Hewitt, TX

KCEN TV NBC 6

Temple ISD introduces new tech and safety for the first day of school

TEMPLE, Texas — New tech is headed to Temple ISD for the first day of school. Every student will be introduced to a new system called SMART tag. It'll be used to track the bus routes of every student, ensuring their safety. Administrators said students will attach this tag...
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

The Baylor Bears are back on campus for class on Monday

WACO, Texas — Baylor students can say goodbye to summer because school is officially back in session. "It makes me kind of giddy. Yeah," Emma Fraga, sophomore medical humanity major, said. "Thrilled. I'm just thrilled," Morgan Chocholek, sophomore pre med major, said. "I'm very excited but nervous," Shelby Williams,...
WACO, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

Week 1 Game of the Week: Lorena at China Spring

CHINA SPRING, Texas — The 2022 Texas High School Football regular season has arrived and 6 News' Friday Night Lights Game of the Week 1 is back. For the season opener, the 6 News sports crew is heading to Cougar Stadium in China Spring where the Cougars host Lorena for a reigning state champ showdown.
CHINA SPRING, TX
