Baby-addicted mum with 22 young children tells of her anguish after her tycoon husband is sent to jail in fraud probe
A BABY-addicted mum with 22 children has told of her anguish after her millionaire husband was sent to jail. Kristina Ozturk, 24, has quite literally been left holding the babies after her wealthy spouse Galip, 57, was hauled off by cops. The Turkish tycoon was nicked in Russia on charges...
Wife, 73, admits killing her husband, 81, of 53 years after ‘finding herself holding a pillow over his face’ following row over their finances
A pensioner admitted to killing her husband of 53 years at their home after she 'found herself holding a pillow over his face' following a disagreement over their finances. Janet Dunn, 73, has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Anthony Dunn, 81, who was found dead on March 15. Police...
BBC
Sheffield man jailed for 'brutal and horrific' rape
A rapist who subjected his victim to "a brutal and horrific sexual crime" has been jailed for eight years. Dennis Allko, 30, formerly of Berners Road, Sheffield, was arrested a few days after a woman reported being raped in February this year. Police said the incident left her "injured, traumatised...
BBC
Owami Davies: Missing student nurse found alive and well
Student nurse Owami Davies has been found alive and well in Hampshire, the Met Police has confirmed. A member of the public came forward after a police appeal, which saw a huge public response and 117 possible sightings. Ms Davies, who was studying nursing at King's College London, left her...
Meghan Markle's half-brother 'lodges bid to get their father Thomas, 78, put under a Britney-style "conservatorship" as he recovers from a stroke'
Meghan Markle's half-brother has lodged a bid to control their father Thomas Markle's legal and business affairs whilst he recovers from a stroke. The 78-year-old may be put under 'conservatorship', which is a form of legal guardianship and what singer Britney Spears was famously controlled under by family members for 13 years.
BBC
Cleveland Police officer 'urinated in fitting room', panel told
A police officer is facing the sack for allegedly urinating in a shop fitting room while drinking off duty and then lying to her bosses about it. A disciplinary panel was told PC Amelia Shearer relieved herself in Urban Outfitters in York on 11 September. Staff saw a puddle of...
BBC
Javell Morgan death: Two men charged with murder of stab victim
Two men have been charged with murdering a man stabbed to death after the Manchester Caribbean Carnival. Javell Morgan was found injured by police after midnight on Monday in Claremont Road after the annual festival in Moss Side. The 20-year-old, from West Yorkshire, was taken to hospital where he was...
BBC
Anglesey: Man in court accused of raping girl at beach
A 34-year-old man has appeared in court accused of raping a girl and other sexual offences at a beach. The girl was attacked in the Traeth Penial area of Llanfachraeth, Anglesey, and was reported on Thursday. Lee James Howland, of Bont Uchaf, Bethesda, Gwynedd, appeared before magistrates at Caernarfon on...
BBC
Tyson Fury makes emotional knife plea over cousin's death
Boxer Tyson Fury has called on the government to introduce stronger punishments for knife crime after his cousin was killed in a stabbing. The heavyweight champion said on social media "RIP Rico Burton", who was "stabbed in the neck" overnight. Fury compared knife crime to a "pandemic", adding, "you don't...
BBC
Chelsea Bridge death: Tasering man was excessive force, family says
Police were wrong to Taser a man on a London bridge and their "excessive and unnecessary force" contributed to his death, his family have said. Oladeji Omishore was pulled from the River Thames after a confrontation with two Met officers, who were called when he was seen shouting and holding up a lighter on Chelsea Bridge on 4 June.
BBC
Woman killed in Liverpool shooting was not intended target, police say
A woman who died after being shot at her own home was not the intended target of the attack, police have said. Ashley Dale was found wounded in her back garden in Old Swan, Liverpool, in the early hours of Sunday and died a short time later in hospital. Her...
BBC
Thando Ndlovu: Teenage boy drowned in river, inquest finds
A teenager drowned after getting into difficulty while swimming in a Derbyshire river, an inquest has heard. Thandolwethu Ndlovu, from Chellaston and known as Thando, went into the River Trent while playing with friends near Swarkestone on 20 July 2021. Derby Coroner's Court heard the 15-year-old's body was found by...
BBC
Hull man jailed for starving dog to death
A man who starved his dog to death has been jailed and banned from keeping animals for 15 years. Craig Wilson, 29, of Beverley Road, Hull, pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to his Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Marshall. RSPCA inspectors said the dog was so emaciated that every bone was...
BBC
Lily Sullivan: Lewis Haines told partner he 'strangled somebody'
A killer who murdered a young woman on a night out went home and told his partner: "I've strangled somebody". Swansea Crown Court heard Lily Sullivan, 18, was found in Pembroke's Mill Pond, in December. Lewis Haines, 31, of Flemish Court, Lamphey, Pembrokeshire, has admitted murder after they met on...
BBC
Park Royal crash: Woman killed as car ends up on Tube tracks
A woman died when the car she was travelling in crashed through a barrier, hit another vehicle and ended up on Piccadilly line tracks. The driver of the Range Rover, a man in his 20s, is in a critical condition in hospital after the car hit a Tesla by Park Royal Tube station at 03:50 BST.
BBC
M62 Lamborghini crash appeal after man left with life-threatening injuries
A man was seriously injured in a crash between a Lamborghini and another vehicle which closed a motorway. The Lamborghini Aventador and Mazda CX5 collided on the M62 westbound carriageway at junction 25 near Brighouse, said West Yorkshire Police. A male passenger in the Lamborghini suffered life-threatening injuries and both...
BBC
Cleveland PC 'mortified' when quizzed about urinating in shop
A police officer accused of urinating in a shop fitting room while drunk told a disciplinary hearing she was "mortified" to be questioned about it. PC Amelia Shearer faces being sacked by Cleveland Police for gross misconduct after the alleged incident at Urban Outfitters in York last September. The off-duty...
BBC
Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea boss charged by FA for Anthony Taylor comments
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has been charged by the Football Association (FA) for his comments about referee Anthony Taylor following his side's controversial 2-2 draw with Tottenham. The German suggested Taylor should not referee Chelsea matches in future. Tuchel had previously received a one-match touchline ban and £35,000 fine for...
BBC
Murder probe after woman found with fatal gunshot wounds in garden
A woman who was found with gunshot wounds in a back garden has died, police have said. The woman was discovered injured after officers were called to Leinster Road, Liverpool, early on Sunday morning. She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead. Merseyside Police have launched a murder...
BBC
Catterick: Police stop car with missing bonnet and bodywork
The driver of a car with no bonnet and missing bodywork was stopped after they drove past traffic police. Officers spotted the vehicle while they were on patrol in Catterick on Monday, according to North Yorkshire Police. A force spokesperson said it "doesn't take exceptional eyesight" to see what was...
