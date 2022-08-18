ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liz Cheney Leaks Audio Contradicting Trump-Backed Rival’s Accusations

By Nikki McCann Ramirez
 5 days ago
What should have been a quick phone call between primary opponents has now devolved into a televised, audio-leaking debacle between the defeated Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and her Trump-backed primary opponent Harriet Hageman .

It started when Cheney said that once the election was decided she tried to call Hageman to concede three times, and ultimately left a voicemail that was never returned. During an appearance on Hannity Wednesday night, however, Hageman claimed Cheney only left a “very brief two-second message” on her phone. Hageman said Cheney had simply said “Hello, Harriet” before hanging up, and didn’t address “any kind of concession or anything else.”

This doesn’t appear to have been the case.

The Cheney campaign later released audio of a phone call the congresswoman placed to Hageman, proving that she did in fact concede her primary loss.

In the recording, which was provided to Politico , Cheney can be heard saying: “Hi, Harriet, Liz Cheney calling. It is about 8:13 on Tuesday the 16th, I’m calling to concede the election and congratulate you on the win. Thanks.”

A Hageman spokesperson provided a recording of the voicemail Cheney left to Politico , and, according to their description, “the message as played on-screen contains only Cheney’s two-word greeting before sound cuts off for more than 10 more seconds.”

This all begs the question: Why not just call back?

Comments / 812

Don Towery
5d ago

The new trumplican party has rules. Must be fluent in Lying, deception and stealing. Never admit to criminal activities, while committing crimes against America. Felons take priority for candidates.

Reply(137)
539
KKelleher
5d ago

Welp, she's off to the expected start. A complete acolyte of T****, she has learned to lie about anything and everything. She will fit in perfectly with House Republicans.

Reply(20)
272
fanopack
5d ago

You can't trust anything a trump supporter...or Trump....has to say. If their lips are moving, they're lying. Sad reality of the new Republican party.

Reply(33)
249
