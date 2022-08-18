This November, MagicSpace Entertainment launches the national tour of “A Magical Cirque Christmas,” a comedic, musical, and magic-filled holiday experience that makes a perfect date night, fun family adventure, and group outing. The tour will play Landers Center in Southaven on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Tickets go on sale this Friday, Aug, 26 at 10:00 a.m. at ticketmaster.com. World-acclaimed performers and cirque artists take audiences back in time, immersing them in the spirit of the season and performing Christmas classics through the decades. The show will criss-cross the U.S. playing cities such as Los Angeles, Chicago, Washington D.C., and Nashville..

SOUTHAVEN, MS ・ 9 HOURS AGO