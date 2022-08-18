ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Locals second in Pirate’s Cove Billfish Tournament

A team of competitive anglers including Matt Foster and Matt McCracken of Mocksville won second place in the 39th Annual Pirate’s Cove Billfish Tournament in Manteo. The fishing team of Jason Thompson, John Cain, Matt Foster and Matt McCracken chartered Captain Stephen Draughton and First Mate Sam Stainback of the Bill Collector – a 52-foot Jarrett Bay – out of Morehead City; 86 boats competed for $1.04 million in prize money at the tournament.
Janice Laverne Beauchamp Hicks

Mrs. Janice Laverne Beauchamp Hicks, 91, of Advance, passed away at her home on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. She was born April 27, 1931 in Forsyth County to Roy Charles Beauchamp Sr. and Anna Elizabeth Rights Beauchamp. She was the last living Charter Member of Redland Church, IPHC. Laverne loved baking, knitting and sewing.
