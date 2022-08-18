Read full article on original website
Meet the Black business owners making an impact in the DFW area: Afro Soca Marketplace Event RoundupJalyn SmootDallas, TX
What's Next for Texas Weather?Keira LaneTexas State
Mansfield ISD Launches Investigation in Ransomware AttackLarry LeaseMansfield, TX
Embattled Dallas Attorney is SentencedKeira LaneDallas, TX
Beto calls Abbott "the inflation governor."Ash JurbergTexas State
These restaurants around Dallas have the tastiest bao buns, according to Yelp
DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the staples of eating in America is that on the same street you can more than likely find cuisines from around the world whether it be European, Asian, Latin, American, African or anything in between. That’s especially true in the great state of Texas,...
This North Texas donut shop makes an extra tasty mochi donut
"If you’re looking to awaken your senses, connect with others and put a smile on your face, Fat Straws is the place."
Thrillist
How to Get Into Dallas’ Best Speakeasies and Secret Bars
We’ll never besmirch the merits of a good sports bar, wine bar, or beer garden. But sometimes, you want a cocktail in a moody setting that could’ve been pulled from Gatsby’s day. When the mood strikes, settle into one of Dallas’s many speakeasy-style bars. Today’s speakeasies...
Get the taste of Chicago with this North Texas restaurant
We are taking you to a restaurant that's bringing the tastes of Chicago to North Texas. It's called Weinberger's Deli.
Ready to Rec: Finally a Cute, Newer Build in Dallas For Less Than $300K
A house in Dallas built after 2000 for under $300,000. Let me rephrase, a three-bedroom, two-bathroom, newer construction house in Dallas for $280,000. Yeah. It’s happening people. It’s right here. Out near Interstate 35 and Red Bird. It’s close to Downtown Dallas, the University of North Texas Dallas Campus and the recently remodeled Singing Hills Rec Center.
Football season is back! New report says these are the best sports bars in Dallas
DALLAS (KDAF) — There is nothing better than a night out watching a Cowboys game with a group of friends. Despite this, going out to a bad sports bar can either make or break your experience. So in the spirit of making sure you have the best social sports...
Meet the Black business owners making an impact in the DFW area: Afro Soca Marketplace Event Roundup
DALLAS- This weekend, Black business owners and vendors from all across the Dallas-Fort Worth area gathered together for the Afro Soca Marketplace- a convention designed to promote and support Black-owned businesses.
Minnesota-Based Super Food Restaurant Expanding into Texas
Nautical Bowls is expected to open in Flower Mound in late 2022.
CandysDirt.com
This City Is Tops in Texas for Fixer-Uppers, and It’s Not The One You Think It Is
Which Texas city is a haven for fixer-uppers? If you replied, Waco, you’ve been watching the Magnolia Network or HGTV too much. Dallas is the No. 1 spot in Texas to buy a fixer-upper. RentCafé researched the nation’s 50 biggest cities and ranked Dallas seventh in its latest study....
Dallas Observer
Hirsch’s Meats – An Old-School Butcher Who’s a Cut Above
Hirsch’s Meats in Plano is a throwback to an era of dedicated food shops, before the big box supermarkets took over the landscape. It’s an old-school butcher shop, but without the sawdust on the floor. The only butcher many people may be familiar with is Sam the Butcher from old Brady Brunch show, and while we have nothing against Alice’s beau and occasional bowling partner, a good butcher and meat market deserve to be more a part of consumers' lives than simply a nostalgic memory from saccharine sitcoms.
The best places to get a baked potato in Dallas, according to Foursquare
Let this sentence serve as a reminder of the great things potatoes have contributed to society. From french fries to baked potatoes, their sacrifice is our gain.
More Than 3,500 Homes Planned For Fields ‘City Within a City’ Development in Frisco
Everything’s bigger in Frisco by the looks of a 2,500-acre “developer’s dream” site off Legacy Drive that will include homes, apartments, lakes, parks, offices, and hotels. The $10 billion Fields project was announced about a year ago and developers signed Taylor Morrison Homes as its first...
Eggs Up Grill to Open 30 Locations Across DFW
The first Texas location for this breakfast franchise is expected to open in spring of 2023.
The ultimate LEGO experience is right here in Grapevine
Parents, if you have ever experienced the pain of stepping on a LEGO brick barefooted, we feel your pain. That is a pain like no other.
dmagazine.com
Check out This Wild Video of the Trinity River
Lay your eyes on the video below posted by Daniel Alvarez (aka @TornadoManDan, whom you should follow). Here’s what happened in just 18 hours. And then imagine trying to drive on the Trinity Tollroad.
These are the top spots around Dallas for pedicures, according to Yelp
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone needs to take time to love themselves. Whether it’s your body, mind, or soul, self-love and care are super important to living a healthy life. While women tend to take better care of their feet than men, everyone is encouraged to take some to show some love for what keeps you standing. Wednesday, August 17 is National I Love My Feet Day and it’s the perfect time to get a pedicure!
papercitymag.com
Fort Worth’s Getting a New Burger and Brisket Restaurant Near TCU — Jon’s Grille is Almost Here
The neon signage has been installed at the new Jon's Grille along Berry Street in Fort Worth. Jon’s Grille is in the hiring and training stages now, prepping for its September 9 opening. Chef Jon Bonnell’s newest restaurant will be a welcome addition to the Fort Worth food scene, planted near the TCU campus. The craft burger joint will bring ranch-to-table cuisine, promising burgers, brisket, cocktails and, of course, a tap wall of beer.
Say cheese! These are the best affordable photographers around Dallas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Photos are a great way to seal in memories, create some and capture an age that you’ll never be again. Finding the best photographer to capture your moment is important and that reigns true even more so on National Photography Day!. That’s right this national...
Exotic pets available for adoption in Dallas
Stacker compiled a list of exotic pets available for adoption in Dallas, Texas using listings from petfinder.com.
Dallas Observer
'There Isn't Anywhere to Go': Some Dallas-Fort Worth Renters Struggle as Prices Continue to Swell
By the time Beajae McMahan learned that her lease wouldn't be renewed, she says she had less than the standard 30 days to leave her home. A mother living in the Stonebridge area of McKinney, McMahan said she never received the initial email notice from the management company. She found out several days later when the management company reached her by phone, and she now has until Sept. 8 to vacate.
