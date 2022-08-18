Read full article on original website
Kerkering, Barberio & Co. Manager Recognized as an Up & Comer
(SARASOTA, FL – 08/23/22) Kerkering, Barberio & Co., Certified Public Accountants is pleased to announce that Manager Dawn Morgan has been recognized as one of Tampa Bay Business and Wealth’s “Up & Comers” for 2022. Dawn joined Kerkering, Barberio & Co. in 2013 and works primarily...
Sarasota Youth Opera Lead Role Auditions to take place on August 23 and 25, 2022
Sarasota, FL— Sarasota Youth Opera is pleased to announce that open auditions for several principal roles for male and female singers in the fall production of Dean Burry’s The Secret World of Og will take place on Tuesday, August 23rd and Thursday, August 25th, 2022. Interested singers should arrive at 5:30pm for music preparation and auditions will follow. Come join this fully staged production on the Opera House stage with professional sets, costumes, and orchestra and see how fun opera can be! Chorus rehearsals have begun and enrollment in Sarasota Youth Opera will continue through the beginning of September. For more information go to our website at sarasotaopera.org, or contact the Youth Opera Coordinator, Conner Stigner, 941-328-1329, cstigner@sarasotaopera.org.
Live Oak Conservatory’s Kat Burburan Expands Dance Classes to THREE Days a Week!
Live Oak’s Kat Burburan now teaches Lyrical, Stretch/Conditioning, Ballet (Beginner), Musical Theatre/Jazz, and Ballet (Intermediate) classes. Classes will be held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays “The gifted Kat Burburan will teach an expanded ballet program,” said Live Oak Founder and Artistic Director Randi Olsen. “We’ll be offering more courses after school to make them available to more kids.”
Friday Art Market Returns Sept. 2
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – The Pinellas County Schools’ Transition student artists and Creative Clay’s member artists will host their first Friday Art Market of the school year, Sept. 2, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., in Creative Clay’s courtyard. ” The new Transition crew is excited to...
Gypsy Star releases their newest single LIVE at Firehouse Cultural Center
Dynamic, multi-genre band, Gypsy Star celebrates the release of their song, “Dancing To The Beat Of Your Heart” as they perform this catchy, Latin-inspired, upbeat dance tune along with many other selections from their eclectic catalog in concert at the Firehouse Cultural Center in Ruskin on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 7:30 PM.
Gypsy Star releases their newest single LIVE at Studio@620
Dynamic, multi-genre band, Gypsy Star celebrates the release of their song, “Dancing To The Beat Of Your Heart” as they perform this catchy, Latin-inspired, upbeat dance tune along with many other selections from their eclectic catalog in concert at Studio@620 in St. Petersburg on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at 8:00 PM.
Island Gallery West presents Shirley Rush Dean, the Featured Artist for September — “Etchings and Integrated Watercolors”
Dates: Thursday, September 1 – Friday, September 30, 2022. This show is a retrospective of work done during the mid 1900s at the Longboat Key Art Center. in an ongoing etching class with Jean Blackburn. It was an experimental and labor-intensive process. Each painting combined three to four etchings...
CANCELLED – Kaki King: Modern Yesterdays
*** . DETAILS: Due to a scheduling conflict, Kaki King: Modern Yesterdays has been cancelled. All purchases made via credit/debit card for the Straz Center engagement on Monday, Oct. 24 will be automatically refunded. The refund process may take two to four days. Purchases made by cash or check will be refunded by check in seven to 10 days.
Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital Working Together to Provide Enhanced Care for Neonatal Patients
Lakewood Ranch, FL, Aug. 23, 2022 – Lakewood Ranch Medical Center (LWRMC) is pleased to announce its affiliation with Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital to expand neonatal health services for Women’s Center mothers and their newborns. The partnership provides 24/7 neonatal coverage by Johns Hopkins All Children’s...
