Serena Williams tells Meghan of baby’s injury before match
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Serena Williams and Meghan recount challenges they’ve experienced as working mothers on the Duchess of Sussex’s first podcast, including stories of having to work soon after scary incidents involving their children. Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam champion who said recently “the countdown has...
SFGate
‘Fast and Furious 10’ Filming Has Neighbors Fuming Over Dangerous Car Stunts
“Fast and Furious” fans around the world are excited for the return of the franchise with the 10th installment, “Fast X,” next April. The residents of Los Angeles’ historic Angelino Heights neighborhood, not so much. Ever since it premiered in 2001, “Fast and the Furious” fans...
New Zealand to force supermarkets to give rivals access to their wholesale units
WELLINGTON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - The New Zealand government said on Wednesday it plans to introduce regulations that would force the wholesale arms of supermarkets to provide competitors fair access to their products if they do not do it voluntarily.
Major Hollywood movie 'Thomas Crown Affair' will film in San Francisco
The film will get $19.5 million in tax credits and bring $87.9 million to the SF economy.
SFGate
‘Street Fighter 6’ Comes to Rolling Stone on Twitch
Street Fighter is back! Surrounding its 35th anniversary and six years after the launch of the last installment, Street Fighter V, the grandmaster of all fighting games returns to consoles and PC next year with Street Fighter 6. Rolling Stone on Twitch is here with an exclusive sneak peek at music from the game. This Friday, Aug. 26, Rolling Stone will reveal the character themes for fighters Kimberly and Juri live on our Twitch daily show, along with a number of other surprises.
