carolinacoastonline.com
Tyler Wilkinson, 26; service August 28
Tyler Wilkinson, 26, of Newport passed away Thursday, August 18, 2022, at home. Tyler Alexander Wilkinson was born on January 22, 1996, to his mother Tara Marie Winter, and his father Dewayne McCoo. He was born at Carteret General Hospital in Morehead City, North Carolina and was 7lbs 9oz and a whopping 22 inches long. He lived with his mother in Newport, North Carolina, and was a happy baby, always giggling and laughing. He took his time to start talking, but once he started, he never stopped. He was all boy. He loved playing outside, getting dirty, and playing with trucks. He loved being in the shed with his Papa, playing with the wood scraps and banging nails into them. He loved helping his Nana out in the garden and helping with baking. His favorite homemade treats were chocolate macadamia cookies, his Nana’s eggnog cookies, and his mom’s Christmas cookies.
carolinacoastonline.com
Margaret Blackwell, 85; service held
Margaret Edson Blackwell, (nee Smith), 85, of Havelock, NC, met her Lord face to face Friday morning, August 19th, 2022. With Hospice care at home in Havelock, NC, Margaret, a devoted servant to our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, passed peacefully to Heaven. She was born March 6, 1937, in...
carolinacoastonline.com
Robert Marks, 92; service August 27
Robert “Bob” Mervin Marks, 92, of Beaufort, passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House of Newport. Robert “Bob” was born on March 18, 1930, in Burleigh, ND. His parents were Oscar and Lillian (Walter) Marks. The family moved to Wilmar, MN where he grew up and attended Wilmar public Schools.
carolinacoastonline.com
Roy Keller Jr., 96; service August 27
Roy Hamilton Keller, Jr., 96, of Swansboro, affectionately known as “Jukebox,” passed away peacefully on Friday, August 19, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Roy was always kind and had a sweet and gentle soul. He loved everyone, and he was loved and revered by all who knew him. A true legend, he leaves behind an unforgettable impression on those he has met along the way.
carolinacoastonline.com
Clyde Murdoch Sr., 73; service September 4
Clyde David Murdoch Sr., 73, of Newport, passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. His funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, September 4th, at Wildwood Presbyterian Church, officiated by Pastor Jeff Mizzell. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park. Clyde was born on...
carolinacoastonline.com
Audrey Parnell, 83; service August 23
Audrey Faye Gillikin Parnell, 83, of Otway, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ Friday, August 19th, 2022, at her home. Her funeral will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 23rd, 2022, at Smyrna Pentecostal Holiness Church, officiated by Rev. Merle Hunt Jr., and Rev. William O’Neal. Interment will follow at Gillikin Family Cemetery in Otway. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 23rd, 2022, prior to the service.
carolinacoastonline.com
Ronald Howland Sr., 84; service August 26
Pastor Ronald Earl Howland, Sr., 84, Morehead City, NC, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Saturday, August 20, 2022. He is survived by his devoted and loving wife, Barbara S. Howland; son, Ronald Earl Howland, Jr. of Lexington, VA; daughters, Ruth A. Howland of Morehead City, NC; Stephanie L. Howland of Morehead City, NC; Mr. Clyde, beloved dog, who always lit up Ronald's eyes; sisters, Mary Ruth Howland Broadwell and husband, Graham of Knightdale, NC; Patricia Anne Howland of Morehead City, NC; and numerous nephews, nieces and devoted friends.
carolinacoastonline.com
Stuart Pigott, 82; service September 10
Stuart Pigott, 82, of Gloucester, NC, died Wednesday, August 17,2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice in Newport. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday September 10, 2022, at Core Creek United Methodist Church of Newport, NC. Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and...
carolinacoastonline.com
Alexsander Day, 41; service August 27
Alexsander Salter Day, 41, of Morehead City, died Monday, August 22, 2022, at Carolina East Medical Center. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, August 27th, at Stacy Community Cemetery, officiated by Rev. Johnny Thompson. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Friday, August 26th, at Munden Funeral Home.
carolinacoastonline.com
Richard Dudley, 74; service August 23
Richard “Ricky” Earl Dudley, 74 of Beaufort passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on August 17, 2022. Ricky was born on November 14, 1947, in Morehead City, NC to the late Elmer and Leonda Dudley. Ricky graduated from East Carteret High School, attended Carteret Community College and married his high school sweetheart, Patsy Hadder in 1969.
carolinacoastonline.com
Christopher Cummings, 44; incomplete
Christopher James Cummings, 44, of Morehead City, died Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
carolinacoastonline.com
Denise Higgins, 70; incomplete
Denise Readling Higgins, 70, of Morehead City, died Monday, August 22, 2022, at her home. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - August 20, 21 & 22
carolinacoastonline.com
Glovinia Tate, 68; service August 30
Glovinia “Winnie” Tate, 68, of Beaufort, passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House of Newport. She was a member of Mt. Tabor Missionary Baptist Church. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at Mt. Tabor...
carolinacoastonline.com
