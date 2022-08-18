Read full article on original website
Related
somerset106.com
Governor Beshear Announces Water Debris Removal Projects To Start In Eastern Kentucky
Governor Andy Beshear announced debris removal projects would start soon in creeks, streams and other waterways hit hard by flooding in Eastern Kentucky. Beshear said most of the debris left from the recent flood disaster ended up in local waterways. Getting it removed is a critically important step in helping an entire region recover from one of the most traumatic events of our lifetime. AshBritt, the company with a contract to clean up other debris in Eastern Kentucky, will also be working to remove the debris in the water in coordination with the Army Corps of Engineers and the Division of Water, which will be responsible for identifying debris piles. Priority will be given to large objects that pose a potential hazard to bridges and other structures.
somerset106.com
Kentucky State Parks Recognized As ‘Best In Kentucky’ By Kentucky Living Magazine
Four Kentucky State Parks were recognized as part of this year’s Kentucky Living 2022 Best in Kentucky awards highlighting the best travel destinations and experiences across the commonwealth. This year’s Best of Kentucky awards featured two Kentucky State Parks that claimed a first place showing in the categories of best long weekend getaway and best camping spot. The state park finalists voted best in Kentucky are:
Comments / 0