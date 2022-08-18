ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Walsall College students ‘absolutely flying’ with HS2 jobs after T-level success

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Efg2_0hLzTFJ600

Walsall College students are “absolutely flying” after celebrating new jobs working on HS2 while becoming some of the first students to receive T-level results.

The college formed a partnership with HS2’s construction partner Balfour Beatty Vinci when the qualifications were first introduced in 2020 – and six “excited” students have now been offered a five-year apprenticeship with them.

One of those students, Jake Flood, 18, achieved a distinction in his T-level for design, surveying and planning.

Asked if he was excited about his career prospects, he told the PA news agency: “Yes I am.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kqown_0hLzTFJ600
Walsall College T-level student Jake Flood celebrates achieving a distinction (Walsall College/PA)

“With this result it now means I can go on to my degree apprenticeship in tunnel surveying, which is a civil engineering degree.

“So I’m really looking forward to what comes next.”

Asked whether he would recommend T-level qualifications to younger students, he said: “Yes I would.

“I think what I’ve seen with the year below and how they are progressing and obviously what it’s done for me – I couldn’t hate on the course at all.”

Aqsah Ahmed, 18, who achieved a distinction in her design, surveying and planning T-level, told PA she was proud of her results after finding studying during the Covid-19 pandemic difficult.

She said: “When I came in I was quite nervous, but when I opened my results I was really happy because I didn’t think I was going to get that grade – so I’m quite proud of myself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X2tHk_0hLzTFJ600
Walsall College students Aqash Ahmed (right) and Ehlana Kainth (centre) open their results (Josh Payne/PA)

“The first year, because Covid hit, it was kind of hard because we were at home doing it online and everything.

“But when we came in and they taught us face to face it was quite easy to understand, and when we did practical work – especially the work placement we did with Balfour Beatty – it gave us a great perspective of the work environment and office, so that was really good.”

Leah Hickman, 18, who secured a degree-level chartered surveyor apprenticeship working on infrastructure on the HS2 route, said she thanked the Government for the T-level funding.

She said: “I’m very happy. I wasn’t expecting a distinction – so, yes, I’m very happy.

“I’ve got to thank my tutors – they definitely kept me going.

“It was a very hard year, especially with Covid, but I’ve got to thank the Government for the T-level funding as well.

“I’m only 18, and already have two years’ experience on my CV, which will really help me to stand out.”

The stories of maturity in the workplace - talking to colleagues, dealing with multimillion-pound contracts - these students are going to be absolutely flying

Walsall College principal Jatinder Sharma said he was “delighted” with his T-level students after some earned jobs working on HS2.

He told PA: “I’m absolutely delighted, why wouldn’t I be?

“The stories of maturity in the workplace – talking to colleagues, dealing with multimillion-pound contracts – these students are going to be absolutely flying.

“So yes, I’m a delighted principal today.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

William and Kate’s new home a ‘disgraceful’ decision, says Republic

Campaign group Republic has branded the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s relocation to Adelaide Cottage “disgraceful” amid the cost-of-living crisis. William and Kate are moving to the Grade II-listed four-bedroom house on Windsor’s private Home Park to allow their children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – more freedom when they start at Lambrook School near Ascot in Berkshire next month.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Civil Engineering#K12#Walsall College
newschain

Russians down Ukrainian drones in Crimea as war broadens

Russian authorities claimed they shot down Ukrainian drones on Saturday in Crimea, while Ukrainian officials said Russian forces continued to attempt to seize one of the few cities in eastern Ukraine not already under their control. The Russian military also kept up its strikes in Ukraine’s north and south.
MILITARY
newschain

Tate retains faith in Royal Aclaim despite Nunthorpe eclipse

James Tate insists Royal Aclaim will come back “bigger and better” after finishing sixth in the Nunthorpe at York last week. Having previously scored on all three starts, including a visually impressive success in the Listed City Walls over the same five-furlong course and distance, Royal Aclaim was sent off the 5-2 favourite under Andrea Atzeni.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Jobs
newschain

New space telescope shows Jupiter’s auroras and tiny moons

The world’s newest and biggest space telescope is showing Jupiter as never before – auroras and all. Scientists released the shots of the solar system’s biggest planet on Monday. The James Webb Space Telescope took the photos in July, capturing unprecedented views of Jupiter’s northern and southern...
ASTRONOMY
newschain

No charges pursued against Atlanta police officer who shot and killed man

A specially appointed prosecutor said that he will not pursue any charges against the Atlanta police officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks more than two years ago. Pete Skandalakis, executive director of the Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council of Georgia, announced that he will not pursue charges against Garrett Rolfe, the white officer who shot and killed the 27-year-old black man in June 2020.
ATLANTA, GA
newschain

Brentford avoid an upset with victory at Colchester

Brentford battled to a hard-fought 2-0 win at Sky Bet League Two Colchester United to progress to the Carabao Cup third round. Bees boss Thomas Frank rang the changes, with Mikkel Damsgaard and goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha making their debuts and Keane Lewis-Potter making his first start. The Premier League side...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Musk subpoenas former Twitter chief executive Dorsey

Elon Musk has subpoenaed his friend and former Twitter chief executive Jack Dorsey as part of an effort to back out of his 44 billion dollar (£37 billion) agreement to acquire the company Mr Dorsey helped found, according to a court document. Twitter and Tesla chief executive Mr Musk...
BUSINESS
newschain

Trump seeks special master to review Mar-a-Lago documents

Lawyers for former US president Donald Trump have asked a federal judge to prevent the FBI from continuing to review documents recovered from his Florida estate earlier this month until a neutral special master can be appointed to inspect the records. The request was included in a court filing, the...
POTUS
newschain

Thai court asked to rule if Prime Minister must step down

Thailand’s Constitutional Court has received a petition from opposition politicians seeking a ruling on whether Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha has reached the legal limit on how long he can remain in office. The petition, signed by 171 members of the House of Representatives, asks the nine-member court to rule...
POLITICS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
151K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy