desotocountynews.com
Driving DeSoto petition web push for growing highway need
Photo: Widening I-55 in DeSoto County, including this stretch near Hernando, has been talked about for years with little progress being accomplished. (Bob Bakken/DeSoto County News) You’ve likely sat in a traffic jam on one of DeSoto County’s major roadways, or even worse, been in gridlock after an accident on...
desotocountynews.com
Southaven aldermen set special meetings
Southaven aldermen will be meeting on consecutive days on separate issues this week, as special meetings have been called for by Mayor Darren Musselwhite. The first meeting is Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. at City Hall and the discussion will consider the budget. Aldermen will hold a budget hearing as it nears a final decision on the Fiscal Year 2022-23 city budget.
desotocountynews.com
Hernando aldermen to meet Thursday evening
Hernando city officials announced Tuesday morning that tonight’s recessed Board of Aldermen meeting has been moved to Thursday evening due a lack of a quorum. Aldermen were to meet Tuesday evening to continue budget discussions after the board’s Aug. 16 meeting. That has now been moved to Thursday, Aug. 25.
desotocountynews.com
Horn Lake aldermen close to budget approval
Horn Lake aldermen appear to be close to approving the city budget for the next fiscal year, starting Oct. 1. Aldermen recessed their last meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 16 and will continue deliberations on the budget on Tuesday, Aug. 23. At the 6 p.m. meeting, an agenda item will have a public hearing on the proposed budget and tax levy for Fiscal Year 2022-23. The board could then move to approve the budget in another agenda item.
desotocountynews.com
Horn Lake closer to finalizing city budget, tax levy
Horn Lake aldermen are expected to approve the city’s Fiscal Year 2022-23 budget and tax levy at its Sept. 6 regular meeting following Tuesday night’s public hearing on the budget. Horn Lake property taxpayers can expect not to pay any additional millage on the city side, as the...
desotocountynews.com
A Magical Cirque Christmas comes to Southaven in November
This November, MagicSpace Entertainment launches the national tour of “A Magical Cirque Christmas,” a comedic, musical, and magic-filled holiday experience that makes a perfect date night, fun family adventure, and group outing. The tour will play Landers Center in Southaven on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Tickets go on sale this Friday, Aug, 26 at 10:00 a.m. at ticketmaster.com. World-acclaimed performers and cirque artists take audiences back in time, immersing them in the spirit of the season and performing Christmas classics through the decades. The show will criss-cross the U.S. playing cities such as Los Angeles, Chicago, Washington D.C., and Nashville..
