ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Career Development & Advice

Quiet quitting: What is it and why has it caught on?

By Nexstar Media Wire, Liz Jassin, Ashleigh Banfield
CBS 42
CBS 42
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sQZTi_0hLzeIHQ00

( NewsNation ) — Are you feeling burnt out at your job, but quitting isn’t an option?

Gen Z may have a solution, but it’s sparking some controversy. It’s called “quiet quitting,” and it means consciously deciding to put in less effort at your job. The hope is to avoid burnout and work just hard enough to not get fired.

TikToker @zkchillin explains “quiet quitting” in his viral video that has more than 3 million views and nearly 500,000 likes.

“You’re not outright quitting your job, but you’re quitting the idea of going above and beyond,” he said. “You’re still performing your duties, but you’re no longer subscribing to the hustle culture mentality that work has to be your life. The reality is it’s not and your worth as a person is not defined by your labor.”

$20,000 reward offered for information on Birmingham homicide

Psychotherapist Amy Morin said Monday night on “Banfield” that it’s not about being lazy.

“We’re talking about quitting the hustle culture, the idea that you need to be on 24/7, that you should be answering emails at all hours of the day,” Morin said. “It’s about saying, ‘I’m going to set some healthy boundaries and work on my work-life balance.'”

However, Ranjay Gulati, a business administration professor at Harvard Business School, says there are risks associated with the phrase “work-life balance.”

“What’s implicit behind ‘work-life balance?’ It’s that work and life are separate, meaning I’m not living when I’m working? We’ve created this kind of … notion that work is somehow an abstract idea of something you do that is not living,” Gulati said on “Banfield.”

However, he said, when it comes to meaningful work, “organizations and leadership have failed workers.”

Morin also said meaningful work is important.

“A lot of people don’t feel like their job has meaning,” she said. “We need to have meaning in our work to feel like there’s a reason to show up.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 42

Second suspect arrested, charged with murder of Walker County woman

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Walker County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a second man linked to a 2021 murder of a woman in Jasper. Patrick Edge was taken into custody Monday in connection to the shooting death of 33-year-old Krystal Franklin back in November. Authorities previously said that Franklin was standing outside of her […]
WALKER COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#What Is It#Tiktoker Zkchillin#Harvard Business School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Career Development & Advice
CBS 42

2 arrested following drag race in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Two people were arrested following a police chase that led from Pearl to Jackson on Sunday. Greg Flynn with the city of Pearl said two cars were drag racing on Interstate 20 west around 1 p.m. Pearl police followed one of the cars when it got off the interstate at State […]
PEARL, MS
CBS 42

Police officer killed in wreck in south Alabama

UPDATE (11:09 p.m.) State representative Shane Stringer posted a message on his Facebook page identifying the police officer killed as a Mount Vernon Police officer. He also went on to say he is praying for the Mount Vernon community during this time of loss. UPDATE (10:16 p.m.): Summerdale Police Chief Kevin Brock confirmed that a police […]
MOUNT VERNON, AL
CBS 42

Body of missing swimmer found in Florida

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — The body of a missing swimmer was found by divers Sunday night, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were searching for the swimmer who went missing in Spring Creek. The incident began at around 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon when JCSO got a call about someone in distress on Spring […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
CBS 42

CBS 42

55K+
Followers
12K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy