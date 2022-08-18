Sarasota, FL— Sarasota Youth Opera is pleased to announce that open auditions for several principal roles for male and female singers in the fall production of Dean Burry’s The Secret World of Og will take place on Tuesday, August 23rd and Thursday, August 25th, 2022. Interested singers should arrive at 5:30pm for music preparation and auditions will follow. Come join this fully staged production on the Opera House stage with professional sets, costumes, and orchestra and see how fun opera can be! Chorus rehearsals have begun and enrollment in Sarasota Youth Opera will continue through the beginning of September. For more information go to our website at sarasotaopera.org, or contact the Youth Opera Coordinator, Conner Stigner, 941-328-1329, cstigner@sarasotaopera.org.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO