Florida State

The Joyce Kaufman Show 8/23/22

Joyce talks about the Florida elections. Know who you are voting for!. Trump plans to sue the FBI. Ken Cuccinelli calls in to talk about election integrity. Joyce talks about the damage the panademic will have on future generations.
Redistricting changes landscape in Florida Primary Election

(TALLAHASSEE, FLA) — It’s Primary Day in Florida and redistricting is impacting voters as weigh in on dozens of races including governor, judgeships and School Board. But the biggest matchup in Florida is at the top of the ticket, where Democrats will pick a nominee to try to defeat Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, a potential presidential contender in 2024.
Florida Primary Election Results

U.S. Senate (46% Reporting) Congressional District 18 (2% Reporting) Congressional District 21 (24% Reporting) Congressional District 22 (19% Reporting) Congressional District 23 (40% Reporting) Joe Budd (R) 36%. Darlene Cerezo Swaffar (R) 12%. Steven Chess (R) 4%. Christy McLaughlin (R) 12%. Myles Perrone (R) 2%. James Pruden (R) 24%. Ira...
Gas prices fall in South Florida

(PALM BEACH COUNTY, Florida)– Gas prices have been on the decline over the past few weeks, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. In some areas of Palm Beach County, gas station signs were displaying prices as low as $2.99 per gallon. While the decline in prices has had...
Heavy rain, flooding threat moves east as Dallas reels from deadly downpours

(NEW YORK) — As Dallas reels from deadly flooding, the rain is now moving east. Heavy downpours will strike Louisiana, southeast Texas and southern Arkansas on Tuesday morning. The flooding rains will stay in place over Louisiana and southeast Texas throughout the day. In Shreveport, Louisiana, residents are already...
How many condominiums have fully funded reserves in Florida?

(TALLAHASEE, FLA) — The Florida legislature just passed a law that requires all condominiums to fully fund reserves by January 1, 2025, according to attorney Eric Glazer who specializes in community association law. To figure out how much money to set aside, condo boards are being asked to hire...
Woman crashes into police cruiser after falling asleep

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL– — A 28-year-old woman and a Florida Highway Patrol deputy are recovering after the woman crashed into the deputy’s vehicle after falling asleep at the wheel. The incident occurred around 2:34 a.m. Tuesday on Florida’s Turnpike. Authorities say the woman was traveling north...
