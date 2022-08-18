Read full article on original website
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: More monsoon storms possible throughout the week
PHOENIX — Showers and thunderstorms moved through the Valley this afternoon and now all of that monsoon action is headed out west tonight. Here in the Valley, we'll see our next chance of storms tomorrow afternoon and evening. Any storms that move through could bring gusty winds, blowing dust,...
LIVE UPDATES: Tuesday Monsoon storms moving from northeast
Tuesday's monsoon storms from the northeast have hit the Valley with dust, rain and even hail. As of 8:55 p.m., there are less than 500 SRP customers without power in Glendale. 7:40 P.M. As of 7:35 p.m., there are more than 3600 SRP customers who are still without power in...
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Air quality alert and more monsoon storm chances
PHOENIX — Monsoon storm chances are still in play this week as air quality alerts kick back in across the Valley. The Phoenix metro area is under an Ozone High Pollution Advisory through Tuesday, so limit your time outside if you have asthma or COPD or you may have difficulty breathing.
LIVE UPDATES: Storms creeping into Valley Sunday
PHOENIX — More storms are expected Sunday after a busy week of Monsoons. Storms are moving into the Valley from the north. Track the latest conditions and watch the latest forecasts. 6:33 p.m. A dust storm advisory has been issued for parts of Maricopa County, including Avondale, Goodyear and...
RAIN TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area? 8-21-22
Monsoon storms moved in from the north, dropping heavy rain on parts of the Valley Sunday evening. How much rain has fallen in your area? See the latest rainfall totals from the Flood Control District of Maricopa County (last updated at 10:28 p.m. Sunday):. See the full forecast or check...
Body of missing Arizona hiker lost in Zion National Park flash floods found
ZION NATIONAL PARK, Utah — Officials at Zion National Park said the body of a missing hiker was discovered on Monday, three days after she was swept away in flash floods. Jetal Agnihotri's body was found in the Virgin River near the Court of the Patriarchs, which is within the park about six miles south of the Narrows.
Tempe Police add new equipment, training following town lake drowning
TEMPE, AZ — After backlash from a released body camera video from earlier this summer, Tempe police say they are creating a policy on water rescues, adding new equipment to prevent future drownings. The final moments of Sean Bickings' life were caught on Tempe Police Body Camera. Back in...
RANKINGS: Data shows most, least equitable Arizona school districts
Many rural Arizona school districts are among the most equitable in the state, according to national school data ranked by WalletHub. WalletHub says Arizona has the 6th least equitable school districts in the country, but some districts do a better job of distributing funding more equally. “States that provide equitable...
ASU’s new Mesa campus opens, bringing in more money and experiences to the area
MESA, AZ — The City of Mesa and local businesses are welcoming Arizona State University students to it's new downtown campus. More than 700 students are walking into the new Media and Immersive Experience Center. The new building will house students in film, video production and digital technology. It...
ASU plumbing problems causing students to avoid dorms
TEMPE, AZ — ASU says there was a pipe leak at Best Hall and separately, a sewer backup in Hayden West. While ASU says they are addressing the issues, ABC15 spoke to students who say they are trying to avoid the bathrooms altogether. For some students, moving into dorms...
Hospice of the Valley needs volunteers for the Legacy Corps program
As his memory fades, veteran finds joy in bonding with volunteer. Bright and early, every weekday morning before she heads to work, Meredith Bartlett shows up at her friend Larry Lambert's house. The Navy veteran is always waiting with a smile and a hug. Together, they take his dog for a walk around his Phoenix neighborhood.
Mesa officers involved in shooting near Rio Salado Parkway and Country Club Drive
MESA, AZ — Mesa police say a 21-year-old man is hospitalized in critical condition after a barricade situation turned into a shooting involving officers early Monday morning. The incident began late Sunday night near Rio Salado Parkway and Country Club Drive. Officers responded to a call of a burglary...
Trash mess angers renter who pays mandatory removal fee
SCOTTSDALE, AZ — When you force renters to pay extra monthly fees, they should expect those services to be carried out or they should get an explanation as to why not. One Valley renter held her landlord accountable over a smelly problem. "See, animals have gotten into this," Raelene...
Suspect sought after deadly shooting near 40th Street and McDowell Road
PHOENIX — Police are looking for a suspect after a man was found dead in a Phoenix apartment Tuesday morning. Phoenix police tell ABC15 at the scene near 40th Street and McDowell Road that a man was reportedly shot and killed in one of the units. Officers say no...
3-year-old hospitalized after being pulled from Litchfield Park pool Friday
LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ — A three-year-old was taken to the hospital after being pulled from the water in Litchfield Park Friday afternoon. The incident occurred at a residence near Litchfield and Camelback roads around 4 p.m. The child was transported to Phoenix Children's hospital in stable condition. No further...
Man shot, killed by security guard near downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX — Phoenix police say a 28-year-old man is dead after he was shot by a security guard who was reportedly defending himself. Police say the incident occurred near Central Avenue and Roosevelt Street around 8:30 p.m. Officers were called to the area to investigate shots fired. They located...
Woman in critical condition, one person detained after shooting near I-17 and Glendale Avenue
PHOENIX — Police say a woman was critically injured in a shooting near I-17 and Glendale Avenue Monday night. A man matching the description of a suspect was detained in reference to the shooting, according to police. Aerial footage showed a large police presence in a nearby neighborhood. Police...
Man arrested for charity golf tournament scam in Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE — A 57-year-old man was arrested August 8 for fraudulent schemes and theft relating to a fake charity golf tournament scam, Scottsdale police announced Sunday. Police say Robert Alexander was collecting money on behalf of the Wounded Warrior Project for a golf tournament at the Silverleaf Golf Course.
