How Did I Not Know about This Dam Minnesota Place Until Now
It never ceases to amaze me, growing up in Minnesota and knowing it my whole life, that I still learn about new places in this great State. This Dam Minnesota place is high up on my list of "How did I not know about this until now?" -- considering I grew up only 45 minutes from it.
Was A Popular Movie Star Spotted In Minnesota?
Movie stars are spotted all the time in Minnesota, usually while filming something. However, was one movie star spotted eating at a northern Minnesota restaurant?. I feel like Minnesota has been crawling with celebrities this year. Just last month, major movie star Gerard Butler was spotted spending time in Rochester, Minnesota. Local law enforcement even shared a photo with him. About a month before that, 'Stranger Things' star Joe Kerry was seen filming a new movie in Minnesota and fans reacted accordingly.
The One Thing Everyone Going to The Minnesota State Fair Needs To Have
From Aug. 25 - Sept. 4, the fair will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. On Labor Day, the final day of the fair, the gates will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. When you factor in admission, parking, food, drinks, rides, vendors, and everything else the average person spends a little over $100 each day they attend the fair.
The Most Beautiful Wedding Venues In MN, In My Opinion
Wedding planning and just weddings, in general, have constantly been on my mind! Mostly because I will be the maid of honor at my sister’s wedding this fall, but besides that, like a lot of women who are young adults, I think about where I would have my wedding all the time. As a Minnesota girl, my love for this state is so strong I would not want to get married anywhere else, so I asked myself, where are the most beautiful places to get married in Minnesota?
The World’s Largest Salmon Was Just Spotted in Minnesota
If you happened to be up in Bloomington earlier this week, you would have witnessed the largest salmon in the world when it was here in Minnesota. Given that Minnesota is the Land of 10,000 Lakes, you'd think that witnessing the world's largest salmon might require you to head out on a body of water, right? Well, not so much. Because THIS large salmon was spotted at the Minneapolis St. Paul International Airport-- and it's a plane, not a fish. Okay, it's a plane with a special paint job that makes it look like the world's largest salmon.
The Results! These Are Minnesota’s Most Popular Wedding Themes
Wedding's have been mostly just wedding themed for a very long time. Different cultures have different wedding traditions, but on the whole, it hasn't been that long, history-wise, we've been kicking it up a notch with themed weddings here in Minnesota. Why Do People Have Themed Weddings?. "Dear James," I...
Experience a Beautiful Japanese Festival at Como Park this Weekend
This weekend at the Como Park Conservatory up in St. Paul, Minnesota there is going to be a really cool Japanese festival that you can experience yourself. The festival is called the Obon holiday which is a big holiday celebrated over four days in Japan. While the festival has already...
The Cost of Owning a Car Just Hit a New High Here in Minnesota
It seems like everything has become more expensive lately, and that includes the cost of owning and operating a new vehicle here in Minnesota, which just hit an all-time high. The crew over at the American Automobile Association (better known as AAA) has been keeping tabs on the cost of owning a vehicle for a while now with their annual Your Drivings Costs report. Unless you're paying cash for your new ride, there's usually a car loan payment you have to make each month. But there are other factors in the overall cost of owning and operating a vehicle.
The Earliest Winter Weather Advisory in Minnesota Happened on October 11th
It's supposed to be 80 and partly sunny today and yet the National Weather Service is sharing facts about early Winter Weather Advisories in Minnesota. I was trying to have a pleasant morning scroll through Twitter when this popped up:. The last thing I want to be thinking about in...
Minnesota Man Tries To Take A Bath, Gets Arrested
A Minnesota man was just trying to take a bath, when all of a sudden, he was arrested by police. Wait, what?. Well, as with most things these days, there's MORE to the story. A lot more. And it's all very strange. Because this Minnesota man didn't get arrested for just taking a bath. It's WHERE he was trying to take a bath that got him in trouble.
Minnesota Man Dies After Being Run Over by Multiple Vehicles
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol says a 25-year-old Lakeville man was killed early this morning when he ran out into the traffic lanes on I-94 in St. Paul after crashing his car into a guardrail. The report on the deadly incident indicates the victim was driving...
Two People Injured After Car Strikes Cow in Southwestern Minnesota
Slayton, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two people were injured after a vehicle struck a cow in southwestern Minnesota Thursday night. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a Buick Enclave was traveling south on Highway 91 in Murray County when it collided with a cow in the roadway near 111th St just before 11:30 p.m.
‘American Idol’ Producers Selling Staggering $22 Million California Winery — See Inside! [Pictures]
Two of the producers behind American Idol have listed their California winery for sale at $22 million, and photos show a property that is absolutely spectacular. According to Realtor.com, Idol producers Nigel Lythgoe and Ken Warwick grew up together in Liverpool, and they went on to launch Idol into a worldwide phenomenon. In 2005, they decided to expand their holdings into the wine business, and they bought the property where their winery now stands for $5.2 million, knocking down the existing house on the property to build a stunning Italian-style villa that serves as their facility.
Minnesota Motorist Killed After Striking Stoplight
Eagan, MN (KROC-AM News)- An Egan man was killed after his vehicle struck a stoplight in the Twin Cities early Wednesday morning. The State Patrol’s incident report says 30-year-old Robert Holmquist was traveling south on Hwy. 149 in Eagan when he collided with the traffic light at the intersection of Opperman Dr. shortly after 2 a.m. The report says Holmquist was pronounced dead at the scene.
Extra DWI Patrols on Roads and Highways Underway Now in Minnesota
If you're over the limit, you could be under arrest here in Minnesota. Driving under the influence (DUI) or driving while intoxicated (DWI) is something extremely dangerous. Not driving while one is impaired is also something we've all heard about for years now, right? Yet, many Minnesotans apparently haven't gotten that message, because police across the state continue to make DWI arrests.
Minnesota Minimum Wage Earners Will See 26 Cent Pay Raise in 2023
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - State officials today announced the new state minimum wages for next year. The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry says the hourly minimum wage for large employers will rise from $10.33 to $10.59 an hour on January 1. Large employers are defined as those with more than $500,000 of gross revenue for the four most recent quarters.
See: New Girl Scout Cookie – To Be Available In Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa
Get ready for a NEW Girl Scout Cookie, the Raspberry Rally, and a whole new exclusive way to buy it here in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois, and across the nation!. The Raspberry Rally goes on sale early in 2023, and is being called the "sister" to the always amazing, never defeated in competition, champ-eeee-onnnn THIN MINTS (IMHO)!
Iowa Woman Attacked and Killed by Her Five Great Danes
Yesterday, we shared a story about an eight-year-old boy in Linn County being attacked by two family dogs. Based on reports, the family nor law enforcement have been able to determine what caused the dogs to attack, but the damage done to the child was fairly gruesome. Just one day...
Minnesota Part of $450M Tentative Settlement With Opioid Maker
Minnesota is among the 36 states that have reached an "agreement in principle" with a major opioid producer. A news release from the Minnesota Attorney General's Office says the tentative settlement would require Endo International to pay $450 million dollars over 10 years. the funds would be distributed to participating states and local governments to address the ongoing opioid crisis.
More Details Emerge About Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie Incident At Minnesota Airport
In 2016 Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie had a domestic issue onboard a private plane while traveling from Nice, France to Los Angeles, California. The trip included a refueling stop in Minnesota where authorities responded to investigate an alleged incident of child abuse. Now six years later, more details are emerging about what may have actually happened in the plane.
