Arizona State

ABC 15 News

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: More monsoon storms possible throughout the week

PHOENIX — Showers and thunderstorms moved through the Valley this afternoon and now all of that monsoon action is headed out west tonight. Here in the Valley, we'll see our next chance of storms tomorrow afternoon and evening. Any storms that move through could bring gusty winds, blowing dust,...
ABC 15 News

LIVE UPDATES: Tuesday Monsoon storms moving from northeast

Tuesday's monsoon storms from the northeast have hit the Valley with dust, rain and even hail. As of 8:55 p.m., there are less than 500 SRP customers without power in Glendale. 7:40 P.M. As of 7:35 p.m., there are more than 3600 SRP customers who are still without power in...
GLENDALE, AZ
ABC 15 News

LIVE UPDATES: Storms creeping into Valley Sunday

PHOENIX — More storms are expected Sunday after a busy week of Monsoons. Storms are moving into the Valley from the north. Track the latest conditions and watch the latest forecasts. 6:33 p.m. A dust storm advisory has been issued for parts of Maricopa County, including Avondale, Goodyear and...
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona State
Phoenix, AZ
ABC 15 News

RAIN TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area? 8-21-22

Monsoon storms moved in from the north, dropping heavy rain on parts of the Valley Sunday evening. How much rain has fallen in your area? See the latest rainfall totals from the Flood Control District of Maricopa County (last updated at 10:28 p.m. Sunday):. See the full forecast or check...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
ABC 15 News

Body of missing Arizona hiker lost in Zion National Park flash floods found

ZION NATIONAL PARK, Utah — Officials at Zion National Park said the body of a missing hiker was discovered on Monday, three days after she was swept away in flash floods. Jetal Agnihotri's body was found in the Virgin River near the Court of the Patriarchs, which is within the park about six miles south of the Narrows.
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

Tempe Police add new equipment, training following town lake drowning

TEMPE, AZ — After backlash from a released body camera video from earlier this summer, Tempe police say they are creating a policy on water rescues, adding new equipment to prevent future drownings. The final moments of Sean Bickings' life were caught on Tempe Police Body Camera. Back in...
TEMPE, AZ
ABC 15 News

RANKINGS: Data shows most, least equitable Arizona school districts

Many rural Arizona school districts are among the most equitable in the state, according to national school data ranked by WalletHub. WalletHub says Arizona has the 6th least equitable school districts in the country, but some districts do a better job of distributing funding more equally. “States that provide equitable...
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

ASU plumbing problems causing students to avoid dorms

TEMPE, AZ — ASU says there was a pipe leak at Best Hall and separately, a sewer backup in Hayden West. While ASU says they are addressing the issues, ABC15 spoke to students who say they are trying to avoid the bathrooms altogether. For some students, moving into dorms...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Hospice of the Valley needs volunteers for the Legacy Corps program

As his memory fades, veteran finds joy in bonding with volunteer. Bright and early, every weekday morning before she heads to work, Meredith Bartlett shows up at her friend Larry Lambert's house. The Navy veteran is always waiting with a smile and a hug. Together, they take his dog for a walk around his Phoenix neighborhood.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Trash mess angers renter who pays mandatory removal fee

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — When you force renters to pay extra monthly fees, they should expect those services to be carried out or they should get an explanation as to why not. One Valley renter held her landlord accountable over a smelly problem. "See, animals have gotten into this," Raelene...
ABC 15 News

Vein Envy has advanced, minimally invasive techniques to treat vein disease

Vein Envy's team of vascular surgeons, vascular technologists, and specially-trained medical assistants uses the most advanced, minimally invasive techniques available today, allowing patients to return to the activities they love after little to no downtime!. We offer comprehensive, state-of-the-art care in a warm, welcoming environment in which every patient is...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Man shot, killed by security guard near downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say a 28-year-old man is dead after he was shot by a security guard who was reportedly defending himself. Police say the incident occurred near Central Avenue and Roosevelt Street around 8:30 p.m. Officers were called to the area to investigate shots fired. They located...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Man arrested for charity golf tournament scam in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE — A 57-year-old man was arrested August 8 for fraudulent schemes and theft relating to a fake charity golf tournament scam, Scottsdale police announced Sunday. Police say Robert Alexander was collecting money on behalf of the Wounded Warrior Project for a golf tournament at the Silverleaf Golf Course.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
ABC 15 News

Pediatrix's bilingual offices offer healthcare for all kids

Pediatrix is a Phoenix-based pediatric practice, with locations at I17 & Bell Road, and I17 & Happy Valley Road, which has provided excellent care for infants, children and teens since 1986. Our physicians and staff focus on the overall well-being of children, and believe each child is a special individual. Our patients not only experience special attention at Pediatrix, but they also receive the finest medical care because our medical professionals strive for excellence in practicing medicine and remain current on medical treatments and procedures. At Pediatrix, our patients benefit from a strong combination of caring, knowledge, and resources, which allows us to live up to our motto: "We Care For Kids"
PHOENIX, AZ

