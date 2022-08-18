It looks like MultiVersus' modding scene is dead in the water

It was fun while it lasted, but it seems that mods in MultiVersus are no more.

With its Smash Bros-style battles and eclectic cast of characters, MultiVersus has been a massive hit with fighting fans. In just a matter of weeks, the free-to-play brawler has managed to attract over 10 million players , and with Season 1 promising a wealth of new content, the game is set to reach even greater heights.

But all is not well in the world of MultiVersus. Following the latest update, fans claim they can no longer boot up the game if they've got mods installed. This comes after players began receiving takedown notices from Warner Bros for videos and streams featuring mods. Now it seems the publisher has gone a step further to ensure that PC players aren't adding their own flavour to the MultiVersus mix.

Naturally, Warner Bros' actions haven't gone down well. "Stop destroying the modding community challenge," tweeted prominent MultiVersus leaker Susie. Modders will no doubt be trying to find a workaround, but until they do, every single mod for the game is effectively obsolete.

While this seems like a heavy-handed approach by Warner Bros, the company likely feels that it's losing out on potential revenue with people enjoying homebrew creations rather than splashing out on official content. Nonetheless, it's a pretty devastating blow to fans who like to craft wacky creations and share them with the world.

