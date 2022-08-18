Read full article on original website
Alexis Bledel's Dating History Before Now-Ex Vincent Kartheiser Included Some "Gilmore Girls" Costars
Bringing the beloved character of the caffeine-obsessed bookworm. to life in the cult dramedy "Gilmore Girls," Alexis Bledel captured the hearts of legions of viewers in the early aughts. Over the years, her quick-witted, fast-talking iconic role has only gained more popularity as the show reached global audiences when it landed on Netflix. That eventually led to the 2016 four-part revival, "Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life." The reboot further cemented Amy Sherman-Palladino's brainchild as a quintessential nostalgia watch. The "Remember Sunday" actor has since moved on to appear in several movies and shows, including her Emmy-winning portrayal of Emily Malek in the highly acclaimed drama "The Handmaid's Tale," a role she sadly won't be reprising for the upcoming season. Though the 40-year-old has been in the public eye for more than two decades, she values her privacy when it comes to her personal and romantic lives. Case in point: Bledel kept it under wraps when she and her then-spouse, Vincent Kartheiser, secretly welcomed their son in 2015. And now, the couple have quietly split after eight years of marriage, it was just revealed in August.
The "House of the Dragon" Cast on the Queer Tension Between Rhaenyra and Alicent in Episode 1
Watch out! This post contains spoilers. "House of the Dragon," the new "Game of Thrones" spinoff that premiered Aug. 21 on HBO, is all about the relationship between Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock) and Lady Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey). The duo open up to POPSUGAR about the connection between the two characters in the first episode of the series.
Matt Smith on the "Strange Similarity" Between Daemon and Criston on "House of the Dragon"
One of the most violent moments in "House of the Dragon"'s first episode comes when Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) and Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) face off in a joust. Cole comes out on top in the battle, but the show sets up the pair as rivals for the foreseeable future. Smith and Frankel speak to POPSUGAR about the dynamic and where it might be going.
Milly Alcock Was Working as a Dishwasher Before Starring in "House of the Dragon"
Newcomer Milly Alcock stars as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in HBO's highly anticipated "Game of Thrones" prequel, "House of the Dragon." The actor made her big debut during the show's world premiere on Aug. 21, and she's already made quite the impression as the new heir to Viserys I's throne — but she has big shoes to fill as a core part of the show's story.
RELATED PEOPLE
Witness to the Bling Ring: Netflix Is Releasing a Limited Series of the True Story I Covered
The sight of Paris Hilton's jewelry covering the surface of a plain, wooden kitchen table was staggering. Diamond bracelets. Bangles. Expensive watches. Cocktail rings. Pearls. This was just some of the stuff the LAPD had recovered when they raided the homes of the teens and 20-somethings we'd later come to know as the Bling Ring. It was 2009, and I was a 25-year-old correspondent for a cable TV network, crouched on the ground in front of police headquarters, scribbling notes as Detective Brett Goodkin shared pictures and descriptions of the loot with me and the three or four dozen other journalists assembled.
"Beauty and the Beast" Is Getting Adapted Again For a Live TV Special — With H.E.R. as Belle!
It's a tale as old as time, but it's getting a new twist! "Beauty and the Beast" is being adapted in a new format to mark over three decades since the release of Disney's animated film. Titled "Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration," the upcoming ABC and Wonderful World of Disney special will coincide with the 30th anniversary of the timeless fantasy's historical Academy Award nomination for best picture, the first time an animated movie had been tapped in that category.
"House of the Dragon" Star Emily Carey Had to Delete Twitter After Fan Backlash
Varying opinions on an actor's portrayal of a character are common, especially for a high-profile show like "Game of Thrones" prequel "House of the Dragon," which has legions of loyal fans. But for British actor Emily Carey, who plays Lady Alicent Hightower on the HBO show, these overwhelming opinions led her to temporarily delete Twitter after it became too "loud."
Rhaenyra Narrates the Beginning of "House of the Dragon" — and It Might Foreshadow Her Fate
The first episode of "House of the Dragon," which premiered Aug. 21, opens with a flashback to before Viserys (Paddy Considine) becomes king. What's happening in the montage is explained in a voice-over, but it's a little confusing at first just who is speaking. Before the theme song, the speaker...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Megan Fox's Aura Nails Are Very on Brand For Her
Megan Fox's aura, and it's as gorgeous as she is. OK, maybe it's not her real aura, but Fox's manicurist, Brittney Boyce, posted a picture of the actor's latest manicure, and her "aura" nail art is simply captivating. Fox's nails were kept a long, tapered square shape and had a...
"House of the Dragon" Star Steve Toussaint Slams Racist Criticism of His Character
"House of the Dragon" star Steve Toussaint has been getting hit with racist criticism since he was cast in the HBO prequel, but he's not letting negative comments get to him. Prior to the show's action-packed Aug. 21 premiere, Toussaint, who plays patriarch Lord Corlys Velaryon, spoke to Men's Health about joining the "Game of Thrones" fandom as a Black actor and viewers' reactions to his casting — which some have protested about.
Milly Alcock Says Rhaenyra's Scene With Her Uncle Daemon Is Meant to Be "Ambiguous"
"House of the Dragon"'s first episode lacks the explicit incest fans might associate with "Game of Thrones" generally and the Targaryens in particular, but it does include one very unsettling scene between Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock) and her uncle Prince Daemon (Matt Smith) where he gifts her a necklace and puts it around her neck. Alcock and Smith both speak to POPSUGAR about the scene and Daemon's role in the Targaryen dynasty.
Rhaenyra and Daemon's Relationship Shapes the Future of Westeros, According to the Books
HBO's highly anticipated "Game of Thrones" prequel, "House of the Dragon," introduces us to a slew of historical Targaryens, centuries before Daenerys's quest for the Iron Throne. Two of the most significant members of the complicated family tree are Rhaenyra and Daemon Targaryen, and their relationship is both incredibly important and incredibly tangled. Spoilers ahead for both the book "Fire and Blood" and for "House of the Dragon"!
These JAY-Z Lyrics Made Manti Te'o Realize He Needed to Tell His Catfishing Story
Manti Te'o was inspired to revisit his story by something JAY-Z said at a concert, the football star revealed on CBS Mornings on Aug. 16. In the interview, Te'o said that one line JAY-Z rapped at the beginning of the show struck him, and eventually led him to tell his side of the story in the Netflix documentary "Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist."
NFL・
Jeremy Pope and Gabrielle Union Lead A24's True-Life Drama "The Inspection"
A24 is bringing a real-life story about a young man's fight for survival to the silver screen. Jeremy Pope, best known for starring in Netflix's "Hollywood" and FX's "Pose," stars in his first leading film role in "The Inspection," a gripping autobiographical tale that follows his character's emotional journey to join the Marine Corps after being thrown out by his mother (played by Gabrielle Union) for being gay, per the film's trailer, which released on Aug. 23.
Lee Pace Reveals He's Married to Matthew Foley and Thinking About Starting a Family
Surprise! Lee Pace is officially married — and he has been for some time now. In a recent interview with GQ, the "Bodies Bodies Bodies" actor revealed he is married to Matthew Foley, an executive at Thom Browne. While the 43-year-old didn't say when he and his husband tied the knot, he did reveal they have been together for several years now.
Carve Your Own Galaxy Far, Far Away With These Star Wars Pumpkin Stencils
For Star Wars fans, every holiday is a chance to celebrate Yoda, Rey, Luke Skywalker, and all the other famous characters of this beloved intergalactic franchise. Of course, Halloween is a particularly epic occasion for Star Wars enthusiasts, as you can dress up as your favorite character and feel like them for a day. But don't just limit your Halloween Star Wars fun to costumes. Indulge yourself a little further, and combine your love for a galaxy far, far away with a Halloween staple activity: pumpkin carving.
Does Timothée Chalamet Have Any Tattoos?
Timothée Chalamet may not be new to the acting scene, but his upcoming film, "Bones and All," hitting the big screen in November has people wondering everything about him — including whether or not he has tattoos. While we've seen Chalamet revealed parts of his body for movies,...
