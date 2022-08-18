Read full article on original website
Chops
5d ago
Of course she was on the phone too. Amazing. This slug needs a long time to think in prison for attempted murder. Your thoughts!
Reply(1)
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Popular supermarket chain announces grand opening date for new Florida location this monthKristen WaltersCape Coral, FL
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of PeaceJoshua ShefferBonita Springs, FL
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of Peace - 2022 “Pursue Peace” Convention Unites 239 Countries in More Than 500 LanguagesMattia GiaccioNaples, FL
Related
WINKNEWS.com
Dog found taped up and left for dead on busy road gets foster mom
A dog found taped up and left alone on a busy North Fort Myers road is getting a chance at a new life with a foster mom. Paco was found limping alone near a Race Trac gas station on Cleveland Avenue with his paws and mouth taped up. He had never known love.
WINKNEWS.com
Trio accused of stealing liquor from Collier Publix, leading deputies on chase
Three convicted felons from the Tampa area were arrested after Collier deputies say they stole more than $1,000 in liquor from Publix and led authorities on a high-speed chase that ended in Lee County. Mia Faithestella McCoy, 24, Eric Lesley Ealy, 33, and 23-year-old Tonneka Shanne Crawford face charges in...
Trio accused of stealing $1k worth of liquor arrested
According to the Collier County Sheriff's Office, three people from the Tampa area stole more than a thousand dollars worth of liquor from a Publix in Naples.
WINKNEWS.com
2 people suspected of grand theft from Target at The Forum
Two people are suspected by Fort Myers detectives of committing grand theft at a Target department store at The Forum on Wednesday. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, a man and a woman are seen in surveillance footage committing grand theft at Target located at 9359 Dynasty Drive. The man supposedly stole two Dyson vacuums around 11 a.m. before coming back later with a woman to steal one more. They are seen getting inside a red four-door sedan each time.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WINKNEWS.com
Man arrested and accused of car burglaries in North Fort Myers
A man is accused of multiple car burglaries in North Fort Myers from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Pedro Mercado, 56, was charged with multiple car burglaries in North Fort Myers. One of the burglaries was caught on camera at a home...
WINKNEWS.com
Suspect sought in assault in downtown Fort Myers
Authorities are searching for a man they say assaulted someone near Capone’s in downtown Fort Myers in early August. According to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers, the man is described as having long hair tied up in a “man bun.”. He was wearing a long-sleeved, burgundy-colored shirt with dark-colored...
WINKNEWS.com
Scooter-riding suspect accused of assault in downtown Fort Myers
Authorities are investigating after they say a suspect assaulted someone near Capone’s Coal Fired Pizza in downtown Fort Myers on Aug. 6. The suspect was seen just before 3 a.m. on camera. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, the man has long hair, possibly in a man bun,...
WINKNEWS.com
Man arrested after bar fight with a minor in Collier County
A man was arrested Saturday after getting into a fight with a minor at a bar in Collier County. Deputies arrested Kurtis Edward Jennings, 51, and say he attacked a child during the fight. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was in a bar on Radio Lane...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WINKNEWS.com
Man arrested in Port Charlotte for distracting K-9 during traffic stop
A 37-year-old man was arrested after Charlotte deputies said he interfered with a drug-sniffing K-9 during a traffic stop on Monday. Justin Edward Parker, of Port Charlotte, was pulled over after he failed to make a complete stop, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office. Parker was cited for...
WINKNEWS.com
Robbery and snatching at arcade in Fort Myers
A customer accused a suspect of an arcade robbery at Triple Cherry Arcade in Fort Myers on Sunday. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the alleged crime at 15121 South Tamiami Trail. A witness claimed the suspect, David Lee Thomas Jr., 31, fled in a...
1 killed, 3 injured in double pickup crash in Immokalee
Closures and delays continued for several hours Tuesday after a fatal early-morning crash involving two pickup trucks.
WINKNEWS.com
2 men suspected of merchandise theft from downtown Fort Myers shop
Police are looking for two men suspected of stealing merchandise from a shop in downtown Fort Myers in July. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, two men seen in security photographs stole a Gucci purse and a custom pen set from The Franklin Shops in downtown Fort Myers. The business estimates the theft to be worth around $850.00.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WALA-TV FOX10
Teen hit-and-run victim ‘will not be the same’ after brain injury, mother says
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - The mother of a 13-year-old girl badly injured in a hit-and-run crash wrote on GoFundMe that her daughter “will not be the same” due to extensive, inoperable damage to her brain stem. Lilly, a 13-year-old from Osprey, Florida, is fighting to survive after...
Man killed after being found sharpening machete in stranger's bedroom
A man awoke to find a stranger sharpening a machete with a baseball bat in his Southwest Florida home early Thursday morning.
WINKNEWS.com
Fired Lee deputy’s personnel file shows positive feedback
A former deputy fired from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office after an arrest will not face charges. This is for a domestic violence arrest. Sheriff Carmine Marceno fired Christopher Doughty, but the State Attorney’s Office dropped the charges. WINK News obtained Doughty’s personnel file on Tuesday. The...
WINKNEWS.com
Naples man killed in SR-80 crash in Hendry County
A Naples man was killed and a Clewiston woman was seriously injured in a crash on SR-80 in Hendry County on Monday afternoon. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 62-year-old Clewiston woman with a 53-year-old Naples man as her passenger was driving a car north on Hendry Isles Boulevard, approaching a stop sign at the SR-80 intersection around 3:15 p.m. A van driven by a 68-year-old Clewiston man was traveling east on SR-80. The woman failed to yield for the van, which T-boned her car.
Convicted felon arrested for snatch and grab at adult arcade
Sunday, Lee County Sheriff Deputies arrested a man in connection to a robbery at a local adult arcade.
WINKNEWS.com
Lehigh Acres felon sentenced to nearly 6 years for firearm, ammo possession
A Lehigh Acres man has been sentenced to five years and nine months in prison for having a firearm as a felon. Romeo Lenell Battle, 25, was sentenced Monday and ordered to forfeit the gun and ammunition after he pled guilty in April. The United States Attorney’s Office for the...
Downtown shooting victim paralyzed, remains hospitalized: Police
A Fort Myers police officer told a judge the victim from last Sunday's downtown shooting is now paralyzed. The suspected shooter, Jasmine Battle, is being held with no bond.
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral woman sentenced to nearly 3 years for elder fraud
A Cape Coral woman was sentenced to two years and nine months in federal prison for defrauding elderly people with phony tech support. Nicole Sprague, 38, was found guilty of committing mail fraud and conspiring to commit mail fraud. As part of her sentence, the court also ordered restitution to the identified victims in the amount of $297,900, and entered an order of forfeiture in the amount of $250,000, representing the proceeds of the fraud. Sprague pleaded guilty on May 24.
Comments / 3