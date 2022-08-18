Your Culinary Map of Central Avenue Restaurants in St. Pete

St. Pete is full of amazing restaurants, and one of the best areas for dining quality and variety is Central Avenue. This stretch of downtown St. Pete is dotted with culinary delights – plenty for many date nights to come. We have you covered with a map of the best date night Central Avenue Restaurants in St. Pete.

All of these restaurants are within walking distance of each other, so feel free to choose more than one for your night on the town. We’ve also put together a map for you to plan your evening on Central Avenue.

St. Pete Central Avenue Restaurants

Il Ritorno

Dal Moros

Bodega on Central

The Mill Restaurant

Hawkers Asian Street Food

Il Ritorno

Italian and modern, Il Ritorno is the perfect spot for special occasions. The standard menu is chock full of high-end fare and constantly changing with the season and available fresh foods, but the chef’s grand tasting menu is where Il Ritorno truly shines. Settle in for course after course of modern, rich and unique dishes. Each dish is sure to delight, but also surprise because the tasting menu cannot be previewed. If you are adventurous eaters – this is the perfect spot for an unexpected dining experience. Tack on the wine pairing to complete your experience.

Dal Moros

Still Italian, but an extremely different experience from Il Ritorno – Dal Moros is a fresh pasta takeout chain straight from Italy. Stuff your favorite kind of pasta, sauce, cheese and meat into a box and stroll down the street with your personalized meal.

The Mill Restaurant

Steps from the St. Pete Pier you’ll find the original location of The Mill. Take in the industrial ambiance and indulge on a menu stacked with comfort foods with strong southern influence. Delved eggs, fried okra, watermelon bruschetta – and that’s just from the small plates menu. Go big with The Mill’s trademark “Fonzworth Bentley” – an ultra fancy burger (with a price tag to match) loaded with Wagyu beef, aged gruyere, morel mushrooms, fresh summer truffle, foie gras and duck breast bacon.

Bodega on Central

This long-time Central Avenue staple is so good, they took their tasty Cuban sandwiches across the bridge to Seminole Heights as well. Bodega is a great, quick and casual spot for Latin street food as you stroll the other museums, attractions and bars along Central Avenue.

Hawkers Asian Street Food

Transplanted from the original location in Orlando, Hawkers has been serving bold and authentic Asian street food in St. Pete since 2016. It’s a top spot for date night among Central Avenue restaurants. Grab some thick and fluffy bao buns stuffed with duck, Seoul hot chicken, pork belly or Chinese BBQ.

Bask in the comfort of soup dumplings. Snack on street skewers. The food menu is extensive and sure to have some of your favorites – but the cocktail menu is also quirky and cool with unique tiki drinks and street-style bagged cocktails. You are sure to leave Hawkers full and happy.

In case you missed it, here is our culinary map of Central Avenue restaurants in St. Pete.

Central Avenue Drinks

Intermezzo Coffee & Cocktails

Cycle Brewing

Mandarin Hide

Dining among the delectable Central Avenue restaurants deserves some cocktails too.

Intermezzo Coffee & Cocktails

Open early for coffee and late for cocktails – Intermezzo is a Central Ave. staple. This is the perfect spot to start your day with a latte or wind it down with after-dinner drinks.

Cycle Brewing

True beer enthusiasts already know, but even a casual beer drinker will love to grab a brew at Central Avenue’s Cycle Brewing. Known for its robust barrel aging program, core beers like Crank IPA and Cream and Sugar, Please, are nothing to sneeze at.

Mandarin Hide

Mandarin Hide is a craft cocktail bar for serious craft cocktail enthusiasts. Well stocked with excellent spirits and fresh ingredients, you will find both unique cocktails and spectacularly executed classics. Everything from glassware, to ice to aging is taken incredibly seriously here – perfect for St. Pete cocktail aficionados.