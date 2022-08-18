Read full article on original website
Trump Attorney’s New Claim About Mar-A-Lago Causes Jaws To Drop On Twitter
Christina Bobb's comments on Fox News sounded more like an admission to some of Trump's critics.
Alan Dershowitz says every reputable attorney he's spoken with has told him their firms 'won't let them go anywhere near' Trump
Trump will have a hard time building a legal-defense team as his legal troubles continue to build, Alan Dershowitz, who's represented Trump, said.
Trump's former White House lawyer says the DOJ's Capitol riot investigation is the most dangerous legal threat he faces
Ex-Trump White House lawyer Ty Cobb told Insider that the Jan. 6 probe is the most dangerous legal threat to Trump. The investigation is "at the heart of what the Justice Department would take seriously," Cobb said. Trump is at the center of multiple federal and state criminal investigations, and...
Old video resurfaces of Trump vowing in 2016 to enforce regulations on classified information: 'No one will be above the law'
In 2016, Trump vowed that his administration would "enforce" laws regarding classified documents. "No one is above the law," said Trump, who was a presidential candidate at the time. Trump is now the subject of a DOJ probe into whether he mishandled top-secret documents. A video of former President Donald...
Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home was searched by the FBI. Take a look inside his exclusive resort that the public never sees.
The FBI executed a search warrant on Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Florida on Monday, Trump said in a statement. Mar-a-Lago is Donald Trump's private club in Palm Beach, Florida. The property made a number of headlines and served as the First Family's gilded getaway throughout Trump's presidency. Here's a look...
Trump Lawyers Promise To 'Come Out Swinging' ... And It Only Took Them Two Short Weeks!
Two weeks ago, the FBI executed a search warrant at the former president’s private club to retrieve government property wrongfully retained after American voters sent Donald Trump packing. Since then, we’ve seen conservative group Judicial Watch sue to gain access to the search documents, followed by every major media outlet in the country piling on to successfully kick loose the warrant, inventory, and soon a redacted version of the underlying affidavit.
Trump's ex-chief of staff said it's hard to understand how such highly classified documents ended up at Mar-a-Lago and that they are 'not accidentally moved anywhere'
Some of items recovered at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were classified TS/SCI, court records said. Mick Mulvaney said such records are so "serious" that folks are supposed to track their location. "It's really hard to understand how it gets there in the first place," Mulvaney said of Mar-a-Lago. A former chief of...
Trouble Brewing At Mar-a-Lago! Inside Donald Trump's Latest Scandal
Donald Trump is widely believed to be one of the most controversial and divisive leaders in American history, but even after leaving the White House, the former President of the United States is no stranger to scandal. Trump hit headlines yet again after the FBI raided his Florida resort on...
It looks like the FBI and Justice Department have 'chosen a side' to too many Americans: Rep. Stewart
Rep. Chris Stewart asserted that it looks to too many Americans that the FBI and Department of Justice have "chosen a side" Friday on "Special Report." REP. STEWART: I'm concentrating entirely on FBI and Department of Justice leadership. And my point was, it appears to too many people that they've chosen a side. The American people, they look at the treatment of Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump and they say, "Well, were they treated the same?" They look at Hunter Biden and Donald Trump and say "were they treated the same?" Here's another one that really troubles me. We know that there were leaders of the FBI who lied to the FISA court. That's just not disputable any longer. They lied to Congress, among other things. Six years later, their cases are still under review. They haven't been disciplined. And the American people look at that and they say, "Well, are they being treated the same?" And it is a crisis of leadership for Director Wray.
Trump Lawyer Blasted For Demand That DOJ Release Mar-A-Lago Warrant Witnesses' Names
Donald Trump attorney Alina Habba came under fire on Tuesday after she demanded that the Department of Justice go against protocol and release the names of the witnesses who helped secure the warrant for the FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago last week. During an interview on the right-wing media outlet...
Trump Suddenly Loves 'Sleazy' FBI Agents, Insists He Always 'Has Their Backs'
He claims agents are “furious at FBI leadership” for the “political weaponization against a president (me).”
Trump Having Hard Time Finding Lawyers Because They Want To Be Paid: Journalist
Former president calls reports he's struggling to find attorneys for various probes "fake news."
Trump's Mar-a-Lago Records Like a '5-Year-Old With a Toy': Former Official
"The only thing stacking up against the Republican Party are indictments, subpoenas and investigation," Gavin James said.
Russian Spies Allegedly Stealing HIMARS Plans Caught Behind Ukrainian Lines
Russia used the spies' intelligence to shell an eastern Ukrainian town's water management system, according to local media.
DOJ subpoenas more security video — suggesting officials believe Trump still has more docs: report
The Department of Justice has subpoenaed more security video from Mar-a-Lago in a sign that "officials are not certain whether they have recovered all the presidential records," The New York Times reported Monday evening. Unnamed sources told the publication that officials are seeking additional footage in the wake of the...
Trump's Surgeon General Calls Hateful Reaction to Fauci Retirement 'Scary'
Republicans and right-wing commentators have criticized Dr. Anthony Fauci following news that he will be leaving his position at the NIAID after 38 years.
New Trump lawsuit suggests the 'shockingly aggressive' FBI Mar-a-Lago raid caused distress for 'most Americans'
A lawsuit filed by former President Donald Trump suggested the "shockingly aggressive" FBI Mar-a-Lago raid caused distress for "most Americans." On August 8, Trump's Florida estate was searched by FBI agents who recovered classified documents. Federal investigators found sensitive, official White House records in the basement of Mar-a-Lago and in an office closet, according to The New York Times.
Trump in 'Really Dangerous Territory,' Maybe Committed 'Treason': Kirschner
The former federal prosecutor said Trump's "declassified" argument is "not a defense," and that "it doesn't matter."
Trump's PR Response To Raid May Not Work: Lawyer Says 'He Should Be Worried About All These Investigations'
Donald Trump could face a legal backlash, even as he criticizes the Justice Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation for the raid of his Mar-a-Lago residence, Business Insider reported, citing legal experts. Trump Has Tall Order: Trump likes to "run the show" and is a big believer in a...
Ousted Republican reflects on Trump, democracy and America: ‘The place has lost its mind’
Rusty Bowers stood up to the former president’s demand that he overturn Arizona’s election result. He paid the price but has no regrets
