‘House of the Dragon’ fans think one scene from the show’s premiere was more gruesome than all of ‘Game of Thrones
Warning: This article contains spoilers for episode one of House of the Dragon. The time has finally come: House of the Dragon, the prequel series to Game of Thrones, has finally landed on HBO Max, and the internet has been set ablaze. The premiere episode of the season took us...
Little girl hilariously gives postman way too much information when asked where mum is
Video footage captured on the door of a family home shows a hilarious exchange between a three-year-old and a postman. Honestly, it's worth checking out. Young kids have a bit of a reputation for brutal honesty, and often to incredibly comedic ends, but also sometimes at the expense of parents.
‘Thunderbolts’ is coming, and MCU fans have thoughts on what the tone should be
What does Marvel have in store for Thunderbolts? MCU fans are hoping for a change in tone when the villains-turned-heroes grace the silver screen. Much has been said about Marvel Studios’ current product. There’s no arguing the MCU’s dominant presence in movie theaters, and the superhero flicks have become a worldwide box office behemoth that routinely hauls in billions of dollars. After Kevin Feige’s numerous Phase Five and Six announcements at last month’s San Diego Comic-Con, the future could hold more record-breaking profits.
Andrew Garfield was thrilled to work with Martin Scorsese, even if they probably didn’t talk ‘Spider-Man’
“He’s just so disarming and very ordinary with all of his extraordinariness.”. In what might be one of the greatest quotes ever given in an interview, Andrew Garfield recently went deep into what it was like to work with legendary director Martin Scorsese on the “WTF with Marc Maron Podcast”, giving the above insight among several others.
Forget ‘The Sandman,’ it’s Keanu Reeves’ Constantine fans want to celebrate
Given that he’s been the subject of much speculation surrounding his involvement in both Marvel and DC’s shared universes, it still stings for fans that Keanu Reeves’ Constantine didn’t get the sequels it deserved. Sure, talk of a second installment has emerged every now and again...
Harry Styles jokes that we might not see him in the MCU again
Harry Styles blew fans’ minds when he sauntered into the MCU in the post-credits scene of last fall’s Eternals, which revealed that he had joined the franchise as Eros aka Starfox, charming space pirate and brother to Thanos. The sequence clearly set up Styles to have a much bigger role in the universe going forward, but almost one year later, and we still haven’t seen him return as Eros just yet.
‘Star Wars’ fans think a popular character played by a beloved actor is unappreciated
The Star Wars sequel trilogy has been wrapped up for nearly two years, but some wounds never heal. Critics of the series have long bemoaned that many characters in the series ended up underutilized, and many fans feel like their favorites from the first movie, The Force Awakens, found little resolution by the end of the trilogy. But a recent Reddit post is shouting out one of the more popular characters, played by one of the biggest actors working today.
Fans go nuts for first glimpse at ‘The Last of Us’
HBO’s adaptation of The Last of Us could be the show that finally breaks the curse of the video game adaptation. After pouring hundreds of millions of dollars into its production HBO clearly has high hopes for Naughty Dog’s post-apocalyptic adventure. Now, after months of looking at images from the massive shoot (the largest television production in Canadian history!), we finally have a glimpse of Joel and Ellie in action.
Netflix’s trashy new series shrugs off bad reviews to reach the Top 10 in 82 countries
The promise of a slick and polished Netflix original is often more than enough to guarantee big viewership numbers, at least for the first few days the project in question is available. Following in the footsteps of the maligned Resident Evil, Netflix’s latest slab of blockbuster trash TV has proven to be a certifiable smash hit, with Echoes tearing it up on the most-watched charts.
Fans call out the MCU’s rare casting missteps, and it’s hard to argue
For the most part, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been largely impeccable when it comes to casting, whether we’re talking the marquee superheroes that play major roles in blockbuster movies and Disney Plus shows, or the smaller supporting parts that help thread the mythology together. Of course, there are...
Here are the ‘Star Wars’ opinions that would get you encased in carbonite
Is there a film franchise out there with a fanbase as easily divided as Star Wars? For over 45 years the galaxy far away has played host to countless tales, characters, and oddities. Nobody entirely agrees on anything, but fans are bravely sharing their most controversial takes. It could be...
If you’re looking to laugh in fear, here are the best horror comedy films
For those who love to laugh and scream at the same time, Reddit has you covered on the best horror comedy—and comedy horror—films in existence. DonTeca35 spurred the discussion in r/horror (cleverly nicknamed “Dreadit”) by straight up asking for horror comedy recommendations. “Been a while since I’ve watched any horror comedy so I’m counting on y’all!!!” the Redditor exclaimed. “Doesn’t matter if they are top tier or B grade, as long as it can make me laugh & jumping [sic].”
‘The Last of Us’ creator says we ain’t seen nothing yet
The Last Of Us creator is sending fans into a frenzy with his latest cryptic tweet after the first teaser of the live-action adaptation of the beloved video game dropped over the weekend. “You ain’t seen nothing yet,” Neil Druckman shared through his official Twitter account. In the teaser, fans...
Franchise fatigue sets in as fans name the sagas they couldn’t bring themselves to finish
The longer an established film or television property carries on, the more difficult it is to retain interest, which is why the law of diminishing returns and franchise fatigue are very real concerns that audiences have experienced countless times over the years. Even the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the single must...
MCU fans have plenty to say after upgraded ‘Ironheart’ armor emerges online
Marvel Cinematic Universe fans were thrilled beyond belief when set photos revealed that Disney Plus series Ironheart had built a full-size practical costume for Dominique Thorne’s Riri Williams to use as she battled crime during the nascent stages of her crimefighting career, alleviating concerns that Phase Four’s inconsistent CGI could become a factor once more.
Watch: Netflix wishes you sweet dreams, via Kevin Hart being attacked by a lion
Netflix is getting really creative with its promotional material it would appear. In the case of their upcoming release Me Time, starring Kevin Hart, Regina Hall, and Mark Whalberg, the streaming giant dropped a soothing, sleep-inducing promo video over on Twitter, but it would seem Hart did not get the message.
Miserable film fans share the most depressing movies they’ve ever seen
Many times we watch movies as a form of escapism, a way to remove ourselves from our own lives and invest in someone else’s story; but what if that story is truly miserable? Well, get your handkerchiefs ready, because film fans are discussing the most depressing movies they’ve seen.
Lycanthrope lovers revisit a darkly demented werewolf classic on streaming
If you were presented with a list of names involved in 1994’s genre-bending Wolf, but given no clue as to the title or context of the movie itself, then you’d probably be left imagining a hard-hitting prestige drama or broad character study of some description. After all, EGOT...
Disney Plus day bringing ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ to streaming
Disney Plus Day is coming, and it’s not going to disappoint a major subset of the platform’s audience; namely, the loyal Marvel fans out there. The second annual celebration of the Mouse House’s streaming service will serve up a host of new content for subscribers to enjoy, with the streaming debut of Thor: Love and Thunder chief among them.
MCU fan thinks they’ve found the Guardians of the Galaxy’s successors
Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are gearing up for a teary goodbye next year, as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was confirmed by director James Gunn to be the final arc in the story of the Guardians. Whether that means the characters will be gone for good, we can’t know for sure, but for the sake of one’s emotions, it’s best to err on the side of caution.
