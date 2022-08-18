Read full article on original website
Jackson County resident tests positive for tickborne Heartland virus
JACKSON COUNTY, IL — An older person from Jackson County, Illinois, has tested positive for a tickborne virus known as the Heartland virus, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced Tuesday. The case is the third reported in Illinois since 2018. In 2018, one case was reported in Williamson...
Missouri governor calls special session on state income tax cuts and agricultural tax credits
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is calling for a special session of the state legislature regarding his proposal to make state income tax cuts and extend agricultural tax credit programs for at least six years. Parson's proposed legislation would lower the state's top individual income tax rate from 5.3% to 4.8%...
Beshear calls special session to take up flood relief
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear says he’s calling Kentucky’s legislature into a special session to take up a relief package for flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky. The Democratic governor says the special session will begin Wednesday. The decision to reconvene the GOP-led legislature comes after discussions among...
Organizations 'stuff the truck' to donate supplies to eastern Kentucky
Organizations 'stuff the truck' to donate supplies to eastern Kentucky. Murray State University's Sigma Chi chapter held a "Stuff the Truck" event Saturday. Boxes of supplies—like hygiene kits and medical supplies—will make its way to flood victims in Eastern Kentucky.
Baptist Health names Paducah hospital's next president
PADUCAH — The Baptist Health system has named a Kentuckian with more than 20 years of experience in health care as the next president of Baptist Health Paducah. Kenny Boyd will take over as Baptist Health Paducah president on Oct. 10. He'll replace Interim President Matt Baily, who has served in that role since last November, when previous hospital president Chris Roty became the chief operating officer of Baptist Health Lexington. Roty is now president of the Lexington hospital.
Lawsuit filed to knock recreational marijuana off Missouri ballot
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — An anti-drug group is backing a lawsuit to take a recreational marijuana legalization proposal off Missouri's November ballot. A Jefferson City woman filed the lawsuit Friday. National anti-drug group Protect Our Kids is supporting it. The suit alleges that marijuana supporters didn't gather enough...
Calipari Foundation donating 5,000 pairs of shoes to flood victims in Eastern Kentucky
Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman has joined basketball coach John Calipari, the CEO if Samaritan's Feet International Manny Ohonme, and many more to hand out donated shoes to eastern Kentuckians who lost their belongings in the tragic July flooding. According to a Tuesday release, the Calipari Foundation is donating 5,000 pairs...
2 men convicted in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A jury has convicted two men of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020. Prosecutors described the plot as a rallying cry for a U.S. civil war by anti-government extremists. The jury also found Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. guilty of...
Charges refiled in Missouri boat sinking that killed 17
BC-US (AP) — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt's office has refiled involuntary manslaughter charges against three men in connection with the sinking of a tourist boat that killed 17 people in 2018. The vehicle, known as a duck boat, sank during a storm shortly after it entered Table Rock...
