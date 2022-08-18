Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Traffic lights around Eastwood Road and Market Street reported operational again
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – As of this time, all traffic lights around Eastwood Road and Market St. are running as intended, according to New Hanover County dispatch. Traffic lights near the intersection of Eastwood Road and Market St. were reportedly down around noon on Aug. 23. Multiple intersections were affected following a downed tree that caused power issues.
Police: Suspect in custody after hours-long Ocean Blvd. motel standoff
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A suspect is in custody after an hours-long police standoff at the Happy Holiday motel in the Grand Strand. An armed, heavy police presence was on the scene early Tuesday morning after a man barricaded himself in the Happy Holiday Motel on N. Ocean Blvd., according to officials.
Funnel cloud spotted at Carolina Beach
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – On Aug. 21, those around Carolina Beach were given a view of a funnel cloud formation. Per witnesses, the formation appeared towards the north end of the beach. Although the formation never became a water spout, the event fascinated residents and beachgoers alike.
Driver in fatal bicycle crash pleads guilty to misdemeanor death by motor vehicle
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The driver of a pickup truck in a fatal crash involving a bicyclist pled guilty to misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and driving while impaired. The court gave Matthews a probationary sentence, and the case concluded on Monday, August 22. The crash occurred near Mayfaire...
$19.4 million to be awarded for multi-family housing projects in areas impacted by hurricanes
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The N.C. Office of Recovery and Resilience announced Aug. 19 that the second phase of the Affordable Housing Development Fund program has begun. Local governments across the state can apply for funds to assist “shovel-ready” projects to increase the availability of safe, affordable housing in areas that experienced major damage from hurricanes Matthew and Florence, per the release.
Man who was shot by Carolina Beach police has been indicted on multiple charges
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A 41-year-old man, who was shot and injured by Carolina Beach police who were attempting to serve him warrants in July, has been indicted for his involvement in the incident. On Monday, Robert Travis Fitts was indicted for assault with a firearm on a law...
District Attorney working through backlog of 82 homicide cases pending trial
NEW HANOVER & PENDER COUNTIES, N.C. (WECT) – It’s a busy job under the best of circumstances. But two-and-a-half years of disruptions to jury trials in North Carolina thanks to the pandemic created a backlog of homicide cases that District Attorney Ben David is doing his best to work through. At last count, between Pender and New Hanover Counties, there are 82 cases waiting to be tried involving people charged with killing someone else, be it though murder, involuntary manslaughter or vehicular homicide.
Boy, 8 years old, discovers giant shark tooth in South Carolina: ‘Find of a lifetime’
An outdoorsy eight-year-old found a fossilized shark tooth from a long-extinct species while he was on a family vacation in South Carolina earlier this month of August 2022. Young Riley Gracely of Lebanon, Pennsylvania, traveled to Myrtle Beach, S.C., for vacation along with his father, Justin Gracely, his mother, Janelle Gracely, and his brother, Collin, in August.
Misconfiguration of website tools leads to information leak at Novant Health; NHRMC says its patients not affected by leak
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Novant Health has announced that the private information of some clients may have been disclosed to Facebook’s parent company, Meta. Per the report, the incorrect configuration of Novant’s Facebook ads and a Meta website traffic tool led to the leak. Information at risk...
Starbucks workers in Wilmington unionize
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Workers at the Starbucks on Highway 17 and Middle Sound Loop Road in Wilmington voted in favor of joining Starbucks Workers United on August 23. Starbucks Workers United writes in a release that the vote was 16-10 in favor of joining the union, as counted by the National Labor Relations Board. Starbucks has also gained a reputation for union-busting efforts that eventually resulted in a federal judge ordering the company to reinstate seven workers who were fired after attempting to unionize.
Novant Health opens new pulmonary medicine clinic in Shallotte
SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) – Novant Health Pulmonary Medicine in Shallotte saw its first patients on Monday, August 22. Though sleep studies must still be done at Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center in Bolivia, the clinic’s providers can help treat lung conditions such as asthma and COPD along with sleep apnea and other sleep conditions. The new clinic also reduces the amount of people who need to be referred to the office in Wilmington.
Medicare regulators confirm woman coded in ER waiting room after waiting 5+ hours for care
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Two months after reports surfaced that a woman had died in the Emergency Department waiting room at Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center after waiting for hours to be seen, federal regulators have released a report that appears to confirm that’s essentially what happened. NHRMC initially downplayed the media reports on this patient’s death, saying no one died in their Emergency Room lobby and no state inspectors had been at the 17th street campus to investigate the death.
Voters to decide on $20M bond referendum, mayor promises ‘no debt’
BOILING SPRING LAKES, N.C. (WECT) – After Hurricane Florence destroyed a dam back in 2018, the lakes have gone dry. However, city leaders say that could change soon. “We have the $14 million that the state gave us. FEMA has offered us $19.8 million but we still don’t have that until the project starts,” said Winecoff. “[We have] the $3 million from the county.”
