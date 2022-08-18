Read full article on original website
9to5Mac
Four features we expect to see on Apple Watch Series 8
In a few weeks, Apple is expected to announce the upcoming Apple Watch Series 8. Called by analysts the most important update in years for the Apple Watch, here’s what we expect to see on Apple’s new wearable coming later this fall. Same screen sizes as the previous...
9to5Mac
Three years ago, Apple stopped selling Jony Ive’s book ‘Designed by Apple in California’
Back in 2016, Apple surprisingly released a physical book called Designed by Apple in California, which had many photos of Apple products created by Jony Ive. In 2019, Ive left the company, and Apple stopped selling the book after that. Although it was quite expensive, the book was certainly one of the most different products Apple has ever released – and I’m glad I was able to buy one.
9to5Mac
Apple confirms delay in iPadOS 16 release, first 16.1 beta now available to developers
Earlier this month, a Bloomberg report revealed that Apple was considering postponing the release of iPadOS 16 until October as the company was not happy with the Stage Manager experience. Apple has now confirmed that the release of iPadOS 16 is being delayed, and developers can now install the first iPadOS 16.1 beta.
Facebook Messenger now updated for M1 and M2 Macs
A couple of years after Apple unveiled its first Macs with custom chips, Facebook Messenger has finally been updated to support these machines. With that, those who rely on Messenger to communicate with family, friends, and loved ones will have a better experience when running the app. Facebook Messenger history...
9to5Mac
Apple celebrates US National Park Service with Apple Pay donations, curated content, more
Apple has announced new ways it plans to support the United States National Park Foundation this year. From August 8, the company will donate $10 for every Apple Pay purchase made on Apple.com, in the Apple Store app, and at Apple retail stores…. Apple made the announcement in a press...
Grubhub partners with Apple TV+ to promote Severance’s ‘Waffle Party’
Grubhub, one of the most popular food ordering and delivery platforms in the United States, announced this week a new partnership with Apple. To celebrate National Waffle Day, users can earn a free “perk” with an order placed using a code inspired by the Apple TV+ show Severance.
9to5Mac
Developers have been working on a tool to run macOS Ventura on unsupported Macs
When Apple announced macOS Ventura in June at WWDC 2022, the company also revealed that multiple older Macs were officially discontinued, including the beloved “trash can” Mac Pro and the very first MacBook Pro with Touch Bar. However, a group of developers have been working on a tool that will let users run macOS Ventura on unsupported Macs.
9to5Mac
Apple’s Self Service Repair store goes live with M1 MacBook replacement parts
Apple announced yesterday that it would add replacement parts for its M1 MacBook Air and Pro laptops. Now, the store is back online after a brief period of maintenance, and now it offers replacement trackpads, displays, batteries, and more parts to fix your own computer. This creation of the Self...
9to5Mac
iOS 16 beta 7 now available as Apple wraps up final development
The weekly beta cycle continues. iOS 16 beta 7 is now available to developer beta testers as we inch closer to an official release next month. We aren’t expecting many new features in iOS 16 beta 7 as Apple is finalizing the release ahead of a September launch. iOS...
9to5Mac
Best iOS tips and tricks for your iPhone [Video]
With iOS 16 and iPhone 14 just around the corner, this is the best time to learn tips and tricks that will enhance your experience with your current and next-gen devices. 9to5Mac gathered some of the best tips for your iPhone that will help you save time and improve the usage of your smartphone.
9to5Mac
iPadOS 16: These are the new features exclusive to M1 iPads
IPadOS 16 brought a handful of new features, especially for M1 iPad users. With the public beta now available, if you want to know how you can take full advantage of the upcoming operating system and whether it’s worth upgrading to an M1 iPad Air or M1 iPad Pro, here are their exclusive features on iPadOS 16.
9to5Mac
Microsoft Outlook is now showing more ads in its iOS and Android app
Outlook is a popular email service from Microsoft. It has around 500 million users around the world. Since anyone can use Outlook for free, the platform shows some ads for users. However, it seems that Microsoft is making its ads strategy more aggressive for users of Outlook’s iOS and Android apps.
9to5Mac
Deals: Apple MagSafe Charger hits $30, Magic Trackpad 2 $85, iPhone 13 cases from $28, more
Today’s best deals kick off as Tim Cook makes trying out Apple’s official MagSafe Charger more affordable than ever at $30. You can also upgrade your macOS setup with a new 2022 low on Apple Magic Trackpad 2 at $85 while outfitting your iPhone 13 with official MagSafe silicone cases from $28. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
Apple @ Work Podcast: Remote workstations with HP Anyware
Former Apple engineer pleads guilty to stealing Project Titan trade secrets
A former Apple engineer has pled guilty to stealing trade secrets from the company. In a San Jose federal court, Xiaolang Zhang admitted to the theft of Apple’s Project Titan trade secrets and could face up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine…. The United States FBI...
9to5Mac
Apple updates Boot Camp for Intel Macs with WPA3 Wi-Fi support
Apple on Monday released an update to Boot Camp Utility, the company’s tool that lets Intel Mac users run Windows natively on their Apple computers. Today’s update brings Wi-Fi improvements, as it adds support for the WPA3 standard. For those unfamiliar, WPA3 is a new Wi-Fi protocol that...
9to5Mac
iPhone 14 to spur more upgrades than iPhone 13 despite price increase, survey suggests
The iPhone 14 event is just two weeks away, and early data indicates Apple will once again spur existing iPhone users to upgrade. In fact, a new survey published this week suggests more people are planning to upgrade to the iPhone 14 than were planning to upgrade to the iPhone 13 last year.
9to5Mac
BeReal clone being tested by Instagram as Candid Challenges
It was only a matter of time before one of the established social media apps created a BeReal clone, and it seems Instagram is in the running as it confirms an “internal prototype” feature called Candid Challenges …. BeReal launched back in 2019, but didn’t get much attention...
9to5Mac
iOS 16.1 to let users delete Wallet app amid antitrust concerns over Apple Pay
Apple on Tuesday surprised developers with the release of both iOS 16.0 beta 7 and iPadOS 16.1 beta 1. And while neither update comes with significant changes, it seems that Apple will soon let users delete the Wallet app from their devices with iOS 16.1. To make things clearer, iPadOS...
9to5Mac
iPhone 14 allegedly surfaces in Indian regulator database ahead of September unveil
The Indian Consumer Affairs authority may have leaked important information about the upcoming iPhone 14 ahead of the September 7 Apple event. The possible model number of the next iPhone was spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) as the Cupertino company is readying the new phone. As discovered...
