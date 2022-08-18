Governor Noem Black Hawk Matters. Lt Governor Rhoden people in Meade County South Dakota are hurting. People in Hideaway Hills Black Hawk South Dakota can’t live in their homes. Governor and Legislators are hiding behind legal proceedings rather than helping South Dakotans. Hideaway Hills needs resolution. Some cannot live in their homes. Their neighborhood is unsafe. They found their homes are built on abandoned mine once owned by state of South Dakota. Mine not properly reclaimed for housing. Land reclaimed for pasture. You said to the folks in Hideaway Hills on a teleconference spring of 2020 “we feel for you”. Governor, you went to the mansion. You went to sleep knowing your house would not collapse into the earth. People of Black Hawk don’t know that. People in Hideaway Hills worry when they send their children play in their yards will the land collapse around them. As gentleman who was mowing his lawn as his lawn was collapsing behind him. People of Hideaway Hills are waiting for a resolution.

MEADE COUNTY, SD ・ 15 HOURS AGO