Lebron James: Agrees To A Two Year Deal For $97.1 million With The Lakers

Lebron James is not on balling on the court but his pockets is balling also.

Lebron has agreed to a 2 year deal with the Lakers worth $97.1 Million.

Via LoveBScott

LeBron James isn’t going anywhere. According to reports by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN and Shams Charania of The Athletic, James and the Los Angeles Lakers came to terms on a 2-year max contract extension that is slated to keep him in the purple and gold through potentially the 2024-25 campaign.