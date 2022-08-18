Read full article on original website
TIMOTHY LEE GUNDER, 60
Timothy Lee Gunder, 60, of Indiana, PA, formerly of Blairsville, PA, passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at his home. The son of the Rev. Edward G. Gunder and Carmen C. (Miller) Gunder, he was born May 17, 1962 in Indiana, PA. Tim graduated from Latrobe Christian Academy and...
PAULINE FAY GERBER, 83
Pauline Fay Gerber, 83, Indiana, passed away Friday, August 19, 2022 while at Maple Valley Personal Care Home. The daughter of Guy and Willavene (Rupert) Poloff, she was born October 24, 1938 in Brownstown, PA. Pauline served as Den Mother for her son’s Cub Scout group. She enjoyed crafts, playing...
INDIANA, MARION CENTER BOARDS TO MEET
Both the Indiana Area and Marion Center school boards are scheduled to meet tonight, with both working on a number of measures to start the new school year. For Indiana, the agenda includes a vote on the latest revisions to the Health & Safety Plan. Also on the list of items to be acted on is the designation of school administrators as truancy officers, a number of personnel moves that include teachers to be named as mentors for other teachers, and a vote for approval of a new four-year agreement with the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees. There will also be an update on the Eisenhower Elementary project.
FIRST RESPONDERS SEE ACTIVE DAY ON MONDAY
After a very busy day on Sunday, Indiana County’s first responders had a relatively mild but active day on Monday into this morning. Along with the vehicle accident we previously reported on Oakland Avenue at 12:15 that injured one person, a second vehicle accident was reported on North Ben Franklin Road in White Township at 1:35 PM. Indiana Fire Association, State Police and Citizens Ambulance were all dispatched to the top of Marianne Hill at the time. Fire officials said that two vehicles were involved in a T-Bone collision, and they were both rendered un-drivable. Multiple injuries were reported by fire officials, but those injuries were minor.
ACCIDENT VICTIM’S FAMILY WANTS CHARGES FILED AGAINST STATE TROOPER
The family of a man who was killed last week in a front-to-rear collision at the Route 66/Route 22 intersection in Salem Township is calling for charges to be filed against a Homer City man who caused the crash. 27-year-old Tyler Strini is a state trooper assigned to the Uniontown...
POLICE REPORTS: THEFTS, DRUG POSSESSION, CRASH
State police are investigating a gun theft that happened earlier this month. Troopers say that the theft happened at 1025 Route 110 in White Township. The theft was reported on August 19th. Police say the gun that was stolen was a Taurus 9mm handgun with purple grip and black slide. The investigation is ongoing.
JURY SELECTION FOR FOUR TRIALS SCHEDULED TODAY
Jury selection is scheduled today for four trials that are set to get underway this week in Indiana County Court. One of the four defendants who will have jury selection today is Len Marshall Lydic. The 45-year-old Clymer man faces charges of flight to avoid apprehension and disorderly conduct for an incident on May 17th of last year. Also facing trial on similar charges is 41-year old Jason Adam Abrams of Commodore. He was charged with flight to avoid apprehension along with possession of a controlled substance and of drug paraphernalia for an incident on June 1st of last year. The two are scheduled to have their trials start on Wednesday.
INDIANA SCHOOL BOARD APPROVES HEALTH AND SAFETY PLAN FOR 2022-23 SCHOOL YEAR
On Monday Night, the Indiana School Board approved the 2022-23 Health and Safety Plan. Superintendent Michael Vuckovich said that the health and safety plan continues to fall in line with current CDC recommendations. In other business, the board approved a four-year agreement with AFSCME. The agreement is retroactive to the...
EMERGENCY CALLS INCLUDE TWO ACCIDENTS
Indiana County’s emergency responders were dispatched for two accidents on Saturday. Tunnelton and Saltsburg were dispatched at 12:58 PM to a crash on Route 286 in Conemaugh Township and Tunnelton set up a landing zone for a medical helicopter. Murrysville EMS also was sent to the scene. Homer City firefighters were later summoned for an accident on Bethel Church Road in Center Township, and Aultman and Coral-Graceton soon joined them.
IBP REPORTS: DRUG POSSESSION
Indiana Borough Police have charged an Indiana man for drug-related crimes following an incident Monday morning. Reports say officers encountered 33-year-old Matthew Deyarmin in a convenience store located in the area of 380 Philadelphia St. shortly before 11 a.m. Officers arrested Deyarmin for outstanding warrants and it was also discovered that he was in possession of heroin.
SHETLER TRIAL TO BE DELAYED AGAIN
After earlier affirming that the Ray Shetler Jr. trial would be held as scheduled starting last Monday, Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio on Thursday formally granted a motion for continuance, but did not set a new trial date. In June, Shetler demanded that his trial be held as scheduled and threatened legal action if it was not. Nonetheless, the trial was moved to August, and now another request for continuance will delay it once again.
