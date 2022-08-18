ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quiet quitting: What is it and why has it caught on?

By Liz Jassin, Ashleigh Banfield, Nexstar Media Wire
( NewsNation ) — Are you feeling burnt out at your job, but quitting isn’t an option?

Gen Z may have a solution, but it’s sparking some controversy. It’s called “quiet quitting,” and it means consciously deciding to put in less effort at your job. The hope is to avoid burnout and work just hard enough to not get fired.

TikToker @zkchillin explains “quiet quitting” in his viral video that has more than 3 million views and nearly 500,000 likes.

“You’re not outright quitting your job, but you’re quitting the idea of going above and beyond,” he said. “You’re still performing your duties, but you’re no longer subscribing to the hustle culture mentality that work has to be your life. The reality is it’s not and your worth as a person is not defined by your labor.”

US jobless claims tick down

Psychotherapist Amy Morin said Monday night on “Banfield” that it’s not about being lazy.

“We’re talking about quitting the hustle culture, the idea that you need to be on 24/7, that you should be answering emails at all hours of the day,” Morin said. “It’s about saying, ‘I’m going to set some healthy boundaries and work on my work-life balance.'”

However, Ranjay Gulati, a business administration professor at Harvard Business School, says there are risks associated with the phrase “work-life balance.”

“What’s implicit behind ‘work-life balance?’ It’s that work and life are separate, meaning I’m not living when I’m working? We’ve created this kind of … notion that work is somehow an abstract idea of something you do that is not living,” Gulati said on “Banfield.”

However, he said, when it comes to meaningful work, “organizations and leadership have failed workers.”

Morin also said meaningful work is important.

“A lot of people don’t feel like their job has meaning,” she said. “We need to have meaning in our work to feel like there’s a reason to show up.

