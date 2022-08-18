ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Is ice cream better for you than pizza? One study suggests so

By Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer
FOX59
FOX59
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DdxmT_0hLzf9SL00

INDIANAPOLIS — A new study is ranking more than 8,000 foods in order from least healthy to the most healthful.

The study, conducted by a scientific team at Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy at Tufts University, scores 54 different characteristics across nine domains. Using these scores, they were able to objectively score all foods, beverages and even mixed dishes and meals.

“Once you get beyond ‘eat your veggies, avoid soda,’ the public is pretty confused about how to identify healthier choices in the grocery store, cafeteria, and restaurant,” said the study’s lead and corresponding author, Dariush Mozaffarian, dean of the Friedman School. “Consumers, policy makers, and even industry are looking for simple tools to guide everyone toward healthier choices.”

Under the ranking, foods that score 100-70 are encouraged/ Foods that score 69-31 can be eaten moderately. Those that score 30-1 should be minimized.

Across major food categories, study authors said the average score was 43.2. The lowest scoring category was snacks and sweet desserts while the highest scoring category was legumes, nuts and seeds.

Because the study authors intend the rankings, called a Food Compass, to be consistent across all categories, some interesting comparisons can be made. For example, the study’s data shows that while a chocolate ice cream cone with nuts only scored a 37 it has a higher score than chocolate milk, pizza from fast food, and even a peanut butter and jelly sandwich.

Study authors hope that by offering a consistent scoring of diverse items, people can compare combinations of food and beverages that could be sold and consumed together, such as an entire shopping basket, daily diet pattern or portfolio of foods sold by a company.

“With its publicly available scoring algorithm, Food Compass can provide a nuanced approach to promoting healthy food choices–helping guide consumer behavior, nutrition policy, scientific research, food industry practices, and socially based investment decisions,” said last author Renata Micha, who did this work as a faculty member at the Friedman School and is now at the University of Thessaly.

You can browse through the study’s data to see how some products scored.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX59

Experts explain what consumers should know before car buying

INDIANAPOLIS — Low supply and high demand continue challenging both car dealerships and their customers. It’s important that consumers know which fees they must pay and which ones are avoidable. “Research the vehicle, definitely,” Jon Linkov, Deputy Auto Editor at Consumer Reports, said. “Narrow it down to the vehicle that you want, narrow it down […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indyschild.com

7 Best Fall Train Rides in Indiana

All Aboard! Calling all train lovers. The fall season is almost here, and so are Fall Train Rides. These fun train rides in Indiana make for a perfect fall day trip. Our guide covers 6 family-friendly train rides, plus one train event for adults only. Fall train rides near Indianapolis:
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Health
Local
Indiana Food & Drinks
Indianapolis, IN
Food & Drinks
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
Indianapolis, IN
Lifestyle
Indianapolis, IN
Health
indyschild.com

Take a Ride on the Sullivan Express to PumpkinTown this October

The Sullivan Express is back with non-stop service to PumpkinTown! PumpkinTown! During the month of October, families can board the train at Sullivan Hardware and Garden’s Allisonville location and enjoy fun Halloween and fall fun activities for the whole family. Tickets for the 2022 PumpkinTown Sullivan Express go on...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

PIF: Reading program for kids in need of volunteers

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — A Hancock County organization is asking for help to continue their work helping kids learn to read.  As they are making their way back into the classrooms for the first time since the pandemic started, Bentley’s Buddies is looking for new volunteers.  It’s named after the founder Nickie Scott’s late dog, […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dariush Mozaffarian
FOX59

Taps and Dolls, 247 Skybar in downtown Indy close

INDIANAPOLIS — Two popular downtown Indianapolis bars have closed. The owner of the building that houses Taps and Dolls and the 247 Skybar on Meridian Street confirmed Sunday to FOX59 that both venues are now closed. Earlier this year, Indiana’s Alcohol & Tobacco Commission voted to revoke the downtown nightclubs’ liquor license. The bars have […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Pat Sullivan: Cleaning and sealing outdoor wood

INDIANAPOLIS — Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden demonstrated the steps to cleaning and sealing outdoor wooden surfaces on 13Sunrise. Outdoor wooden surfaces will look better and last longer if they are periodically maintained and treated. For cleaning, Sullivan used a bleach-based detergent that he applied with a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

How do we measure the start of fall?

How do we measure the start of fall? That depends on who you ask. Mother nature may say when the leaves change. But my mother would say it’s whenever pumpkin spice lattes are available. If you ask a fabric store, fall started back in January. A meteorologist would say fall starts on September 1st. If […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nutrition Science#Fast Food#Food Policy#Food Drink#Linus Regimen#General Health#The Friedman School
FOX59

Temperatures back on the rise this week!

INDIANAPOLIS – High temperatures have not breached 85 degrees in half a month in Indianapolis, but this is not expected to last much longer. The last several days have been kept comfortable with high pressure nearby, but changes will begin to take place as this drifts east. Warming up on Wednesday A northerly wind has […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

‘Lost a legend’: Beloved youth advocate remembered as passionate, kind

Friends and community members in Westfield are remembering Christine Brown as a woman who was passionate, kind and positively impacted the lives of children around her through her work. Brown, who was an early intervention advocate with the Westfield Youth Assistance Program for nearly 10 years, died Aug. 9 while...
WESTFIELD, IN
FOX59

Indiana needs more school nurses, commission says

INDIANAPOLIS – A state-level committee says Indiana needs more school nurses. The recommendation comes from a report issued by the Governor’s Public Health Commission, which was created last year to help improve health outcomes in the Hoosier State. According to Joy Sunday, president of the Indiana Association of School Nurses, districts were struggling to hire […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indianapublicradio.org

Why Indiana schools compete with McDonald’s for staff to teach students in special ed

When Mary Tackitt first took a job as a teaching assistant for students in special education, it seemed like a good opportunity. She enjoyed the time with children — like the little boy who would hold her hand and tap it on the desk to keep rhythm with music. But working with students with severe disabilities was tough. She took them to the bathroom and changed diapers. And she was hurt on occasion by those who struggled to regulate their emotions.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
buildingindiana.com

Nevada Logistics Firm Expands in Indiana, $28M

ITS Logistics, one of the fastest growing logistics companies in the United States, announced the expansion of its Midwest headquarters, investing $28M into the Whitestown, IN location. The new facility includes two warehouses totaling nearly 600,000 square feet of distribution space. Headquartered in Reno, NV, ITS’s West Coast distribution space...
WHITESTOWN, IN
hoosieragtoday.com

‘As I See It’ by Gary Truitt: The Dumbing Down of the Indiana State Fair

The Indiana State Fair is entering the home stretch. For those of us who have regularly attended the Fair, there was something different about it this year. I have been struggling to try and put my finger on it. I think it is not one thing, but a whole lot of little things that gave the Fair a different feel.
FOX59

FOX59

38K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy