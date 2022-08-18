On today’s IGN The Fix: Games,Dead Island 2 has a release date after its reveal on Gamescom today. Dead Island 2 is still what it originally set out to be: an open-world, co-op, California-set sequel to Techland’s well-received (if incredibly shonky) original.Good news if you’ve reserved a Steam Deck – it’s shipping a lot quicker than expected. Valve’s incredibly popular handheld PC has seen an influx of orders and preorders since it was first announced, and now it looks as though the company is finally getting a handle on production.GamesCom starts tomorrow August 23rd and lasts till August 26th. Gamescom Kicks off with Geoff Keighley’s Opening Night Live followed by IGN’s Post show. IGN will be covering GamesCom all week long with insider looks, interviews, and exclusives from your favorite new and upcoming games. Other events IGN will be covering all week are Awesome Indies August 26th, GamesCom Award Show AUgust 27th, and Cosplay Competition August 28th.Narz has it all on today’s Daily Fix!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 HOURS AGO