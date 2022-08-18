Read full article on original website
Fast Company
Research proves employees are most productive in hybrid work environments . . . but there’s a catch
Why do employers care so much about where people get their work done?. Typically, what we hear from business leaders is that they think workers are more productive in offices where they work in close physical proximity to each other. Recent research from Harvard Business School corroborates this presumption, at least according to one definition for productivity.
How to Regain Customer Trust
It can be a long, uphill journey to regain the trust of your customers after a PR crisis, but it is possible with the right approach. Here’s where to start. Surviving a PR crisis is one thing. Regaining customer trust after you’ve confronted the issue is an entirely different challenge. Brands that are able to right the ship through rocky seas are then confronted with sailing on — and finding ways to confront consumer skepticism, improve their tarnished image, and rebuild customer relationships.
Bosses giving up the return-to-office fight have found another way to win: Tracking their remote workers’ every move
Productivity is still being measured for remote workers, but now with surveillance software.
8 Remote Jobs That Pay at Least $20 Per Hour
It might seem like everyone wants to work from home these days, and it's not terribly surprising. After all, remote jobs allow you to save time and money you would otherwise spend on commuting. Plus,...
10 Best Entry-Level Jobs for Remote Workers
If you're just out of college and ready to find a job, but worried about your lack of experience, don't fret -- there are lots of entry-level jobs out there for fresh employees. Many of these jobs...
8 Remote Jobs That Pay $100K
Working remotely has many benefits. It can permit a better work-life balance, allow you save on the expenses of commuting and professional clothing, and might even help you be more productive. It...
CNBC
Why this CEO takes job candidates out for lunch before hiring them
Leaders often say surrounding yourself with great people is key to their success, but finding those people can be easier said than done. Gonzalo Brujo, global CEO at Interbrand, revealed to CNBC "Make It" the key things he looks for when building out a team. "Try to have a diversified...
‘Document Your Process and Create a System’
Everythang Sauce owners India Russell and Lamont Stuckey used their resources and organizational skills to systematize and grow their e-commerce business. Creating a successful small business is an ongoing and ever-evolving process. That's why India Russell and Lamont Stuckey, owners of Everythang Sauce by Veganish Foodies and VegFest 413, encourage entrepreneurs to archive their business journey as it happens, to help themselves and others to learn and grow from their experience.
How AI can Improve HR Processes for Small Businesses
According to the (SHRM), almost 90% of businesses already use AI in some capacity for HR management. Here are just a few examples of how small businesses can integrate AI into their company models and step into the future of work. Automate the recruitment process. This is probably the most...
When an Employee Leaves
Have this checklist handy for the next time you have an employee leave your company. When an employee resigns from their job, it’s essential for a business owner or their HR manager to take certain steps to ensure a smooth transition. Have this checklist handy for the next time you have an employee leave your company.
I Asked 167 Successful Entrepreneurs How to Start a Business
Nobody can prepare you for the intensity of starting a new business. Your life will change in ways you can’t foresee. I started two companies in my 20s, and those two companies improved my life.
10 Networking Groups for Entrepreneurs
Learn about networking groups focused on helping entrepreneurs and small business owners succeed through peer connections, support, and online resources. Small business owners can benefit from networking with like-minded individuals. While going to trade shows and other industry events may be helpful to connect with local businesses, there are opportunities to network with supportive groups right at your fingertips.
Pitching Your Business to Investors: How Much Enthusiasm Is Too Much?
Here’s how to strike the right tone when seeking funding from investors. It may sound counterintuitive, but when you pitch your business to investors for funding, showing too much enthusiasm can sometimes backfire. A study by the University of Southern Florida (USF) found that when entrepreneurs display a high level of enthusiasm through energetic body movements, varied vocal pitches, and animated facial expressions, it could make investors question their underlying motives.
Your Charitable Involvement
It’s always good to give back, but the way you market your charitable involvement can resonate differently with customers. Here’s how to send the right message. Charitable giving can generate a lot of goodwill among your employees and customers alike. However, the way you talk about your charitable involvement can be tricky. There’s a risk that sharing information about your corporate social responsibility comes off as self-promotional or insincere.
A House Called Hue Founder: 'Stay Ready' and 'Don't Doubt Yourself'
Destiny Brewton, Founder of A House Called Hue, shares her top lessons learned as the owner of a growing embroidery business. Destiny Brewton has been making stitch happen since 2018. The founder and chief embroideress at A House Called Hue creates custom patches and stitches on T-shirts, hats, sweatshirts, and more, as well as offers concept graphic design.
Are We in a Recession? What Small Businesses Need to Know
While we cannot yet establish whether we’re truly in a recession, the risks are increasing — and small businesses will want to prepare either way. The U.S. economy has shrunk for two quarters in a row, according to recent data by the Bureau of Economic Analysis. The advance estimate shows that real gross domestic product (GDP) decreased by an annual rate of 0.9% in Q2 2022, following a decrease of 1.6% in Q1 2022.
Employee Expense Reimbursement
Employees will need to be reimbursed for business-related expenses like travel or meals. Learn the best practices for employee expense reimbursement. When employees make qualified purchases on behalf of the company, they’re eligible for reimbursement. Here are five steps to handle employee expense reimbursement effectively. Come up with a...
America's small businesses are running out of workers
The pandemic forced Freed Bodyworks, a wellness center offering massage therapy, yoga, acupuncture, mental health counseling and other services, to shut down for four months. But while clients returned when it reopened in the summer of 2020, workers did not. Almost two years later, owners Frances Reed and Jessica VonDyke...
Digiday
The Rundown: The hope, hype and reality of data clean rooms
Given ongoing data privacy concerns, it may feel like everyone in advertising believes in using a data clean room these days. But, in actuality, they’re not that popular. In fact, more than half (53%) of the 266 marketing professionals surveyed by data clean room firm Habu said they have never used one.
