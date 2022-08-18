How To Be A More Persuasive Speaker

It’s all in the hands!

Well, maybe it’s not ALL in the hands.

We are talking about how to get people to buy into what you are selling.

A 2019 study investors were found to be more likely to invest in a fictional entrepreneur who used hand gestures than a person giving the same pitch that had his hands clasped in front of his body.

Here are the hand gestures communications experts say can help you stand out and make your words more memorable when you are talking or speaking in public.

1) Holding your fingers in a precisision grip

2) Holding up a number to correspond with what you are saying

3) Holding your hand above your heart

4) Moving both hands up and down as if a scale

5) Holding you hands palms up

Read more:

https://www.huffpost.com/entry/persuasive-hand-gestures-public-speaking_l_62f3de46e4b0db71d8ce669b