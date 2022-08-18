ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Comments / 3

Chops
5d ago

Of course she was on the phone too. Amazing. This slug needs a long time to think in prison for attempted murder. Your thoughts!

Reply(1)
5
 

2 people suspected of grand theft from Target at The Forum

Two people are suspected by Fort Myers detectives of committing grand theft at a Target department store at The Forum on Wednesday. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, a man and a woman are seen in surveillance footage committing grand theft at Target located at 9359 Dynasty Drive. The man supposedly stole two Dyson vacuums around 11 a.m. before coming back later with a woman to steal one more. They are seen getting inside a red four-door sedan each time.
FORT MYERS, FL
Suspect sought in assault in downtown Fort Myers

Authorities are searching for a man they say assaulted someone near Capone’s in downtown Fort Myers in early August. According to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers, the man is described as having long hair tied up in a “man bun.”. He was wearing a long-sleeved, burgundy-colored shirt with dark-colored...
Scooter-riding suspect accused of assault in downtown Fort Myers

Authorities are investigating after they say a suspect assaulted someone near Capone’s Coal Fired Pizza in downtown Fort Myers on Aug. 6. The suspect was seen just before 3 a.m. on camera. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, the man has long hair, possibly in a man bun,...
FORT MYERS, FL
Man arrested after bar fight with a minor in Collier County

A man was arrested Saturday after getting into a fight with a minor at a bar in Collier County. Deputies arrested Kurtis Edward Jennings, 51, and say he attacked a child during the fight. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was in a bar on Radio Lane...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
Robbery and snatching at arcade in Fort Myers

A customer accused a suspect of an arcade robbery at Triple Cherry Arcade in Fort Myers on Sunday. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the alleged crime at 15121 South Tamiami Trail. A witness claimed the suspect, David Lee Thomas Jr., 31, fled in a...
FORT MYERS, FL
2 men suspected of merchandise theft from downtown Fort Myers shop

Police are looking for two men suspected of stealing merchandise from a shop in downtown Fort Myers in July. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, two men seen in security photographs stole a Gucci purse and a custom pen set from The Franklin Shops in downtown Fort Myers. The business estimates the theft to be worth around $850.00.
FORT MYERS, FL
Fired Lee deputy’s personnel file shows positive feedback

A former deputy fired from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office after an arrest will not face charges. This is for a domestic violence arrest. Sheriff Carmine Marceno fired Christopher Doughty, but the State Attorney’s Office dropped the charges. WINK News obtained Doughty’s personnel file on Tuesday. The...
LEE COUNTY, FL
Naples man killed in SR-80 crash in Hendry County

A Naples man was killed and a Clewiston woman was seriously injured in a crash on SR-80 in Hendry County on Monday afternoon. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 62-year-old Clewiston woman with a 53-year-old Naples man as her passenger was driving a car north on Hendry Isles Boulevard, approaching a stop sign at the SR-80 intersection around 3:15 p.m. A van driven by a 68-year-old Clewiston man was traveling east on SR-80. The woman failed to yield for the van, which T-boned her car.
HENDRY COUNTY, FL
Cape Coral woman sentenced to nearly 3 years for elder fraud

A Cape Coral woman was sentenced to two years and nine months in federal prison for defrauding elderly people with phony tech support. Nicole Sprague, 38, was found guilty of committing mail fraud and conspiring to commit mail fraud. As part of her sentence, the court also ordered restitution to the identified victims in the amount of $297,900, and entered an order of forfeiture in the amount of $250,000, representing the proceeds of the fraud. Sprague pleaded guilty on May 24.
CAPE CORAL, FL

Comments / 0

