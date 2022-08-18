Laurel County Judge-Executive David Westerfield said they’re still collecting non-perishable food items desperately needed for the victims of the devastating flood in Eastern Kentucky. Donations of non-perishable food items are being accepted at the Laurel County Road Department on McWhorter Street Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Judge Westerfield has been taking truckloads of food to Fleming-Neon Middle School in Letcher County Saturdays and Tuesdays, which has morphed into the de-facto distribution center for the region. The basement of the school was flooded, but otherwise the school was spared. It operates on generator power. Volunteers assist the 75-100 people who stop by every day to pick up needed supplies. Fleming-Neon Middle School Principal David Robinson said he’s seen the school empty out of supplies eight or nine times already. In addition to food, recent shipments out of Laurel County provided tents, sleeping bags, wheelbarrows and a load of 190 shovels to help people remove thick mud from their homes and businesses. When Heather Bullock of Robinson Stave learned that a co-worker is a close relative of a couple that lost their four children in the flood, she and facilities manager Jim Stiles set up a Go Fund Me page to pay for the children’s funerals. That effort raised more than $75,000 that went directly to the couple. The company also paid $1,800 for another load of shovels that the judge plans to deliver to Fleming-Neon in a few days. Bullock, who traveled with Westerfield and other Laurel County employees said this is not going to be a quick fix. Wayne Riley has been soliciting donations through the Laurel County African American Heritage Center that he leads. The center filled another 24-foot truck with supplies including two large pallets of Kroger peanut butter. For more information contact the judge’s office at 606-864-4640 or visit their Facebook page.

LAUREL COUNTY, KY ・ 17 HOURS AGO