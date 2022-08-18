ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9to5Mac

Four features we expect to see on Apple Watch Series 8

In a few weeks, Apple is expected to announce the upcoming Apple Watch Series 8. Called by analysts the most important update in years for the Apple Watch, here’s what we expect to see on Apple’s new wearable coming later this fall. Same screen sizes as the previous...
9to5Mac

Three years ago, Apple stopped selling Jony Ive’s book ‘Designed by Apple in California’

Back in 2016, Apple surprisingly released a physical book called Designed by Apple in California, which had many photos of Apple products created by Jony Ive. In 2019, Ive left the company, and Apple stopped selling the book after that. Although it was quite expensive, the book was certainly one of the most different products Apple has ever released – and I’m glad I was able to buy one.
9to5Mac

Facebook Messenger now updated for M1 and M2 Macs

A couple of years after Apple unveiled its first Macs with custom chips, Facebook Messenger has finally been updated to support these machines. With that, those who rely on Messenger to communicate with family, friends, and loved ones will have a better experience when running the app. Facebook Messenger history...
9to5Mac

Developers have been working on a tool to run macOS Ventura on unsupported Macs

When Apple announced macOS Ventura in June at WWDC 2022, the company also revealed that multiple older Macs were officially discontinued, including the beloved “trash can” Mac Pro and the very first MacBook Pro with Touch Bar. However, a group of developers have been working on a tool that will let users run macOS Ventura on unsupported Macs.
9to5Mac

iOS 16 beta 7 now available as Apple wraps up final development

The weekly beta cycle continues. iOS 16 beta 7 is now available to developer beta testers as we inch closer to an official release next month. We aren’t expecting many new features in iOS 16 beta 7 as Apple is finalizing the release ahead of a September launch. iOS...
9to5Mac

Best iOS tips and tricks for your iPhone [Video]

With iOS 16 and iPhone 14 just around the corner, this is the best time to learn tips and tricks that will enhance your experience with your current and next-gen devices. 9to5Mac gathered some of the best tips for your iPhone that will help you save time and improve the usage of your smartphone.
9to5Mac

iPadOS 16: These are the new features exclusive to M1 iPads

IPadOS 16 brought a handful of new features, especially for M1 iPad users. With the public beta now available, if you want to know how you can take full advantage of the upcoming operating system and whether it’s worth upgrading to an M1 iPad Air or M1 iPad Pro, here are their exclusive features on iPadOS 16.
9to5Mac

Microsoft Outlook is now showing more ads in its iOS and Android app

Outlook is a popular email service from Microsoft. It has around 500 million users around the world. Since anyone can use Outlook for free, the platform shows some ads for users. However, it seems that Microsoft is making its ads strategy more aggressive for users of Outlook’s iOS and Android apps.
9to5Mac

Deals: Apple MagSafe Charger hits $30, Magic Trackpad 2 $85, iPhone 13 cases from $28, more

Today’s best deals kick off as Tim Cook makes trying out Apple’s official MagSafe Charger more affordable than ever at $30. You can also upgrade your macOS setup with a new 2022 low on Apple Magic Trackpad 2 at $85 while outfitting your iPhone 13 with official MagSafe silicone cases from $28. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
9to5Mac

Apple @ Work Podcast: Remote workstations with HP Anyware

Apple @ Work is brought to you by Mosyle, the only Apple Unified Platform. Mosyle is the only solution that fully integrates 5 different applications on a single Apple-only platform, allowing Businesses and Schools to easily and automatically deploy, manage & protect all their Apple devices . Over 32,000 organizations leverage Mosyle solutions to automate the deployment, management and security of millions of Apple devices daily. Request a FREE account today and discover how you can put your Apple fleet on auto-pilot at a price point that is hard to believe.
9to5Mac

Apple updates Boot Camp for Intel Macs with WPA3 Wi-Fi support

Apple on Monday released an update to Boot Camp Utility, the company’s tool that lets Intel Mac users run Windows natively on their Apple computers. Today’s update brings Wi-Fi improvements, as it adds support for the WPA3 standard. For those unfamiliar, WPA3 is a new Wi-Fi protocol that...
9to5Mac

BeReal clone being tested by Instagram as Candid Challenges

It was only a matter of time before one of the established social media apps created a BeReal clone, and it seems Instagram is in the running as it confirms an “internal prototype” feature called Candid Challenges …. BeReal launched back in 2019, but didn’t get much attention...
