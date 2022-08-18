Rep. Chris Stewart asserted that it looks to too many Americans that the FBI and Department of Justice have "chosen a side" Friday on "Special Report." REP. STEWART: I'm concentrating entirely on FBI and Department of Justice leadership. And my point was, it appears to too many people that they've chosen a side. The American people, they look at the treatment of Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump and they say, "Well, were they treated the same?" They look at Hunter Biden and Donald Trump and say "were they treated the same?" Here's another one that really troubles me. We know that there were leaders of the FBI who lied to the FISA court. That's just not disputable any longer. They lied to Congress, among other things. Six years later, their cases are still under review. They haven't been disciplined. And the American people look at that and they say, "Well, are they being treated the same?" And it is a crisis of leadership for Director Wray.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO