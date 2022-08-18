Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Look Inside Minnesota’s Oldest & First Abandoned Lighthouse, Found In Duluth
The first lighthouse in Minnesota was built in 1858 located right here in Duluth. Take a look inside its current run-down state. The Minnesota Point Lighthouse is absolutely historic, however, it is not in the best shape in this day and age. You can get to the landmark by boat or about a mile and a half hike through the historic pine forest at the end of Park Point.
mprnews.org
Vehicle access to popular Minnesota state park will be limited in September
Vehicle access to a popular Minnesota state park near the Twin Cities will be very limited for two weeks in September. The Department of Natural Resources says a bridge repair project will close most of the main road into Afton State Park, along the St. Croix River, from Sept. 12 through Sept. 26.
Here’s When Gordy’s Hi-Hat Closes For The 2022 Season
This is always a sign that summer is over: Gordy's Hi-Hat has announced their closing date for the 2022 season. Sigh. Gordy's Hi-Hat is such a staple in the Northland that even celebrities know about it - and visit! Over the summer, television star Joel McKinnon Miller made a stop at Gordy's. They were so excited about the celebrity encounter, they shared a photo with the actor on social media!
Some Campers Are Overstaying Their Welcome At MN Campground
If you've ever been to Beltrami Island State Forest located in Lake of the Woods, Beltrami County, it's a beautiful place and great for camping. In fact it's so beautiful, you may find yourself saying "I could stay here forever". Of course, you wouldn't but it's a nice thought. Well,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
How Did I Not Know about This Dam Minnesota Place Until Now
It never ceases to amaze me, growing up in Minnesota and knowing it my whole life, that I still learn about new places in this great State. This Dam Minnesota place is high up on my list of "How did I not know about this until now?" -- considering I grew up only 45 minutes from it.
One Outta 10,000! Rare Minnesota Lake Is Truly One Of A Kind
I learned something new today. I learned that we have an actual saltwater lake in our state, and we only have one of them. According to The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Salt Lake, which is located about 3 miles away from Marietta, is a 312-acre meandered lake, which means it crosses the borders of states if I'm not mistaken.
kdal610.com
More Water Advisories Added To Area Beaches
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The Minnesota Department of Health has added three Duluth area beaches to its list of Water Contact Advisories. The Leif Erickson Park beach, the Lakewalk beach at Lake Place Park and the 15th Street beach on the harbor side of Park Point were posted Thursday for elevated levels of E. coli bacteria.
10 Signs of a Long, Hard Winter on the Way
It's mid-August and I've already seen my fair share of fall signs from Mother Nature. A maple tree at the lake was starting to turn colors, the acorns are dropping like crazy at friends' houses, and my tomato plant looks like it is on its last leg (no matter how much I water it.)
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Minnesota State Bird Proving To Be Fearless Against Our National Bird
Any true Minnesotan knows what I am talking about when I simply say the Minnesota State bird. You can picture it in your head already, black with white spots, a black bill and black head that shimmers a bit of an iridescent green when you're close enough to see and we can't forget it's signature red beady eyes. Yes, I am talking about the Loon.
FOX 21 Online
Four Duluth Entities to Renovate a Long-Troubled Property
DULUTH, Minn. — Four Duluth entities are teaming up to renovate a long-troubled property, the Brownstone Apartment Building on East 4th Street. The vacant and blighted building has been a part of Duluth for the last 130 years. It caught the eye of local groups, who have a shared...
Minnesota DNR Holding Confiscated Equipment Auctions
UNDATED -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is holding two confiscated equipment auctions this fall. The auctions include confiscated fishing, hunting, and trapping equipment. The online auction includes 316 guns, 67 bows, and a variety of other equipment. The first auction will be on Saturday, August 27th. The bidding...
Minnesota DNR Asks Hunters Not to Shoot Ear-Tagged, Radio-Collared Bears
With Minnesota bear hunting season set to open on Thursday, September 1, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has an important reminder for all hunters. The DNR is is once again asking bear hunters to avoid shooting marked research bears. These bears are marked with distinctively large, colorful ear tags and wear radio collars. They also play an important research role.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Is This the Worst Hotel In Minnesota? Video Shows YES, Yes it is.
From the sounds of these hotel reviews along with the video that this group of guys did... kind of like an episode of Ghost Hunters, I'm surprised that this hotel doesn't have an arm that comes down upon entering the parking lot. And I'm surprised it doesn't charge by the hour... just sayin'.
Atmospheric waves could bring storms to Minnesota this week
Temps around 80 will be common this week in the Twin Cities and there will be a couple of waves moving through the atmosphere that could touch off showers and storms in Minnesota. The first wave is a weaker system that arrives Tuesday night into Wednesday. That could bring some...
Impressive Minnesota Corn Maze is the Largest in the World
I'd say it's a pretty common tradition here in Minnesota for families to go check out a corn maze in the fall. There are plenty of corn maze options around the state but one, in particular, is the largest corn maze in the world. Yes, it's right here in Minnesota!
Motorcyclist killed as he merged onto I-694 in Twin Cities
A motorcyclist was killed in Brooklyn Center Sunday evening when he was struck by another driver as he merged onto I-694. The Minnesota State Patrol says the driver of a Harley Davidson attempted to enter eastbound I-694 from northbound I-94 "at a high speed." He proceeded to cross traffic, and...
boreal.org
Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources Accepting Applications for Lawns to Legumes Grants
From the Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources - August 22, 2022. The Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources (BWSR) is once again accepting applications for the Lawns to Legumes program. This program aims to increase habitat for at-risk pollinators in residential settings across the state by providing people with cost-share funding, workshops, coaching and gardening resources. The new application period opens today and applications will be accepted through January 18, 2023.
hot967.fm
Recent Rains Easing Drought Conditions in Minnesota
Recent rains are being welcomed in parts of Minnesota that have been experiencing extremely dry conditions. Kenny Blumenfeld from the D-N-R State Climatology Office says when you’re in a drought any amount of rain helps:. “This has been a kind of fast-emerging, short-term drought . We were very wet...
140 MPH Motorcycle Chase on I-494 Captured by MnDOT Cameras
South St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A motorcyclist was arrested Sunday morning following an ultra high-speed chase in the Twin Cities. The website MN Crime posted the video of the chase using Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras that shows the pursuit near where it began near South St. Paul when the motorcyclist passed a State Trooper on I-494 at more than 100 mph. At one point during the chase, the State Trooper informs the dispatcher that the pursuit was continuing in moderate traffic on eastbound I-494 at 140 mph.
Gorgeous Minnesota Private Oasis Estate Hits Market For First Time
For the first time since this historic Minnesota home has been built, it will be on the market. There is a beautiful and historic home that sits for sale just north of Stillwater, Minnesota at 17054 Stonebridge Trail North. The 80+ acre state is listed at $4.5 million. The home...
AM 1390 KRFO
Faribault, MN
19K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
KRFO 1390 brings you your local news, sports and weather, as well as the classic hits you love. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://krforadio.com
Comments / 0