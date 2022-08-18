Read full article on original website
New week, same weather story!
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Lots of moisture and a favorable upper level set-up will continue to keep daily showers and storms in the forecast. We’ll rinse and repeat Monday’s forecast all week. Some days will wind up being a little wetter than others. With more clouds and activity, highs will be in the low to mid 80s through the weekend. Localized flooding is possible, especially if your area sees several rounds of rain over the next few days.
FIRST ALERT: Crews respond to serious 4-vehicle crash in downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A serious crash involving four vehicles has closed all lanes at Courtenay Drive and Calhoun Street. Charleston Police say the SC30 exit ramp onto Calhoun Street is blocked. Officers are diverting traffic around the crash scene. The crash was reported at 4:32 p.m. and does involve...
Lanes reopen on I-526 East near Westmoreland Bridge
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The right lane has reopened on I-526 eastbound after a crash left one lane closed for several hours Tuesday morning. The Charleston Police Department says the crash involved a vehicle and a moped. Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen says the driver of the moped sustained “significant injuries” in...
SCDNR to hold public meeting ahead of deer season
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s Department of Natural Resources wants to hear from deer hunters ahead of the upcoming hunting season. The agency will host a public meeting on Sept. 8 to discuss deer population and deer hunting in the Francis Marion National Forest. Officials will also...
2 killed in 4-vehicle crash in downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say a crash late Tuesday afternoon in downtown Charleston killed two people riding on a motorcycle. The crash happened at approximately 4:32 p.m. on Calhoun Street near Courtenay Drive and the SC30 exit ramp. The crash involved four vehicles, one of which was a...
RiverDogs close first half of road trip with entertaining extra-inning win
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. - In one of the most thrilling games of the 2022 season, the Charleston RiverDogs outlasted the Augusta GreenJackets 10-9 in 10 innings on Sunday night at SRP Park. Following a nearly hour-long rain delay the RiverDogs emerged with a wild win to end the series with a 5-2 record and move 3.5 games ahead of columbia at the top of the South Division standings.
Beaufort County deputies search for fast food worker in weekend shooting
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Beaufort County investigators say they are searching for the employee of a Hilton Head Island fast food restaurant accused of firing shots out of a drive-thru window. Deputies released a still from surveillance footage of 19-year-old Fernando Montano, who they say is an employee...
Troubling TikTok challenges inspire new, digital hall pass system
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - To fight back on an uptick in illicit behavior inspired by the social media platform TikTok, a Charleston County school is taking the traditional hall pass digital. Through an application called SmartPass, students at James Island Charter High School can request permission to leave the classroom...
No significant jump in COVID-19 as kids return to school, SC Health Dept. says
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The second week of school is underway for many Lowcountry students, and this school year looks different from the past few years of COVID-19 precautions. The public health director at the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said Monday that the state is not...
Dorchester County seeks public comment on Ladson Road improvements
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - In 2019, Dorchester County created a program to identify four projects as priorities to redevelop and reinvest in the area. One of those projects is streetscaping on Ladson Road to increase aesthetics and safety. Daniel Prentice with Dorchester County says the goal of the Oakbrook Tax...
Fans’ tickets to be honored after Dorchester County jamboree cancellation
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Due to severe weather on Friday and Saturday, four games in the Dorchester County Showdown were canceled, but fans’ tickets will be honored. The cancellation of the games cost both the fans and vendors money. Steve LaPrad, Ft. Dorchester Head Football Coach, said the four teams involved in the jamboree have agreed to reimburse those who had a ticket and vendors for their costs.
Charleston County set to vote on designating remainder of ARPA funds
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The future of more than $20 million in pandemic relief money is up for a vote at Charleston County Council. Charleston County first received around $80 million in American Rescue Plan funds last year. Since then, the county has decided how they would spend $59.4 million of that money, and the rest could be allocated Tuesday night.
Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce launches housing coalition to better understand the housing crisis
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After about two years in the making, the Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce is launching its latest coalition. Chamber officials say their goal is to create a regional push to understand the problems surrounding housing in the Tri-county. This coalition is for everybody to learn about the housing crisis, not just members.
Carolina Park Elementary families fight for no rezoning
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The new school year is just getting started, but some parents fear it could be their child’s last year at Carolina Park Elementary School because of a possible rezoning plan that could send some students to another district. Around 200 or so people came...
Police investigating shooting that damaged church van
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that targeted a church van. Police met with employees of Eastside Baptist Church at approximately 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said. The employees told police while they were driving on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard near the North Bridge, a car pulled up next to the van, waved something at them, and then the van’s window was struck by gunfire.
Coroner identifies victim of deadly James Island shooting
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a Saturday morning shooting on James Island. Trever Heyward, 27, died on the scene from a gunshot wound Saturday, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said they...
CARTA buses offer free rides to students
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With school back in session, the CARTA bus system is focusing on providing free transportation for students in the Lowcountry. CARTA is continuing its free service for students in K-12 but also for college students on the Charleston peninsula. CARTA Chairman Mike Seekings says while they...
Coroner identifies victim of fatal collision in Dorchester County
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified a 47-year-old Ladson man as the victim of a single-vehicle collision on Sunday morning. Kendoni Brown was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:45 a.m., Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers said. The driver was heading north on...
Charleston County Council considers forming Climate Action Committee
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Tuesday night, Charleston County Council will vote on whether or not to form a Climate Action Committee specifically for the county. Tuesday’s vote will be the second of three readings. Back in July, the council voted in favor of forming the committee after a presentation...
Report: Large crowd tried to fight each other at N. Charleston Chuck E. Cheese
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department said a large crowd arguing and attempting to fight inside a North Charleston restaurant led to several people being detained Saturday. Officers responded around 6:30 p.m. to the Chuck E. Cheese on Rivers Avenue in reference to a large fight...
