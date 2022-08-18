Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
‘House of the Dragon’ fans think one scene from the show’s premiere was more gruesome than all of ‘Game of Thrones
Warning: This article contains spoilers for episode one of House of the Dragon. The time has finally come: House of the Dragon, the prequel series to Game of Thrones, has finally landed on HBO Max, and the internet has been set ablaze. The premiere episode of the season took us...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Star Wars’ fans still aren’t done debating the Holdo maneuver
It’s been five years since Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and many fans just can’t let go. Somewhere on the internet, there will always be fevered debate on Rian Johnson’s take on Luke Skywalker or his attempt to “democratize” the Force. However, there’s one scene in particular that drives fans of tactical realism in interstellar space combat nuts.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Star Wars’ supporters reveal who they’d want leading their Force sensitivity training
Sometimes, we all need a little sensitivity training. When we’re talking about Star Wars, being sensitive takes on a different meaning. This sensitivity is the magic that makes up the fabric of the universe. It can help guide you and influence the smallest details across the vast sci-fi worlds. Major events can ripple through The Force, like a vibrating thread in a spider’s web. The mythical Force also happens to be the single biggest plot device in all of Star Wars. Being Force sensitive means you can wield it as a weapon, feel its calming presence, and even return as a blue ghost (sometimes looking like Hayden Christensen in a weird special edition).
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Star Wars’ fans think a popular character played by a beloved actor is unappreciated
The Star Wars sequel trilogy has been wrapped up for nearly two years, but some wounds never heal. Critics of the series have long bemoaned that many characters in the series ended up underutilized, and many fans feel like their favorites from the first movie, The Force Awakens, found little resolution by the end of the trilogy. But a recent Reddit post is shouting out one of the more popular characters, played by one of the biggest actors working today.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Thunderbolts’ is coming, and MCU fans have thoughts on what the tone should be
What does Marvel have in store for Thunderbolts? MCU fans are hoping for a change in tone when the villains-turned-heroes grace the silver screen. Much has been said about Marvel Studios’ current product. There’s no arguing the MCU’s dominant presence in movie theaters, and the superhero flicks have become a worldwide box office behemoth that routinely hauls in billions of dollars. After Kevin Feige’s numerous Phase Five and Six announcements at last month’s San Diego Comic-Con, the future could hold more record-breaking profits.
wegotthiscovered.com
A lackluster horror hit that favors gore over scares haunts the streaming Top 5
Plenty of horror movies have successfully balanced blood, guts, and gore with genuine frights and atmosphere, but it’s often too easy to lean into the former at the expense of the latter, something 2022’s Ghost Ship knows all too well. Ironically, the original screenplay was penned as a...
wegotthiscovered.com
Who is Rickon Stark in ‘House of the Dragon’ and how is he related to the ‘Game of Thrones’ Stark family?
This article contains spoilers for the first episode of House of the Dragon. The first episode of the highly anticipated prequel to Game of Thrones is finally here, with House of the Dragon premiering on HBO. The first episode of the series introduced us to the cast of characters which included many of the Noble Houses from Game of Thrones like the ruling Targaryens, along with some new houses like the Velaryons.
wegotthiscovered.com
MCU fans have plenty to say after upgraded ‘Ironheart’ armor emerges online
Marvel Cinematic Universe fans were thrilled beyond belief when set photos revealed that Disney Plus series Ironheart had built a full-size practical costume for Dominique Thorne’s Riri Williams to use as she battled crime during the nascent stages of her crimefighting career, alleviating concerns that Phase Four’s inconsistent CGI could become a factor once more.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wegotthiscovered.com
‘House of the Dragon’ star tried to make a tyrannical king as human as possible
The monarchs of Westeros may be renowned for many things, from bravery and battle-prowess to debauchery or even downright insanity but they probably aren’t best known for their humanity. But as the current reigning monarch Viserys I Targaryen on HBO Max’s new hit Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon, Paddy Considine says he had to consider the character’s heart above all else.
wegotthiscovered.com
Where is the ‘Game of Thrones’ cast now?
Game of Thrones became a pop culture phenomenon during its stellar eight-season run. The epic fantasy, based on the acclaimed novel series A Song of Ice and Fire by George R. R. Martin, became an instant success, winning several prestigious awards and it remains the most-watched series in HBO history. A prequel, titled House of the Dragon, is already the most-watched television premiere in 2022.
wegotthiscovered.com
Will the Night King appear in ‘House of the Dragon?’
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon episode 1, “The Heirs of the Dragon”. The first moments of Game of Thrones started with a group of the Night’s Watch scouting beyond the Wall, where they came upon a group of White Walkers and Wights. Over the years, the HBO fantasy show built up the Long Night as an existential threat to the Seven Kingdoms, and while that may have been dealt with in earnest by the end of the eighth and final season, HBO’s first spinoff series House of the Dragon is taking audiences some 200 years before the events of the main saga, leaving fans wondering if the Night King going to appear in that series as well. And if so, will we finally learn more about his enigmatic origins?
wegotthiscovered.com
‘House of the Dragon’ star blasts racists who are ‘happy with a dragon flying’ but draw the line at a ‘rich Black guy’
It seems that for some reason, unbeknownst even to the wisest of us, there are certain parts of the Game of Thrones fandom who can suspend their disbelief about literal dragons flying over medieval make-believe cities, but just can’t stand it when a person of color plays a rich lord. At least that’s according to House of the Dragon star Steve Toussaint, who has recently found himself on the unfortunate end of the online community’s occasional bout of racism.
wegotthiscovered.com
DC fans show concern for Matt Reeves’ BatVerse after ‘Caped Crusader’ cancellation
DC fans were forced to do a double-take last night when it was revealed that HBO Max had scrapped a Matt Reeves-backed Batman project. If there’s any sort of silver lining to be drawn from the highly-anticipated Caped Crusader (a spiritual successor to the beloved Batman: The Animated Series) becoming the latest victim of Warner Bros. Discovery’s massive surge of cuts, it’s that the live-action offshoots to emerge in the aftermath of Robert Pattinson’s debut as the Dark Knight appear to be safe.
wegotthiscovered.com
Forget ‘The Sandman,’ it’s Keanu Reeves’ Constantine fans want to celebrate
Given that he’s been the subject of much speculation surrounding his involvement in both Marvel and DC’s shared universes, it still stings for fans that Keanu Reeves’ Constantine didn’t get the sequels it deserved. Sure, talk of a second installment has emerged every now and again...
wegotthiscovered.com
DC fans go to war over the Ayer Cut, ‘Gotham Knights,’ and the fandom’s hypocrisy
DC fans have long maintained that the director’s vision is law. This is perhaps the key difference between DCEU and Marvel supporters, with the latter trusting producers like Kevin Feige to steer the MCU over individual directors’ whims. Of course, DCEU fans can be forgiven for not trusting Warner Bros. executives, who routinely make incredibly boneheaded decisions when it comes to their superhero properties.
wegotthiscovered.com
George R. R. Martin wanted at least 10 seasons of ‘Game of Thrones’
Just before the release of HBO’s newest series, House of the Dragon, Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin has come out and said that he wanted the iconic fantasy series to have at least 10 seasons. In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Martin told interviewers that...
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s trashy new series shrugs off bad reviews to reach the Top 10 in 82 countries
The promise of a slick and polished Netflix original is often more than enough to guarantee big viewership numbers, at least for the first few days the project in question is available. Following in the footsteps of the maligned Resident Evil, Netflix’s latest slab of blockbuster trash TV has proven to be a certifiable smash hit, with Echoes tearing it up on the most-watched charts.
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans point out that ‘She-Hulk’ critics are in for a shock when they discover ‘X-Men’
If there’s one particular sentence that sums up the reactionary response to every new Marvel show, especially She-Hulk and Ms. Marvel, it’s that the MCU got “political”, and now fans are wondering how some may react to the X-Men. She-Hulk has seen a small minority of...
wegotthiscovered.com
Franchise fatigue sets in as fans name the sagas they couldn’t bring themselves to finish
The longer an established film or television property carries on, the more difficult it is to retain interest, which is why the law of diminishing returns and franchise fatigue are very real concerns that audiences have experienced countless times over the years. Even the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the single must...
wegotthiscovered.com
Every new form in ‘Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero’ explained
The following article contains spoilers for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. The newest film in the Dragon Ball franchise is finally here with the wide release of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. The film follows Piccolo and Gohan as they attempt to thwart the return of the diabolical Red Ribbon Army, the evil organization that Goku fought against throughout the original Dragon Ball.
Comments / 0