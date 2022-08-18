ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Here’s When Gordy’s Hi-Hat Closes For The 2022 Season

This is always a sign that summer is over: Gordy's Hi-Hat has announced their closing date for the 2022 season. Sigh. Gordy's Hi-Hat is such a staple in the Northland that even celebrities know about it - and visit! Over the summer, television star Joel McKinnon Miller made a stop at Gordy's. They were so excited about the celebrity encounter, they shared a photo with the actor on social media!
How Did I Not Know about This Dam Minnesota Place Until Now

It never ceases to amaze me, growing up in Minnesota and knowing it my whole life, that I still learn about new places in this great State. This Dam Minnesota place is high up on my list of "How did I not know about this until now?" -- considering I grew up only 45 minutes from it.
More Water Advisories Added To Area Beaches

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The Minnesota Department of Health has added three Duluth area beaches to its list of Water Contact Advisories. The Leif Erickson Park beach, the Lakewalk beach at Lake Place Park and the 15th Street beach on the harbor side of Park Point were posted Thursday for elevated levels of E. coli bacteria.
Four Duluth Entities to Renovate a Long-Troubled Property

DULUTH, Minn. — Four Duluth entities are teaming up to renovate a long-troubled property, the Brownstone Apartment Building on East 4th Street. The vacant and blighted building has been a part of Duluth for the last 130 years. It caught the eye of local groups, who have a shared...
Minnesota DNR Holding Confiscated Equipment Auctions

UNDATED -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is holding two confiscated equipment auctions this fall. The auctions include confiscated fishing, hunting, and trapping equipment. The online auction includes 316 guns, 67 bows, and a variety of other equipment. The first auction will be on Saturday, August 27th. The bidding...
Minnesota DNR Asks Hunters Not to Shoot Ear-Tagged, Radio-Collared Bears

With Minnesota bear hunting season set to open on Thursday, September 1, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has an important reminder for all hunters. The DNR is is once again asking bear hunters to avoid shooting marked research bears. These bears are marked with distinctively large, colorful ear tags and wear radio collars. They also play an important research role.
Atmospheric waves could bring storms to Minnesota this week

Temps around 80 will be common this week in the Twin Cities and there will be a couple of waves moving through the atmosphere that could touch off showers and storms in Minnesota. The first wave is a weaker system that arrives Tuesday night into Wednesday. That could bring some...
Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources Accepting Applications for Lawns to Legumes Grants

From the Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources - August 22, 2022. The Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources (BWSR) is once again accepting applications for the Lawns to Legumes program. This program aims to increase habitat for at-risk pollinators in residential settings across the state by providing people with cost-share funding, workshops, coaching and gardening resources. The new application period opens today and applications will be accepted through January 18, 2023.
Recent Rains Easing Drought Conditions in Minnesota

Recent rains are being welcomed in parts of Minnesota that have been experiencing extremely dry conditions. Kenny Blumenfeld from the D-N-R State Climatology Office says when you’re in a drought any amount of rain helps:. “This has been a kind of fast-emerging, short-term drought . We were very wet...
140 MPH Motorcycle Chase on I-494 Captured by MnDOT Cameras

South St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A motorcyclist was arrested Sunday morning following an ultra high-speed chase in the Twin Cities. The website MN Crime posted the video of the chase using Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras that shows the pursuit near where it began near South St. Paul when the motorcyclist passed a State Trooper on I-494 at more than 100 mph. At one point during the chase, the State Trooper informs the dispatcher that the pursuit was continuing in moderate traffic on eastbound I-494 at 140 mph.
