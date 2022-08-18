Read full article on original website
Competing against casinos and lottery: Topgolf’s regional draw a selling point in Mobile
Topgolf’s closest operation to Mobile is in Baton Rouge, a nearly 200-mile drive. Birmingham, also home to Topgolf, is 210 miles away. In other words, there are no Topgolf golf entertainment venues within a close driving distance to Alabama’s largest coastal city. The realization is a top selling...
Back to school 2022: These Alabama communities just opened brand-new schools. Who’s next?
The new school year is underway for Alabama’s 720,000-plus public school students. And despite supply chain and labor shortages in recent months, a few districts opened new school buildings. There’s a long list of schools that are working on new additions and gyms or are being reconfigured, but just...
Mobile is rife with opportunity zones. So why hasn’t it translated to more investment?
At the end of last year, Dina Blankenship, an accountant with Universal Supply Co., wanted to be part of the revitalization of downtown Mobile. She decided to invest capital gains she’d accrued into a property in downtown Mobile, between Dauphin Street and Government Street. Blankenship and a few other...
Coffee, ice cream and spirits are on the menu
A New Jersey-based company paid $3.6 million for a 70,000-square-foot industrial warehouse on 250 Clolinger Road in Jackson, Al., according to Herrington Realty. The facility is an A class warehouse with rail access in Jackson’s industrial corridor. The buyer plans to bring more than 60 jobs to the area.
Krispy Kreme’s doughnut-flavored ice cream hits the Gulf Coast
After a tease a couple of months ago, Krispy Kreme’s Original Glazed Soft Serve ice cream has finally hit the Gulf Coast. The hot-now doughnut chain announced Tuesday that the frozen treat can now be had at select stores from Destin to Mobile. No mystery here, it is what...
Mount Vernon police officer dies in crash while driving home
A police officer in south Alabama died in a crash on Monday evening, officials said. Officer Ivan Lopez worked for the police department in Mount Vernon, a town of about 1,300 people in Mobile County. “I join all Alabama law enforcement in mourning the loss of Officer Lopez and in...
Alabama country duo Muscadine Bloodline: ‘It’s the Wild West and we’re out here trying to make it’
There are a lot of ways for a band to measure progress. For Gary Stanton and Charlie Muncaster, aka Muscadine Bloodline, one big piece of proof that things are rolling their way is the vehicle they’re rolling in. “We’ve been on the road pretty hard-core since June, beginning of...
8 South Alabama newcomers likely to play most in 2022
South Alabama has completed its second and final full scrimmage of preseason camp and this week will begin game-plan installation for the Sept. 3 season-opener vs. Nicholls State. The depth chart is rounding into shape, with several newcomers expected to see extensive playing time for the Jaguars this season. Among...
Saraland sophomores may be on fast track to stardom after impressive opening win
KJ Lacey is four months from getting his driver’s license and two and a half years from entering college. But the sophomore at Saraland High School is already on the fast track for stardom at the high school level and beyond. Lacey is one of the top-rated quarterbacks in...
