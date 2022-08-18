ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forsyth County, NC

He’s ‘done nothing for South Carolina’

Lowcountry’s Matthews challenges Scott for Senate seat. Democrat Krystle Matthews was a political unknown when she was elected to the South Carolina House of Representatives in 2018, and she is now looking to step onto the national stage as she takes on incumbent Republican Tim Scott in November for his seat in the U.S. Senate.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
Mark Robinson’s memoir: A possible bid for governor, educational changes and more views about women

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Greensboro native Mark Robinson, North Carolina’s lieutenant governor and the highest elected Republican in the state, is about to publish a new memoir that details his views about his political future, public education, abortion, gay rights and how women conduct themselves. Those are the insights gleaned by WRAL.com, which received an […]
GREENSBORO, NC
Investigation launched into AG Josh Stein's campaign ad

RALEIGH, N.C. — The campaign committee for North Carolina's Attorney General Josh Stein asked a federal court on Wednesday to block enforcement of a seldom-used libel law as the committee faces possible criminal prosecution for a political ad from Stein's last race. Under fire for the TV ad targeting...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
OPINION: NC State needs to stop honoring white supremacists

In the summer of 2020, the country was awash in anti-racist sentiment amid the surge of the Black Lives Matter movement. Across the nation, statues commemorating Confederate soldiers and other symbols of racism were challenged and torn down. In North Carolina, the UNC system looked to address the issue of school buildings named after white supremacists. This included NC State, which strippedDaniels Hall of its namesake, Josephus Daniels, a racist who used his prominence in the state to promote bigotry.
POLITICS
Greensboro seeks public comment in police chief search

The City of Greensboro wants public input to help in the search for a new police chief. The process includes a series of virtual meetings that begin this week. Greensboro officials say even before the job posting for police chief is crafted and advertised, they want to get feedback. Three meetings will be held on Zoom this month to collect that information — two this week and one on August 31.
GREENSBORO, NC
NC reports 2 cases of deadly disease in deer since March 31

RALEIGH, N.C. — A deadly neurological disease in deer is spreading in North Carolina just weeks before hunting season. N.C. Wildlife reported the second case of chronic wasting disease in a deer in Yadkin County, west of Winston-Salem. The deer was just one mile from where the first case was discovered after March 31.
YADKIN COUNTY, NC
N.C. Attorney General facing possible indictment after grand jury action

Deputies in York County received critical training they hope they never have to use. Parents with child in the Exceptional Children’s program concerned about vacancies, CMS is recruiting licensed and guest teachers. Updated: 56 minutes ago. CMS is still trying to fill 360 teacher positions and as of August...
Davidson County neighbors fighting to stop new construction

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — With houses on top of houses and developments going up left and right, Davidson County leaders are changing lot size rules to slow down development. On Monday, county commissioners approved changing the minimum lot size in watershed areas from half an acre to one acre. In non-watershed areas, the lot […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in North Carolina

If you happen to live in North Carolina and you love eating seafood then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should add to your list and visit next time you are in the area, in case you haven't visited them already. Here's what made it on the list.
THOMASVILLE, NC
NC college athlete’s death ruled accidental drowning by medical examiner

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The medical examiner’s report has revealed new details after a Guilford College student drowned near the Tuckertown Reservoir in Montgomery County. At about 3:56 p.m. on April 25, emergency crews responded to the Tuckertown Reservoir boat ramp on Highway 49 in Montgomery County after witnesses said 20-year-old Ahmad Brewington jumped off […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NC
MU Ranked No. 1 Most Diverse University in North Carolina

As the new academic year begins for colleges and universities across the state and nation, Methodist University starts its semester being recognized as the No. 1 Most Diverse University in North Carolina in 2022. MU is one spot ahead of Duke University and surpasses all of the nearly 150 other big public and smaller, private institutions in the state. Methodist University also is at an impressive No. 56 overall for diversity in the nationwide rankings, and MU and Duke are the only schools in the state with an A+ rating.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Commissioners Dress Up And Say ‘Cheese’ Rather Than ‘More Taxes’

It’s mid-August, which means various things to various people, but for the Guilford County Commissioners it meant that it was time for their closeup Mr. DeMille. Actually, it wasn’t a closeup and the late Mr. DeMille was nowhere to be found, however, at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18, just before the start of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners’ regular August meeting, the nine commissioners who were dressed to the nines posed for the photo that will hang in the Old Guilford County Court House in perpetuity.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC

