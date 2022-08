Charlie Brewer, who passed for 9,700 yards and 65 touchdowns at Baylor, will be Liberty's starting quarterback this season, coach Hugh Freeze announced Monday. Brewer, who will be in his sixth year of eligibility, started 39 career games for Baylor from 2017-20 and quarterbacked the Bears to the Big 12 conference championship game in 2019. He began his Baylor career under Matt Rhule, who left to take the Carolina Panthers' head-coaching job in 2020. Brewer's 9,700 passing yards and 65 touchdowns rank second on the Bears' career list.

