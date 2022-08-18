Read full article on original website
Related
Black Hills Pioneer
Black Hawk Matters
Governor Noem Black Hawk Matters. Lt Governor Rhoden people in Meade County South Dakota are hurting. People in Hideaway Hills Black Hawk South Dakota can’t live in their homes. Governor and Legislators are hiding behind legal proceedings rather than helping South Dakotans. Hideaway Hills needs resolution. Some cannot live in their homes. Their neighborhood is unsafe. They found their homes are built on abandoned mine once owned by state of South Dakota. Mine not properly reclaimed for housing. Land reclaimed for pasture. You said to the folks in Hideaway Hills on a teleconference spring of 2020 “we feel for you”. Governor, you went to the mansion. You went to sleep knowing your house would not collapse into the earth. People of Black Hawk don’t know that. People in Hideaway Hills worry when they send their children play in their yards will the land collapse around them. As gentleman who was mowing his lawn as his lawn was collapsing behind him. People of Hideaway Hills are waiting for a resolution.
Black Hills Pioneer
Keep Spearfish a welcoming place
A shout out to Carrie Vosler’s letter to the editor about the negativity created seeing a Confederate flag flying from a young person’s vehicle. My out of town guests who have witnessed this were caught off guard, surprised and wondered how prevalent that sentiment is in Spearfish. It is a racist flag, an unwelcome sight, in our small beautiful town. Let’s work toward tolerance and acceptance. Displaying the Confederate flag does not represent those actions nor represent our Democracy.
Black Hills Pioneer
Antique Club hosts Threshing Bee
STURGIS — The 54th annual Black Hills Steam & Gas Threshing Bee concluded Sunday at the Western Dakota Antique Club grounds east of Sturgis on Alkali Road. This year’s featured equipment was Oliver/Hart Parr and Pre-1980 Ford vehicles. Pioneer photos by Deb Holland.
Black Hills Pioneer
Merwin reflects on his final Sturgis Rally
STURGIS — One of the most seasoned members of the law enforcement brigade that oversees the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally has worked his final Rally. Meade County Sheriff Ron Merwin said it’s been a good run.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Black Hills Pioneer
Lawrence County sets number, price of 2023 liquor licenses
DEADWOOD — The state sets the fees and Lawrence County sets the number. The Lawrence County Commission approved a resolution establishing both for on-sale and off-sale liquor licenses it will approve for selling liquor outside the municipalities in 2023.
Black Hills Pioneer
Sturgis to dedicate Gold Star Families Memorial Monument
STURGIS — The city of Sturgis will dedicate the Gold Star Families Memorial Monument at 7 p.m. Wednesday, at Harley-Davidson Rally Point, the same night as the annual Sturgis Community Appreciation Picnic. The city worked with the Woody Williams Foundation to establish the monument.
Black Hills Pioneer
Idaho man sentenced in car theft case
DEADWOOD — An Idaho man who stole a vehicle in July 2021 was sentenced Aug. 2 by 4th Circuit Court Judge Eric Strawn at the Lawrence County Courthouse. Bradley Allen Pedersen, 39, of St. Marie’s, Idaho was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury Oct. 6, 2021 and charged with third-degree burglary, a Class 5 felony, punishable by up to five years in prison and $10,000 in fines and grand theft value more than $5,000 but less than $100,000, a Class 4 felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and $20,000 in fines.
Black Hills Pioneer
Lightning strike!
LEAD — When lightning struck a mature tree at the Homestake Mansion Wednesday, owner Sandee Coe said it sounded like an explosion all over town. There were no injuries with the lightning strike, but Coe said she and her husband are working with experts to determine whether the tree can be salvaged. The Homestake Mansion, built in 1933, has never been hit by lightning before, but surrounding trees that were planted after it was built have been hit in the past.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Black Hills Pioneer
RC woman killed in climbing accident
CHEYENNE CROSSING — A Rapid City woman was fatally injured in a climbing accident Friday afternoon. Pat Johnson, chief deputy for the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, said Angela Heinz, 24, was accompanying climbers at a rock wall west of Cheyenne Crossing along Highway 85.
Black Hills Pioneer
Lady Spartans fall to Mitchell 4-2
SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Lady Spartans soccer team lost to Mitchell 4-2 Saturday in Spearfish. “We just couldn’t finish. Sometimes it was shot selections. Sometimes it’s just where the shot was placed, it’s something we’ve just got to work on. I don’t know if there’s any secret to it, we just couldn’t hit shots,” said Justin Griffith, the Lady Spartans head coach.
Black Hills Pioneer
Smith wins Leading Ladies Marathon
SPEARFISH — Sadie Smith, 43, from Kirkwood, Mo. finished first overall, in the 2022 Leading Ladies Marathon, Sunday morning, in Spearfish. She ran 26.3 miles in 2:59:18 to capture the overall marathon title.
Black Hills Pioneer
Spartans soccer rolls past Kernels 7-0
SPEARFISH — The Spearfish boys’ soccer team easily defeated Mitchell 7-0, Saturday afternoon in Spearfish. Kellan Scott scored five goals and Tate Schatz and Coy Hamilton each scored a goal for Spearfish.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Black Hills Pioneer
Lady Scooper soccer team falls 5-0 to Mitchell
STURGIS — The Sturgis Brown girls soccer team dropped its home opener, 5-0, to the Mitchell Kernels on Friday at Woodle Field. “It was a good game for us, and we will look at the tape and figure out what we can do to improve and how we can become a better team. We changed the formation in the second half to apply a little more pressure, we will continue to build and come back strong tomorrow,” said Adam Fitzpatrick, Sturgis Brown coach. ”This was our first game of the season and Mitchell’s third so they were able to work the kinks out this past week and that probably was a benefit to them.
Black Hills Pioneer
Lady Broncs fall to Lady Tigers 5-2
BELLE FOURCHE — Belle Fourche lost to Groton Area, 5-2, in girls’ high school soccer action Friday, in Belle Fourche. Tori Brill scored both goals for the Lady Broncs, and Belle Fourche goalie Aleyah Carbajal saved 12 shots.
Black Hills Pioneer
Sturgis boys’ soccer win season opener 3-1 over Kernels
STURGIS — The Sturgis Brown boys soccer team won its season home opener, 3-1, over the Mitchell Kernels, Friday, in Sturgis. “Maybe the fastest goal in Scooper history, in less than one minute, Talan Kullbom, won the ball, and did it himself, he slotted it in, and it may have given us a little to much confidence as we were firing away all game, but the team looked and felt good and had a good finish,” said Tyler Louder, Sturgis Brown varsity coach.
Comments / 0