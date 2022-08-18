Read full article on original website
Daily Athenaeum
Gee says if not disciplined, NCAA transfer portal will be a 'serious problem'
West Virginia University President E. Gordon Gee took a firm stance against current NCAA trends on Monday, saying the transfer portal could pose serious problems to college sports if left unchecked. “We have to bring discipline to it,” Gee said in an exclusive interview with the Daily Athenaeum. “If one...
Daily Athenaeum
WVU women's soccer scores in bunches, defeats Saint Joseph's 5-1 at home
The West Virginia women's soccer team played its second straight home game on Sunday, defeating the Saint Joseph's Hawks 5-1 after scoring goals in bunches in the second period. The matchup with the Hawks (0-2-0) was chippy to start, with two quick fouls for each team, one leading to a...
Daily Athenaeum
World of Wings welcomes WVU students
Wings, beer and the big game: all are easy to find in Morgantown. But a new Louisiana-based restaurant is now offering students the experience on campus. World of Wings (WOW), the newest addition to Evansdale Crossing, opened its doors to students last week, just as classes started up for the semester.
Daily Athenaeum
WV Tattoo Expo leaves its mark on Morgantown
This past weekend the Morgantown Event Center at the Morgantown Marriott was buzzing with the return of the annual West Virginia Tattoo Expo. Rows of tattoo artists stretched from one end to the other and the whirring sounds of tattoo machines filled the room. At a table in the very...
