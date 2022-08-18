Governor Andy Beshear announced debris removal projects would start soon in creeks, streams and other waterways hit hard by flooding in Eastern Kentucky. Beshear said most of the debris left from the recent flood disaster ended up in local waterways. Getting it removed is a critically important step in helping an entire region recover from one of the most traumatic events of our lifetime. AshBritt, the company with a contract to clean up other debris in Eastern Kentucky, will also be working to remove the debris in the water in coordination with the Army Corps of Engineers and the Division of Water, which will be responsible for identifying debris piles. Priority will be given to large objects that pose a potential hazard to bridges and other structures.

