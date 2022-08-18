Tyler Wilkinson, 26, of Newport passed away Thursday, August 18, 2022, at home. Tyler Alexander Wilkinson was born on January 22, 1996, to his mother Tara Marie Winter, and his father Dewayne McCoo. He was born at Carteret General Hospital in Morehead City, North Carolina and was 7lbs 9oz and a whopping 22 inches long. He lived with his mother in Newport, North Carolina, and was a happy baby, always giggling and laughing. He took his time to start talking, but once he started, he never stopped. He was all boy. He loved playing outside, getting dirty, and playing with trucks. He loved being in the shed with his Papa, playing with the wood scraps and banging nails into them. He loved helping his Nana out in the garden and helping with baking. His favorite homemade treats were chocolate macadamia cookies, his Nana’s eggnog cookies, and his mom’s Christmas cookies.

