Charleston, SC

live5news.com

New week, same weather story!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Lots of moisture and a favorable upper level set-up will continue to keep daily showers and storms in the forecast. We’ll rinse and repeat Monday’s forecast all week. Some days will wind up being a little wetter than others. With more clouds and activity, highs will be in the low to mid 80s through the weekend. Localized flooding is possible, especially if your area sees several rounds of rain over the next few days.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Lanes reopen on I-526 East near Westmoreland Bridge

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The right lane has reopened on I-526 eastbound after a crash left one lane closed for several hours Tuesday morning. The Charleston Police Department says the crash involved a vehicle and a moped. Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen says the driver of the moped sustained “significant injuries” in...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

SCDNR to hold public meeting ahead of deer season

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s Department of Natural Resources wants to hear from deer hunters ahead of the upcoming hunting season. The agency will host a public meeting on Sept. 8 to discuss deer population and deer hunting in the Francis Marion National Forest. Officials will also...
MONCKS CORNER, SC
Charleston, SC
live5news.com

2 killed in 4-vehicle crash in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say a crash late Tuesday afternoon in downtown Charleston killed two people riding on a motorcycle. The crash happened at approximately 4:32 p.m. on Calhoun Street near Courtenay Drive and the SC30 exit ramp. The crash involved four vehicles, one of which was a...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

RiverDogs close first half of road trip with entertaining extra-inning win

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. - In one of the most thrilling games of the 2022 season, the Charleston RiverDogs outlasted the Augusta GreenJackets 10-9 in 10 innings on Sunday night at SRP Park. Following a nearly hour-long rain delay the RiverDogs emerged with a wild win to end the series with a 5-2 record and move 3.5 games ahead of columbia at the top of the South Division standings.
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
live5news.com

Troubling TikTok challenges inspire new, digital hall pass system

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - To fight back on an uptick in illicit behavior inspired by the social media platform TikTok, a Charleston County school is taking the traditional hall pass digital. Through an application called SmartPass, students at James Island Charter High School can request permission to leave the classroom...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Fans’ tickets to be honored after Dorchester County jamboree cancellation

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Due to severe weather on Friday and Saturday, four games in the Dorchester County Showdown were canceled, but fans’ tickets will be honored. The cancellation of the games cost both the fans and vendors money. Steve LaPrad, Ft. Dorchester Head Football Coach, said the four teams involved in the jamboree have agreed to reimburse those who had a ticket and vendors for their costs.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Charleston County set to vote on designating remainder of ARPA funds

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The future of more than $20 million in pandemic relief money is up for a vote at Charleston County Council. Charleston County first received around $80 million in American Rescue Plan funds last year. Since then, the county has decided how they would spend $59.4 million of that money, and the rest could be allocated Tuesday night.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce launches housing coalition to better understand the housing crisis

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After about two years in the making, the Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce is launching its latest coalition. Chamber officials say their goal is to create a regional push to understand the problems surrounding housing in the Tri-county. This coalition is for everybody to learn about the housing crisis, not just members.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Carolina Park Elementary families fight for no rezoning

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The new school year is just getting started, but some parents fear it could be their child’s last year at Carolina Park Elementary School because of a possible rezoning plan that could send some students to another district. Around 200 or so people came...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Police investigating shooting that damaged church van

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that targeted a church van. Police met with employees of Eastside Baptist Church at approximately 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said. The employees told police while they were driving on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard near the North Bridge, a car pulled up next to the van, waved something at them, and then the van’s window was struck by gunfire.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Coroner identifies victim of deadly James Island shooting

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a Saturday morning shooting on James Island. Trever Heyward, 27, died on the scene from a gunshot wound Saturday, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said they...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

CARTA buses offer free rides to students

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With school back in session, the CARTA bus system is focusing on providing free transportation for students in the Lowcountry. CARTA is continuing its free service for students in K-12 but also for college students on the Charleston peninsula. CARTA Chairman Mike Seekings says while they...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Coroner identifies victim of fatal collision in Dorchester County

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified a 47-year-old Ladson man as the victim of a single-vehicle collision on Sunday morning. Kendoni Brown was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:45 a.m., Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers said. The driver was heading north on...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC

