Hovering at the beach! Jenna Dewan, 41, posted a sweet collection of pics of her doing just that with her youngest child Callum, 2. “Actual footage of me helicopter parenting our child who will run directly into the waves no problem,” the Step Up star captioned the August 17 post. In nine photos, the talented dancer and actress was seen in a stylish short-shorts ensemble during a beach trip, following her curious 2-year-old and hovering protectively as he frolicked in the shallow waves.

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO