Thrillist

How to Get Into Dallas’ Best Speakeasies and Secret Bars

We’ll never besmirch the merits of a good sports bar, wine bar, or beer garden. But sometimes, you want a cocktail in a moody setting that could’ve been pulled from Gatsby’s day. When the mood strikes, settle into one of Dallas’s many speakeasy-style bars. Today’s speakeasies...
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt

Ready to Rec: Finally a Cute, Newer Build in Dallas For Less Than $300K

A house in Dallas built after 2000 for under $300,000. Let me rephrase, a three-bedroom, two-bathroom, newer construction house in Dallas for $280,000. Yeah. It’s happening people. It’s right here. Out near Interstate 35 and Red Bird. It’s close to Downtown Dallas, the University of North Texas Dallas Campus and the recently remodeled Singing Hills Rec Center.
DALLAS, TX
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Mexican Food#Fajita#Food Drink#Gabriela Sofia
Dallas Observer

Hirsch’s Meats – An Old-School Butcher Who’s a Cut Above

Hirsch’s Meats in Plano is a throwback to an era of dedicated food shops, before the big box supermarkets took over the landscape. It’s an old-school butcher shop, but without the sawdust on the floor. The only butcher many people may be familiar with is Sam the Butcher from old Brady Brunch show, and while we have nothing against Alice’s beau and occasional bowling partner, a good butcher and meat market deserve to be more a part of consumers' lives than simply a nostalgic memory from saccharine sitcoms.
PLANO, TX
dmagazine.com

Check out This Wild Video of the Trinity River

Lay your eyes on the video below posted by Daniel Alvarez (aka @TornadoManDan, whom you should follow). Here’s what happened in just 18 hours. And then imagine trying to drive on the Trinity Tollroad.
DALLAS, TX
CW33

These are the top spots around Dallas for pedicures, according to Yelp

DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone needs to take time to love themselves. Whether it’s your body, mind, or soul, self-love and care are super important to living a healthy life. While women tend to take better care of their feet than men, everyone is encouraged to take some to show some love for what keeps you standing. Wednesday, August 17 is National I Love My Feet Day and it’s the perfect time to get a pedicure!
DALLAS, TX
papercitymag.com

Fort Worth’s Getting a New Burger and Brisket Restaurant Near TCU — Jon’s Grille is Almost Here

The neon signage has been installed at the new Jon's Grille along Berry Street in Fort Worth. Jon’s Grille is in the hiring and training stages now, prepping for its September 9 opening. Chef Jon Bonnell’s newest restaurant will be a welcome addition to the Fort Worth food scene, planted near the TCU campus. The craft burger joint will bring ranch-to-table cuisine, promising burgers, brisket, cocktails and, of course, a tap wall of beer.
Dallas Observer

'There Isn't Anywhere to Go': Some Dallas-Fort Worth Renters Struggle as Prices Continue to Swell

By the time Beajae McMahan learned that her lease wouldn't be renewed, she says she had less than the standard 30 days to leave her home. A mother living in the Stonebridge area of McKinney, McMahan said she never received the initial email notice from the management company. She found out several days later when the management company reached her by phone, and she now has until Sept. 8 to vacate.
DALLAS, TX
