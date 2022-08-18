Read full article on original website
These Texas cities had some of the worst traffic last year
Which Texas cities had the worst traffic last year?
Texas leaders prepare for life-threatening flooding across state
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Over the weekend, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott had a phone call with local response leaders to prepare for intense rainfall and flooding throughout the state. On Monday, Abbott directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to increase the readiness level of the Texas State Emergency Operations Center (SOC) to Level II, which is classified as an escalated response, a press release said.
This North Texas donut shop makes an extra tasty mochi donut
"If you’re looking to awaken your senses, connect with others and put a smile on your face, Fat Straws is the place."
North Texas investigative reporter hosts podcast about crime, corruption, real-life court cases
Have you heard of the True Crime Reporter podcast?
Texas exports the most furniture in the nation, study says
Anyone who’s been in the market for furniture in the last two years may have found themselves playing the waiting game, especially if they’ve purchased furniture manufactured in Asia. The COVID-19 pandemic brought about a high demand for furniture, including from those who had to suddenly outfit home offices and study areas, those stuck at home who got bored with their current furniture and decided to replace it, and those who wanted to spruce up their outdoor entertaining areas in order to host friends more safely.
Texas rice farmers losing thousands due to drought, limited water from LCRA
Months of triple digit temperatures and little rain across Texas is affecting the livelihoods of rice farmers.
How much rain did North Texas see from Sunday to Tuesday morning?
Rain sure was present in North Texas after being absent for quite some time from Sunday afternoon to Tuesday and it caused flooding region-wide.
Irving, El Paso among top 50 hottest zip codes in US for buyer demand & fast-selling homes
DALLAS (KDAF) — When checking out areas for new homes, everyone looks at cities, counties and states to see what the move is for their next move, but what about zip codes?. Two Texas zip codes have found themselves among the top 50 hottest zip codes for high buyer demand and fast-selling homes according to realtor.com. “The hottest areas are those that have high demand from buyers, in other words, lots of unique viewers per each property listed for sale, and fast-selling homes, an indicator of limited supply.”
Border Patrol boats named for fallen agents from Rio Grande Valley Sector
Friends and family honored 20 fallen U.S. Border Patrol agents during a Riverine Vessels Naming Ceremony held Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, on South Padre Island, Texas. The RGV Sector is the only Border Patrol sector in the nation with all water vessels named after agents who died in the line of duty.
College football is back! Check out who & when Texas schools will be playing during week 1
DALLAS (KDAF) — Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, you guessed it and we know you’re elated about it, college football is back! Week one of the college football season begins promptly on Saturday, August 27 and we’ve got some Texas schools on the schedule. We’re just...
Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Texas
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 death rates in Texas using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest cumulative death rate per 100k residents as of August 18, 2022. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 death rates in your state.
Texas football legend dies, family says
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Permian High School football legend Coach Gary Gaines, 73, died Monday following a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease, the family said in a statement. The football giant joined the coaching staff at Permian in 1979 where he served as assistant coach under then head coach John...
Reports say these are the best spots for bacon in the state of Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s time we celebrate one of the best breakfast foods and best friends to burgers today, bacon. It’s National Bacon Lovers Day on August 20! NationalToday says, “Bacon is a relatively inexpensive cut of meat, and it does have decent protein and fat content for a family that might need the calories. Spread a little National Bacon Lovers Day spirit, and give to the less fortunate.”
Check out some of the top happenings around North Texas this weekend Aug. 19-21
DALLAS (KDAF) — The weekend is here and that means it’s time to get your party on! Or, at least just chill out after a robust week of work and oh-so-fun Texas weather. We as fellow North Texans want to make sure you have some killer plans to fill up your social calendar for the weekend of August 19-21. We scoured the interwebs and did some managing to find some of the best things to do around town.
State of Texas: Districts brace for new school year after record teacher resignations
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — As a new school year begins, Texas is reeling from a record number of teacher resignations. While leaders and districts look for solutions to combat recruitment and retention challenges, some worry classrooms may continue to be left without qualified educators. But what’s really behind the shortage?...
$10,000 winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Texas as jackpot rolls over $100 million
DALLAS (KDAF) — Another day another jackpot from Mega Millions surpassing $100 million as Friday’s drawing saw no winners across the United States for its $99M jackpot. But that didn’t happen without someone in the Lone Star State getting a smaller piece of the pie. The Texas Lottery reports a $10,000 winning ticket was sold somewhere in Texas after it matched four of the five winning numbers along with the Mega Ball.
Gov. Abbott declares disaster in 23 counties after storms, flooding
Abbott signed the declaration in Dallas Tuesday afternoon after receiving a briefing from local leaders and first responders about the damage sustained there.
Jackpot worth over $360,000 won at casino near Oklahoma/Texas border
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone’s dream is hitting a lottery jackpot worth millions and millions of dollars or pulling the lever of a slot machine and seeing the triple sevens come across your screen and screaming jackpot at you with bright lights and sounds. That dream was a reality...
2 $13,743 winning Texas Lottery tickets sold throughout state from Wednesday’s Lotto Texas drawing
DALLAS (KDAF) — Now it ain’t no $11 million jackpot but adding nearly $14,000 to the bank account sure is nice. That’s what the Texas Lottery reports happened for two lucky players from Wednesday night’s Lotto Texas drawing. The winning numbers were 10, 15, 17, 36, 50, and 51.
Looking ahead at the next 7-day rainfall possibilities in North Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone is scrambling to secure their weekend plans on Friday as rain could be present around the southern portion of the region and as rain is possible over the next week, according to the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth. On Friday, storm chances mainly...
