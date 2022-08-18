Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCEN TV NBC 6
Temple ISD introduces new tech and safety for the first day of school
TEMPLE, Texas — New tech is headed to Temple ISD for the first day of school. Every student will be introduced to a new system called SMART tag. It'll be used to track the bus routes of every student, ensuring their safety. Administrators said students will attach this tag...
KCEN TV NBC 6
New technology to help Temple ISD students get ahead in learning
Temple middle school students had to share Chromebooks until now. The new laptops will help lessen the digital divide in education.
KCEN TV NBC 6
The Baylor Bears are back on campus for class on Monday
WACO, Texas — Baylor students can say goodbye to summer because school is officially back in session. "It makes me kind of giddy. Yeah," Emma Fraga, sophomore medical humanity major, said. "Thrilled. I'm just thrilled," Morgan Chocholek, sophomore pre med major, said. "I'm very excited but nervous," Shelby Williams,...
KCEN TV NBC 6
Week 1 Game of the Week: Lorena at China Spring
CHINA SPRING, Texas — The 2022 Texas High School Football regular season has arrived and 6 News' Friday Night Lights Game of the Week 1 is back. For the season opener, the 6 News sports crew is heading to Cougar Stadium in China Spring where the Cougars host Lorena for a reigning state champ showdown.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCEN TV NBC 6
Rain to continue this week | Central Texas Forecast
Rain and thunder are expected to continue through this evening across the greater Temple/Killeen/Waco area. Credit: Andy Andersen.
KCEN TV NBC 6
6 FIX | Warranty company fixes Cove woman's AC unit after she calls 6 News
COPPERAS COVE, Texas — Catrina Jackson bought a home in Copperas Cove three years ago. Her mother bought her a policy with First American Home Warranty, and she specifically paid extra to have her air conditioner covered. When the air condition went out on July 14, Jackson called the warranty company.
KCEN TV NBC 6
6 Fix: Copperas Cove woman gets A/C fixed after reaching out to 6 Fix
The woman was waiting for about a month to get her A/C to get fixed. When there was no solution in sight, she reached out to 6 Fix and got it fixed four days later.
Comments / 0