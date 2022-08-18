House of the Dragon Video: Matt Smith and Emma D'Arcy Tease Daemon and Rhaenyra's Fiery Targaryen Bond

When House of the Dragon premieres on Sunday (HBO, 9/8c), it will quickly establish the complex relationship between plucky Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and her arrogant uncle Daemon Targaryen. And soon after that, life in the Red Keep gets pretty interesting.

As the trailer for the Game of Thrones prequel shows us, Rhaenyra (played by The Gloaming ‘s Milly Alcock as a teen and Truth Seekers ‘ Emma D’Arcy as an adult) is named heir to the Iron Throne, which complicates things for Daemon. Add in the fact that, as D’Arcy tells TVLine’s Dave Nemetz in the video above, “They’re two sides of the same coin. They are both bubbling with Targaryen fire,” and the potential for “dracarys!” is high.

“In many respects, they’re in quite similar positions,” Matt Smith ( Doctor Who , The Crown ), who plays Daemon, adds. “They’re both inheriting this sort of huge pressure. They’re both part of this pressurized, intense, focus within the family.”

D’Arcy points out that the question of gender is one that can’t be ignored: Daemon has greater latitude simply because he is a man in a highly patriarchal society. “The rules apply to them in completely different ways,” D’Arcy says. Rhaenyra “sees this man who is thrillingly critical of her father, and yet he has an agency in his life that she is simply not afforded.”

Press PLAY on the interview above to hear D’Arcy and Smith delve into House Targaryen’s intricate family dynamics, then hit the comments with your thoughts/hopes/predictions for the big spinoff.