ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
wpsdlocal6.com

Jackson County resident tests positive for tickborne Heartland virus

JACKSON COUNTY, IL — An older person from Jackson County, Illinois, has tested positive for a tickborne virus known as the Heartland virus, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced Tuesday. The case is the third reported in Illinois since 2018. In 2018, one case was reported in Williamson...
JACKSON COUNTY, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Beshear calls special session to take up flood relief

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear says he’s calling Kentucky’s legislature into a special session to take up a relief package for flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky. The Democratic governor says the special session will begin Wednesday. The decision to reconvene the GOP-led legislature comes after discussions among...
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Industry
Local
Kentucky Business
City
Frankfort, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Baptist Health names Paducah hospital's next president

PADUCAH — The Baptist Health system has named a Kentuckian with more than 20 years of experience in health care as the next president of Baptist Health Paducah. Kenny Boyd will take over as Baptist Health Paducah president on Oct. 10. He'll replace Interim President Matt Baily, who has served in that role since last November, when previous hospital president Chris Roty became the chief operating officer of Baptist Health Lexington. Roty is now president of the Lexington hospital.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Lawsuit filed to knock recreational marijuana off Missouri ballot

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — An anti-drug group is backing a lawsuit to take a recreational marijuana legalization proposal off Missouri's November ballot. A Jefferson City woman filed the lawsuit Friday. National anti-drug group Protect Our Kids is supporting it. The suit alleges that marijuana supporters didn't gather enough...
MISSOURI STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

2 men convicted in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A jury has convicted two men of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020. Prosecutors described the plot as a rallying cry for a U.S. civil war by anti-government extremists. The jury also found Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. guilty of...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Quarles
wpsdlocal6.com

Charges refiled in Missouri boat sinking that killed 17

BC-US (AP) — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt's office has refiled involuntary manslaughter charges against three men in connection with the sinking of a tourist boat that killed 17 people in 2018. The vehicle, known as a duck boat, sank during a storm shortly after it entered Table Rock...
BRANSON, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy