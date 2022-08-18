ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Calum Butcher could miss out again as Burton take on Port Vale

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R2AO6_0hLzT4gM00

Calum Butcher could miss out again when Burton host Port Vale in League One.

The midfielder sustained a groin problem in the 4-4 Accrington Stanley draw on August 13.

Terry Taylor could continue in the starting XI having slotted in for the 1-0 home defeat to Ipswich.

Deji Oshilaja will hope to keep his place having dislodged Victor Adeboyejo for the Ipswich loss.

Port Vale wing-backs Lewis Cass and Mal Benning will be ready to return after being rotated and rested.

Chris Hussey and Sammy Robinson started in the wide defensive roles for the 2-1 loss at MK Dons but could now be switched out again.

Gavin Massey was stood down from the MK Dons game as a precaution and could be back in contention.

Dave Worrall is working his way back to fitness but will not be ready to feature this weekend.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Calum Butcher
Person
Victor Adeboyejo
Person
Gavin Massey
Person
Lewis Cass
Person
Terry Taylor
Person
Sammy Robinson
Person
Chris Hussey
Person
Deji Oshilaja
newschain

William and Kate’s new home a ‘disgraceful’ decision, says Republic

Campaign group Republic has branded the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s relocation to Adelaide Cottage “disgraceful” amid the cost-of-living crisis. William and Kate are moving to the Grade II-listed four-bedroom house on Windsor’s private Home Park to allow their children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – more freedom when they start at Lambrook School near Ascot in Berkshire next month.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#Mk Dons
newschain

Ryan Cantwell miss costs Canaries as Cherries edge into Carabao Cup third round

Bournemouth edged past Norwich to reach the third round of the Carabao Cup as former Cherries loanee Todd Cantwell missed the decisive penalty in a tense shoot-out. Adam Idah thought he had marked a return from a six-month injury lay-off with a late winner off the bench, only for Brooklyn Genesini to pull Bournemouth level in stoppage time and secure a 2-2 draw to take the tie to penalties.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Arthur Gnahoua strike earns Morecambe win at Rotherham

Arthur Gnahoua’s second goal of the season fired League One strugglers Morecambe into the third round of the Carabao Cup at Rotherham. The French striker secured a 1-0 win for the visitors against their Championship hosts, who made nine changes from the team that started Saturday’s draw at QPR.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Ross County pair face Scottish Football Association hearing after challenges

Ross County pair Ross Callachan and Jack Baldwin have been cited retrospectively by the Scottish Football Association’s compliance officer for challenges they made in last weekend’s cinch Premiership victory over Kilmarnock. Midielder Callachan was booked for a 38th-minute foul on Ryan Alebiosu which riled the Killie camp before...
SOCCER
newschain

MK Dons dump Watford out of Carabao Cup

Watford crashed to their first defeat of the season as League One MK Dons booked their place in the Carabao Cup third round after a deserved 2-0 victory at Vicarage Road. Matthew Dennis put the visitors ahead seconds before the break and there was no way back for Watford after Darragh Burns added the second in the 53rd minute.
SOCCER
newschain

Blackburn battle back to beat Bradford

Blackburn’s young side came from behind to avoid a Carabao Cup second-round upset with a 2-1 win at League Two side Bradford. Jon Dahl Tomasson made 10 changes for the Championship outfit with only Tayo Edun remaining from the starting line-up beaten 3-0 at Sheffield United at the weekend.
SOCCER
newschain

Morelos gets marching orders as Celtic pull clear – what we learned this weekend

There were plenty of talking points in the fourth weekend of cinch Premiership action with 12 goals, six red cards, several late strikes and two controversial penalties. Celtic moved two points clear after nine-man Rangers were by pegged back by Hibernian midfielder Josh Campbell’s stoppage-time equaliser and there were wins for Motherwell, Ross County, St Mirren and Aberdeen.
SOCCER
newschain

Brentford avoid an upset with victory at Colchester

Brentford battled to a hard-fought 2-0 win at Sky Bet League Two Colchester United to progress to the Carabao Cup third round. Bees boss Thomas Frank rang the changes, with Mikkel Damsgaard and goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha making their debuts and Keane Lewis-Potter making his first start. The Premier League side...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Wycombe forward D’Mani Mellor a doubt for Bristol City clash

D’Mani Mellor is a doubt for Wycombe when they take on Bristol City after picking up a knock. The forward was absent for the Chairboys’ win against Barnsley at the weekend and Gareth Ainsworth could still be without a number of players including Ryan Tafazolli, Sam Vokes, Brandon Hanlan and Sullay Kaikai.
SPORTS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
151K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy