Read full article on original website
Related
hackernoon.com
The Significant Importance of NFT Marketing Agencies
Non-Fungible Token (NFT) is a digital token or asset that applies to different use cases like art, gaming, fashion and a lot more. NFT marketing agencies are agencies that can help you promote your digital assets or crypto arts by creating certain marketing strategies like introducing influencing marketing, Discord communities and a robust NFT media buying strategy. The benefit of NFT agencies is to assist you to be distinct in the competition that occurs in the industry by marketing your NFTs in every aspect of creativity.
Company's Image Problem
Rehauling your company’s image starts by assessing the problem and building a layered approach to rectifying the situation. Mistakes happen. Maybe an employee provided less than perfect customer service. Or maybe a delivery was delayed, leading to customer complaints. A few mistakes here and there are a normal part of doing business.
Why Major Global Brands Are Still Hot For The Metaverse With No Cooling In Sight
As institutions and legacy companies become increasingly involved in the metaverse, it’s prudent to evaluate why this is happening, and what it means for everyone else. Two years ago, any investment from the “traditional” sectors would be unexpected, but now they're all in. In the past twelve months, companies from fashion to finance have publicly involved and invested themselves in web3 projects and spaces.
Black IT Guru Launches Social Media Platform That Celebrates Black and Brown Culture, Unity and Love
Meet Ernest L. Manning Jr, founder and CEO of WeKinFolk.com, an online space that celebrates Black business achievements while building social connections. He refers to this revolutionary platform as the “Black Facebook.”. With nearly two decades of experience in the IT field, Ernest felt there was a void in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
5 Public Relations Tips for Small Businesses in Crisis
In a crisis, it’s important to keep clear lines of communication, craft credible talking points, and share an action plan that makes customers feel reassured. Crisis public relations is a skill you hope to never need, but it’s a great one to have in the unfortunate event that something goes wrong. Whether you need to inform customers of a data breach, poor customer service, a price hike, or some other brand-damaging event, here are some tips for navigating communications during a crisis.
Report: Walmart May Boost Use of Influencers to Promote Products
Walmart may be looking at increasing its use of social media influencers to promote its own products and those of its third-party sellers, having filed trademarks for “Walmart Creator” and “Walmart Creator Collective.”. The filing said these services would provide social media consulting and promotion through influencers,...
Creator Economy,
Over the last decade, the creator economy has grown, enticing independent creators and the businesses serving them. Explore the makeup of this fast-growing space. Although influencers come to mind when we hear the term "creator economy," this market extends beyond social media stars with millions of fans. Consumers — hungry for authenticity — support independent creators as they monetize their creations, personal brand, or skills. Indeed, more than 50 million people worldwide report being independent creators.
Semrush Joins Looka’s Marketplace to Deliver Turnkey Branding & Marketing Solutions for Entrepreneurs
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 23, 2022-- Looka Inc., an AI-powered design platform that has helped entrepreneurs globally with its all-in-one branding solution, announces a partnership with Semrush (NYSE: SEMR), a leading online visibility management SaaS platform, on joining Looka’s Partner Marketplace program. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005231/en/ Looka Inc. Strengthens Partnership with Semrush to Expand Service Offerings (Graphic: Business Wire)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
10 Networking Groups for Entrepreneurs
Learn about networking groups focused on helping entrepreneurs and small business owners succeed through peer connections, support, and online resources. Small business owners can benefit from networking with like-minded individuals. While going to trade shows and other industry events may be helpful to connect with local businesses, there are opportunities to network with supportive groups right at your fingertips.
Product Expert Sarath Kuruganty Highlights Importance of Community For Marketing Strategy
Sarath Kuruganty is a product expert, community builder, and content creator. He is passionate about building communities around self-sustainable communities around startups. He says a sustainable community is the foundation of a sustainable product or a service. Kurugant is a former Walgreens Digital Product Owner and Draftbit Product Evangelist. He joined Product Hunt as a Community Programs Manager in 2021 and is now a community programs manager at the hyper-growth startup. He believes that a strong community is essential for successful launches.
Business Accelerator?
Learn more about business accelerators and how they can help your business. Starting a business is challenging, and growing it can be even harder — but entrepreneurs don’t have to navigate the early stages of their startup alone. If your business has moved past its infancy and you’re seeking further guidance, a business accelerator could be just what you need.
Best Entrepreneurial Advice From the Founders Behind America's Hottest Startups
Leaders from the most successful startups share their guiding principles for new entrepreneurs. Starting and growing a company is an exciting dream to pursue. But be warned: Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that nearly half of all startups fail within the first five years. To avoid becoming...
How Startup Pacaso Reached $1 Billion ‘Unicorn Status’
Founder and CEO Austin Allison on how the tech platform leveraged real estate industry expertise and ‘operational excellence’ to fill an unmet consumer need in the housing market. Three best practices integral to startup growth, according to Austin Allison, Founder and CEO of Pacaso:. Achieve ‘operational excellence’ before...
Domo Welcomes Wendy Steinle as Chief Marketing Officer
SILICON SLOPES, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 23, 2022-- Today Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced that Wendy Steinle will join the company as chief marketing officer (CMO). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005794/en/ Wendy Steinle (Photo: Business Wire)
5 Back-to-School Shopping Trends
Here’s how retailers are adjusting their sales strategies to tap into key changes in consumer behavior. Back-to-school is the second biggest shopping event of the year after the winter holidays. Back-to-school spending in the U.S. for K-12 students is expected to match last year’s record high of $37 billion,...
How to attract private equity investors
If you’re interested in private equity to fund your business, here are a few ways to make your business attractive to potential investors. Having an effective business plan is the best way to communicate with potential investors and funders about your company’s goals, current operational structures, and capacity for return on investments. Your business plan should answer any initial questions investors may have and outline the next steps.
What Is Seed Money and Where Do You Get It?
Learn more about seed funding and how it can benefit your growing business. Seed money funds your business in its infancy and may even be necessary to launch your product or service. Businesses often use seed money for product development, market research, hiring, obtaining equipment and facilities, and initial production and distribution. Raising seed money can also have a far-reaching impact on your business, as it demonstrates to venture capitalists that there is consumer interest and confidence in your idea.
Are We in a Recession? What Small Businesses Need to Know
While we cannot yet establish whether we’re truly in a recession, the risks are increasing — and small businesses will want to prepare either way. The U.S. economy has shrunk for two quarters in a row, according to recent data by the Bureau of Economic Analysis. The advance estimate shows that real gross domestic product (GDP) decreased by an annual rate of 0.9% in Q2 2022, following a decrease of 1.6% in Q1 2022.
Mentors’ Best Advice
Leaders share how mentoring nurtured their leadership styles and strategic skills — proving invaluable to both their careers and company growth. Three tips critical to business success that executives learned from their mentors:. To tap into your core business strengths and interests, ask yourself, “What gives you energy? Where...
Meta's Small Business Studios Aims to Aid Social Media Content Creation
‘Just getting started’ can be the biggest hurdle, Meta exec tells CO—. Being able to connect with customers online and through social media has become a crucial marketing tool for small businesses. Nearly 40% of small businesses surveyed cited lack of digital marketing knowledge and tools as a...
@growwithco
New York City, NY
537
Followers
1K+
Post
30K+
Views
ABOUT
Designed for business owners, CO— is a site that connects like minds and delivers actionable insights for next-level growth.https://www.uschamber.com/co/
Comments / 0