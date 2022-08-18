Read full article on original website
Related
Jeopardy! EP Asked Mayim Bialik to Stop Thanking 'Imaginary' Johnny Gilbert
Speaking on the "Inside Jeopardy!" podcast, executive producer Michael Davies discussed his role with the game show and some of the changes he's made since taking on the position following the departure of Mike Richards earlier this year. Davies explained that the first change he made was the direction in...
Physical Renewed for Season 3 at Apple TV+
Apple TV+ has renewed Physical for a third season, the streamer announced on Thursday. The half-hour dramedy stars Rose Byrne as Sheila Rubin, who embarks upon a journey of self discovery through aerobics. "I am thrilled for the opportunity to continue telling Sheila's story in creative collaboration with Rose Byrne...
Hein’s TV Picks: House of the Dragon May Be HBO’s Biggest Bet Yet
Jon Hein knows TV. In the late 1990s, he coined the phrase "Jump the Shark" when he founded the site of the same name. Since then, he's written about television everywhere from The New York Times to TV Guide. In his column for Primetimer, he shares his thoughts on what's new and good on TV and the shows on his radar for the coming week.
Bob Odenkirk Posts an Emotional Thank You Video Following Better Call Saul Finale
Bob Odenkirk posted an emotional thank you video on Twitter late Monday night, following the Better Call Saul finale. "Everybody's been asking me how I feel about saying goodbye to Saul Goodman and Better Call Saul, and I'm not good at answering the question because it's frankly hard for me to look at that experience and even at that character too closely," said Odenkirk. "It's just — it's too many moving parts, and they fit together too beautifully, and it's a mystery to me how it even happened."
IN THIS ARTICLE
A League of Their Own, This Fool
To those who argue that streaming TV has become too thematically dark, we submit the headliners this mid-August weekend, which include a series adaptation of Penny Marshall's 1992 feel-good baseball drama A League of Their Own, a new original comedy starring Jamie Foxx, Dave Franco, and Snoop Dogg, and Season 3 of Mindy Kaling's Never Have I Ever on Netflix.
MLB・
Tommy Dorfman Says She 'Would Have Transitioned Sooner' if Not for 13 Reasons Why
13 Reasons Why actor Tommy Dorfman is opening up about coming out as trans. In a new interview with actress Rachel Bilson on her podcast Broad Ideas with Rachel Bilson, Dorfman speaks about her early years working in Hollywood, the reasons she married her ex-husband, and why she didn't begin transitioning sooner.
WATCH: Merrick Garland Press Conference 'Hits Better' With Succession Music
If the raid on Mar-a-Lago seems vaguely familiar, perhaps that's because Succession Season 3 featured a similar raid on the Waystar Royco office. Now, fans are highlighting that life-imitating-art connection by playing the Succession theme music over a clip of Attorney General Merrick Garland's press conference about the raid. "Merrick...
Mark Ruffalo Shades Star Wars, Says Marvel Is Doing Something Different
Mark Ruffalo may be reprising the role of Bruce Banner for the ninth time in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, but he certainly doesn't believe Marvel is putting out too much content. In an interview with Metro UK, Ruffalo was asked if there are too many Marvel shows and movies, and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Everybody Hates Chris Star Tyler James Williams: Seeing My Face on Buses Was 'Traumatic'
Abbott Elementary star Tyler James Williams opened up about being a child actor on Everybody Hates Chris in an interview with Yahoo News published Friday. Williams got his start on Sesame Street at age seven, and within a few years, he was cast as the lead of Everybody Hates Chris, the sitcom inspired by Chris Rock's childhood.
Great British Baking Show Goes Junior, Netflix Bows Look Both Ways
The Great British Baking Show’s kid-friendly spinoff Junior Baking Show first debuted in 2011, but the series is finally hopping the pond as it joins Netflix’s vast cooking competition library. The show's entire sixth season drops today. Also: Lili Reinhart explores alternate realities in the Netflix original movie...
House of the Dragon Will Be Influenced by Game of Thrones, But Not 'Fan Servicey'
Game of Thrones fans may be anxiously awaiting the premiere of the prequel spinoff House of the Dragon, but they shouldn't expect the new HBO series to be filled with fan service to the original. According to executive producers Miguel Sapochnik and Ryan Condal, House of the Dragon will be influenced by Game of Thrones' tone and voice rather than filled with "Easter eggs" for fans to find.
Hotties Brings Romance to the Kitchen, Untold Charts the Manti Te'o Hoax
Hulu blends the dating and cooking competition formats in Hotties, a new series that sees blind dates face off in spicy food challenges. Also today: Netflix’s Untold looks at the headline-making story of Manti Te’o and his fake girlfriend, drama series Leonardo debuts stateside, Tim Dillon lands his first Netflix special, and more. Here’s what’s new and noteworthy on TV this Tuesday:
Hilary Swank Works a Cold Case in ABC's Alaska Daily Teaser
Oscar-winning actress Hilary Swank plays an investigative journalist searching for the truth in ABC's new drama series Alaska Daily. In a teaser trailer released Thursday, Swank's Eileen Fitzgerald relocates from New York to Anchorage, Alaska and begins investigating a case that went cold long ago. The Alaska Daily teaser sees...
House of the Dragon Review: A Blonder (But Just as Brutal) Return to Westeros
On the scaly wings of once-prevalent dragons comes HBO's much-anticipated return to the world of Game of Thrones. Though House of the Dragon boasts new characters, new family lines, and new showrunners, once viewers find themselves back behind the walls of the Red Keep and hear the familiar strings of the old theme song haunting the new musical motifs, it'll be hard not to imagine we're back again as if we'd never left.
Revisiting The View's Very First Episode
The View's 25th season has come to a close, and we’re celebrating by looking back at where it all began. In this episode of The View in Review, we revisit The View’s very first episode and discuss how far the show has come since Barbara Walters & Co. made their daytime debut 25 years ago this week. We also break down the Season 26 co-host announcements and tease what’s to come in September.
ABC Developing a Good Doctor Spinoff Titled The Good Lawyer
ABC may be geting good(er). Freddie Highmore drama The Good Doctor is getting the spinoff treatment via The Good Lawyer, Deadline reports. If picked up, the series will tell the story of Joni, a brilliant 20-something lawyer with OCD who will be introduced on The Good Doctor this season when she defends Dr. Shaun Murphy (Highmore). We'll also meet Janet, a partner at Joni's firm who takes the young lawyer under her wing.
The Daily Show Launches an Interactive, Self-Guided Audio Tour of the Jan. 6 Insurrection
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah is collaborating with VoiceMap to launch an interactive, self-guided walking tour that takes listeners through the events of the January 6 insurrection in Washington, D.C. The tour, titled "In the Footsteps of the Freedomsurrection," will allow listeners to follow the exact route insurrectionists took...
Jon Batiste Leaving The Late Show After 7 Years as Bandleader
It's the end of an era for The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. On Thursday night, Colbert announced longtime bandleader Jon Batiste is departing the late night show after seven seasons to focus on his music career. "We've been so lucky to have a front row seat to Jon's incredible...
Matthew Fox Plays a Chemist Searching for His Family in Last Light Teaser
Matthew Fox (Lost) is making his return to acting in Last Light, a new, five-episode limited series on Peacock, based on the novel by Alex Scarrow, which tells the story of a family fighting to survive during the fallout of an oil crisis. The new teaser features Fox playing petro-chemist...
Wednesday Creators Are Keeping Uncle Fester Details Under Wraps
Tuesday saw the release of the first cast images for Wednesday, Tim Burton's highly anticipated Netflix series about Wednesday Addams' years as a student. Although fans were excited to see Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán in costume as Morticia and Gomez Addams as well as Isaac Ordonez as Wednesday's brother Pugsley, one fan-favorite character usually photographed with the Addams family was missing: Uncle Fester, who was played by Jackie Coogan in the original television series.
Primetimer
Los Angeles, CA
34K+
Followers
23K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.https://www.primetimer.com
Comments / 0