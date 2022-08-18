ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Lowe’s employees to receive $55M in inflation bonuses, CEO announces

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
PIX11
PIX11
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HiyKT_0hLzeZ2X00

(NEXSTAR) – Americans are facing inflation levels not seen since the early 1980s, causing the price of nearly everything to rise. With paychecks not stretching as far these days, one national employer is preparing to give its employees bonuses totaling $55 million.

While sharing second-quarter sales and earnings results Wednesday, Lowe’s president and CEO Marvin R. Ellison said the incremental bonus will go to hourly front-line associates to help them “during this period of high inflation.”

Amazon to pay hourly worker’s college tuition

“These associates have the most important jobs in our company, and we deeply appreciate everything they do to serve our customers to deliver a best-in-class experience,” Ellison said during Wednesday’s call, The Washington Post reports .

Lowe’s did not immediately return Nexstar’s request for comment. A spokesperson told The Washington Post that employees will receive the bonus in early September.

The home improvement retailer currently employs more than 300,000 people, the company’s website says .

Lowe’s isn’t alone in trying to give its employees some relief – Exxon Mobil, the T. Rowe Price Group, and Microsoft are among those opting for midyear raises or bonuses as they not only face inflation but competitive job markets.

America’s consumers, whose spending accounts for nearly 70% of U.S. economic activity, have remained mostly resilient even with year-over-year inflation near a four-decade high, rising economic uncertainties and the surging costs of mortgages and borrowing money. Still, overall spending has weakened, and it has shifted increasingly toward things like groceries, and away from less necessary things like electronics, furniture and new clothes.

Inflation continues to pose a severe hardship for many families. Though gasoline prices have fallen from their heights, food, rent, used cars and other necessities have become far more expensive, beyond whatever wage increases most workers have notched.

Despite a still-robust job market, the U.S. economy shrank in the first half of 2022, raising fears of a potential recession. Growth has been weakening largely as a consequence of the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes, which are intended to cool the economy and tame high inflation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

Robbers take men’s clothing in knifepoint Bronx incident: NYPD

THE BRONX (PIX11) — Three unidentified suspects took clothing from two men at knifepoint in a Bronx incident, police said Sunday. They approached the 37 and 38-year-old victims on Aug. 12 around 3:30 p.m., officials said. Police did not provide a cross street for the incident, only noting it had occurred in the 44 Precinct, […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

NYPD officer in coma after Bronx beating while jogging

UNIONPORT, the Bronx (PIX11) — An off-duty NYPD officer was beaten in the Bronx on Tuesday; he was wounded so badly that he was placed into a medically induced coma, police said. The officer was jogging on Olmstead Avenue in the morning when he was attacked, officials said. Before collapsing on the street, he flagged […]
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Inflation#U S Economy#Used Cars#Gas Prices#Business Industry#Americans#The Washington Post#Exxon Mobil#The T Rowe Price Group
PIX11

Video shows alleged robber put Bronx store worker in a chokehold: NYPD

CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 23-year-old worker was allegedly put in a chokehold after confronting two suspects during a robbery at a Family Dollar store in the Bronx earlier this month, authorities said. The incident occurred at 1227 Webster Avenue in Concourse on Aug. 14, around 3:30 p.m., and was caught on surveillance video. […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Top Democrats square off in New York primary elections

NEW YORK (AP) — New York is holding its second round of primary elections after voting in June for statewide races. Tuesday will cover the state’s 26 U.S. House seats, a delayed date after a judge ordered a redrawing of political maps. The new congressional districts have caused Democratic consternation, especially a new Manhattan-area seat […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Mortgages
NewsBreak
Amazon
PIX11

Woman shot dead in Brooklyn; 1 of at least 4 shootings overnight

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A woman was fatally shot early Monday in Brownsville, marking one of at least four shootings in the city during the overnight hours, according to authorities. Police responding to a 911 call around 1:15 a.m. found the victim, 42, unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds to her body in the lobby of […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Manhattan subway stabbing: NYPD releases images of suspect sought

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Investigators on Tuesday released surveillance video of a suspect wanted in connection to a stabbing aboard a subway train rumbling through Midtown Manhattan. The attack unfolded around 2:15 a.m. Monday aboard a southbound D train pulling into the 47th-50th Streets – Rockefeller Center station, according to authorities. The encounter started as […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Nadler wins Democratic primary for NY’s 12th Congressional District

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Rep. Jerry Nadler, one of New York City’s most veteran members of Congress, won his primary on Tuesday, beating out another of the city’s longest-running members of Congress. In an unusual primary, Nadler was pitted against Rep. Carolyn Maloney because of redistricting that combined Nadler’s Upper West Side district with Maloney’s […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Powerball win: Ticket worth $1 million sold in Queens

JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — Someone in Queens bagged quite a payday. A second-prize Powerball ticket worth a guaranteed $1,000,000 was sold for Monday’s drawing, according to the New York Lottery. The ticket was bought from ABC Discount Liquors & Wine, located along Hillside Avenue near 185th Street. Powerball players can check nylottery.ny.gov to see if […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Police: Toddler, 2, struck by train at NJ amusement park

HOPE, N.J. (AP) — A 2-year-old child was seriously injured after being struck by a train at a New Jersey amusement park over the weekend, authorities said. Sgt. Phillip Curry of New Jersey state police said the accident happened just after 1 p.m. Saturday at the Land of Make Believe in Hope Township. Police said […]
HOPE, NJ
PIX11

Kidnapping suspect throws machete while running from police, LI officials say

WESTBURY, NY (PIX11) — Police arrested three alleged kidnappers in Westbury on Saturday evening after a traffic stop, officials said. During the traffic stop near Cambridge and Oxford streets, officers noticed a 48-year-old man in the vehicle looked like he was distressed, police said. All four occupants were removed from the vehicle. Once they were […]
WESTBURY, NY
PIX11

Little League World Series game postponed

MASSAPEQUA, NY (PIX11) — Long Islanders in Massapequa will have to wait one more day to see their hometown little leaguers compete in the Little League World Series because the game was postponed. Fans planned a watch party at John Burns Park in Massapequa. It was cleared out after storms in Williamsport, Pennsylvania forced the […]
MASSAPEQUA, NY
PIX11

Five Powerball lottery tickets worth $50,000 each sold in NY

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Saturday was a very lucky day for New Yorkers.  Five third-prize tickets, each one worth $50,000, were sold for Saturday’s Powerball drawing.  The winning tickets have four matching numbers and the Powerball.   The winning numbers for the Powerball drawing were: 5-9-11-16-66. The Powerball was 7. The winning tickets were sold at: Digitronex […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Rikers inmate sentenced for throwing feces at correction officer

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A Rikers Island jail inmate was sentenced Tuesday for throwing feces at a correction officer, Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said. Nicole Smith, 35, faces one-and-a-half to three years in prison. She pleased guilty to aggravated harassment of an employee by an incarcerated individuals. “The defendant tossed fecal matter at a […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

PIX11

45K+
Followers
11K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy