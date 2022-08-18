Street Fighter is back! Surrounding its 35th anniversary and six years after the launch of the last installment, Street Fighter V, the grandmaster of all fighting games returns to consoles and PC next year with Street Fighter 6. Rolling Stone on Twitch is here with an exclusive sneak peek at music from the game. This Friday, Aug. 26, Rolling Stone will reveal the character themes for fighters Kimberly and Juri live on our Twitch daily show, along with a number of other surprises.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO