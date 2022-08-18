ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Was A Popular Movie Star Spotted In Minnesota?

Movie stars are spotted all the time in Minnesota, usually while filming something. However, was one movie star spotted eating at a northern Minnesota restaurant?. I feel like Minnesota has been crawling with celebrities this year. Just last month, major movie star Gerard Butler was spotted spending time in Rochester, Minnesota. Local law enforcement even shared a photo with him. About a month before that, 'Stranger Things' star Joe Kerry was seen filming a new movie in Minnesota and fans reacted accordingly.
DULUTH, MN
The Most Beautiful Wedding Venues In MN, In My Opinion

Wedding planning and just weddings, in general, have constantly been on my mind! Mostly because I will be the maid of honor at my sister’s wedding this fall, but besides that, like a lot of women who are young adults, I think about where I would have my wedding all the time. As a Minnesota girl, my love for this state is so strong I would not want to get married anywhere else, so I asked myself, where are the most beautiful places to get married in Minnesota?
MINNESOTA STATE
Duluth, MN
Duluth, MN
The World’s Largest Salmon Was Just Spotted in Minnesota

If you happened to be up in Bloomington earlier this week, you would have witnessed the largest salmon in the world when it was here in Minnesota. Given that Minnesota is the Land of 10,000 Lakes, you'd think that witnessing the world's largest salmon might require you to head out on a body of water, right? Well, not so much. Because THIS large salmon was spotted at the Minneapolis St. Paul International Airport-- and it's a plane, not a fish. Okay, it's a plane with a special paint job that makes it look like the world's largest salmon.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
The Cost of Owning a Car Just Hit a New High Here in Minnesota

It seems like everything has become more expensive lately, and that includes the cost of owning and operating a new vehicle here in Minnesota, which just hit an all-time high. The crew over at the American Automobile Association (better known as AAA) has been keeping tabs on the cost of owning a vehicle for a while now with their annual Your Drivings Costs report. Unless you're paying cash for your new ride, there's usually a car loan payment you have to make each month. But there are other factors in the overall cost of owning and operating a vehicle.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Man Tries To Take A Bath, Gets Arrested

A Minnesota man was just trying to take a bath, when all of a sudden, he was arrested by police. Wait, what?. Well, as with most things these days, there's MORE to the story. A lot more. And it's all very strange. Because this Minnesota man didn't get arrested for just taking a bath. It's WHERE he was trying to take a bath that got him in trouble.
ROCHESTER, MN
Minnesota Man Dies After Being Run Over by Multiple Vehicles

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol says a 25-year-old Lakeville man was killed early this morning when he ran out into the traffic lanes on I-94 in St. Paul after crashing his car into a guardrail. The report on the deadly incident indicates the victim was driving...
‘American Idol’ Producers Selling Staggering $22 Million California Winery — See Inside! [Pictures]

Two of the producers behind American Idol have listed their California winery for sale at $22 million, and photos show a property that is absolutely spectacular. According to Realtor.com, Idol producers Nigel Lythgoe and Ken Warwick grew up together in Liverpool, and they went on to launch Idol into a worldwide phenomenon. In 2005, they decided to expand their holdings into the wine business, and they bought the property where their winery now stands for $5.2 million, knocking down the existing house on the property to build a stunning Italian-style villa that serves as their facility.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Minnesota Motorist Killed After Striking Stoplight

Eagan, MN (KROC-AM News)- An Egan man was killed after his vehicle struck a stoplight in the Twin Cities early Wednesday morning. The State Patrol’s incident report says 30-year-old Robert Holmquist was traveling south on Hwy. 149 in Eagan when he collided with the traffic light at the intersection of Opperman Dr. shortly after 2 a.m. The report says Holmquist was pronounced dead at the scene.
EAGAN, MN
Extra DWI Patrols on Roads and Highways Underway Now in Minnesota

If you're over the limit, you could be under arrest here in Minnesota. Driving under the influence (DUI) or driving while intoxicated (DWI) is something extremely dangerous. Not driving while one is impaired is also something we've all heard about for years now, right? Yet, many Minnesotans apparently haven't gotten that message, because police across the state continue to make DWI arrests.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Minimum Wage Earners Will See 26 Cent Pay Raise in 2023

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - State officials today announced the new state minimum wages for next year. The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry says the hourly minimum wage for large employers will rise from $10.33 to $10.59 an hour on January 1. Large employers are defined as those with more than $500,000 of gross revenue for the four most recent quarters.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Part of $450M Tentative Settlement With Opioid Maker

Minnesota is among the 36 states that have reached an "agreement in principle" with a major opioid producer. A news release from the Minnesota Attorney General's Office says the tentative settlement would require Endo International to pay $450 million dollars over 10 years. the funds would be distributed to participating states and local governments to address the ongoing opioid crisis.
MINNESOTA STATE
