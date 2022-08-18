Read full article on original website
30-years ago Hurricane Andrew slams into South Florida, no hurricanes so far this season
(MIAMI, FLA) — If you have lived in South Florida for decades, then you remember what happened 30 years ago. This week marks a somber anniversary of the August 24th, 1992 landfall of the buzz saw that was Hurricane Andrew in Homestead, Florida. The Category 5 hurricane was responsible...
Pregnant Florida mom cuffed at gunpoint for failing to pull over immediately
(BRADFORD COUNTY, FLA) — A Florida Deputy has resigned after being caught on camera handcuffing a pregnant woman at gunpoint during a traffic stop. Deputy Jason Desue attempted to stop Ebony Washington for speeding and became angry when she instead drove to a well-lit area to pull over. Deputy...
Gas prices fall in South Florida
(PALM BEACH COUNTY, Florida)– Gas prices have been on the decline over the past few weeks, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. In some areas of Palm Beach County, gas station signs were displaying prices as low as $2.99 per gallon. While the decline in prices has had...
Heavy rain, flooding threat moves east as Dallas reels from deadly downpours
(NEW YORK) — As Dallas reels from deadly flooding, the rain is now moving east. Heavy downpours will strike Louisiana, southeast Texas and southern Arkansas on Tuesday morning. The flooding rains will stay in place over Louisiana and southeast Texas throughout the day. In Shreveport, Louisiana, residents are already...
The Joyce Kaufman Show 8/23/22
Joyce talks about the Florida elections. Know who you are voting for!. Trump plans to sue the FBI. Ken Cuccinelli calls in to talk about election integrity. Joyce talks about the damage the panademic will have on future generations.
Woman crashes into police cruiser after falling asleep
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL– — A 28-year-old woman and a Florida Highway Patrol deputy are recovering after the woman crashed into the deputy’s vehicle after falling asleep at the wheel. The incident occurred around 2:34 a.m. Tuesday on Florida’s Turnpike. Authorities say the woman was traveling north...
State Rep talks election integrity, recent arrests ahead of tomorrow’s Primary Election
(MIAMI, FLA) — State Representative Daniel Perez, (R-Miami) joined The South Florida Morning Show to talk about election integrity and a bill he recently had passed to make voter fraud a felony in Florida. There is also the added oversight this year from the newly created state Office of...
How many condominiums have fully funded reserves in Florida?
(TALLAHASEE, FLA) — The Florida legislature just passed a law that requires all condominiums to fully fund reserves by January 1, 2025, according to attorney Eric Glazer who specializes in community association law. To figure out how much money to set aside, condo boards are being asked to hire...
