who traveled with Westerfield and other Laurel County employees said this is not going to be a quick fix. Wayne Riley has been soliciting donations through the Laurel County African American Heritage Center that he leads. The center filled another 24-foot truck with supplies including two large pallets of Kroger peanut butter. For more information contact the judge’s office at 606-864-4640 or visit their Facebook page.
z93country.com
Man Arrested after theft of a Mower
According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron a Wayne County man has been arrested for being in possession of a stolen Scag zero-turn lawn mower worth over $10,000.00. On August 17, 2022, Deputy Jerry Coffey was following up on information he had obtained about possible location of the stolen zero-turn lawn mower which was stolen in Wayne County. While in the area of Cowan and Hull Subdivision Road he observed a pickup truck hauling the stolen zero-turn mower. Deputy Coffey conducted a traffic stop on the truck on Sexton Black Cemetery Road. After confirming this was the stolen mower Deputy Coffey seized the mower and charged the driver Derek Lyons of Monticello, Ky. for receiving stolen property (over $10,000.00). Lyons was lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center.
WKYT 27
Dog tossed over fence at Ky. animal shelter returned to owner
CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: A dog is back with its owner after surveillance video showed the animal being tossed over the fence at the Clark County Animal Shelter. According to a post on the shelter’s Facebook page, staff members went to the shelter Sunday night for a health issue involving another animal that had been surrendered. When workers got to the shelter, they found another dog.
wdrb.com
3 Kentucky State Police troopers indicted for excessive force, cover up in man's arrest
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two more Kentucky State Police troopers face charges after an FBI investigation into excessive force and a cover up. The charges stem from the arrest of Bradley Hamblin, who was badly bruised when he was booked on arson charges in Whitley County. He was also charged with fleeing and resisting arrest, but the fleeing charge was dropped and he pleaded guilty to the resisting charge just four days after his arrest.
spectrumnews1.com
Zoneton firefighters donate truck to eastern Kentucky fire department
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. — For Zoneton Fire Protection District Chief Kevin Moulton, there was no hesitation in looking for a way to help fire departments affected by last month’s historic floods. What You Need To Know. Zoneton Fire Protection District has donated one of its trucks to a department...
wymt.com
One person killed in Mountain Parkway crash
POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Powell County Dispatch confirmed one person was killed in a crash Saturday morning. The crash happened on the Mountain Parkway near Exit 33 in Powell County. The crash temporarily closed all lanes of the highway, but they were later reopened. Officials said one...
Donations continue to pour in for eastern Kentucky flood victims
Even those who lost their homes to the floods are trying to help their neighbors the best they can.
Perry County couple gets a second chance at a wedding
Imagine watching as month of wedding plans are helplessly washed away. That's what happened to eastern Kentucky couple Chantella Collins and Ashley Ison, who were planning to get married the Saturday after the flood hit. However, the wedding is not off.
lanereport.com
Bluegrass Bottling invests $6.25 million in new bottling facility in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Ky. — Bluegrass Bottling LLC, a Kentucky-based, woman-owned business, announced it will construct a new bottling facility in Lancaster with a $6.25 million investment that will create 27 full-time jobs for Kentucky residents. Bluegrass Bottling operates in Garrard and Lincoln counties, currently employing 14 people in the Commonwealth....
