yourislandnews.com
He’s ‘done nothing for South Carolina’
Lowcountry’s Matthews challenges Scott for Senate seat. Democrat Krystle Matthews was a political unknown when she was elected to the South Carolina House of Representatives in 2018, and she is now looking to step onto the national stage as she takes on incumbent Republican Tim Scott in November for his seat in the U.S. Senate.
Mark Robinson’s memoir: A possible bid for governor, educational changes and more views about women
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Greensboro native Mark Robinson, North Carolina’s lieutenant governor and the highest elected Republican in the state, is about to publish a new memoir that details his views about his political future, public education, abortion, gay rights and how women conduct themselves. Those are the insights gleaned by WRAL.com, which received an […]
Investigation launched into AG Josh Stein's campaign ad
RALEIGH, N.C. — The campaign committee for North Carolina's Attorney General Josh Stein asked a federal court on Wednesday to block enforcement of a seldom-used libel law as the committee faces possible criminal prosecution for a political ad from Stein's last race. Under fire for the TV ad targeting...
chathamjournal.com
NC Government takes family’s Chatham County land so foreign company can move in
Raleigh, NC – Two Chatham County communities will soon be without twenty-seven homes, five businesses, and one church because the state of North Carolina is exercising its eminent domain powers to make way for VinFast, a startup Vietnamese auto company. Eminent domain is a legal tool that allows the...
Grand jury weighs possible charges against North Carolina AG
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A local North Carolina grand jury on Monday advanced its consideration of possible criminal charges against state Attorney General Josh Stein and two aides over an investigation into a political ad targeting Stein’s 2020 election opponent. After hearing from a State Bureau of Investigation...
Technician Online
OPINION: NC State needs to stop honoring white supremacists
In the summer of 2020, the country was awash in anti-racist sentiment amid the surge of the Black Lives Matter movement. Across the nation, statues commemorating Confederate soldiers and other symbols of racism were challenged and torn down. In North Carolina, the UNC system looked to address the issue of school buildings named after white supremacists. This included NC State, which strippedDaniels Hall of its namesake, Josephus Daniels, a racist who used his prominence in the state to promote bigotry.
wfdd.org
Greensboro seeks public comment in police chief search
The City of Greensboro wants public input to help in the search for a new police chief. The process includes a series of virtual meetings that begin this week. Greensboro officials say even before the job posting for police chief is crafted and advertised, they want to get feedback. Three meetings will be held on Zoom this month to collect that information — two this week and one on August 31.
My Fox 8
Beautiful jewelry with a great story that’s Made in North Carolina!
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A beautiful piece of jewelry is a real find, and one that has a great story is even better. One artist named her business after her studio: she calls it 1515 Studio Out Back. Brad Jones found out more about the place and the...
NC reports 2 cases of deadly disease in deer since March 31
RALEIGH, N.C. — A deadly neurological disease in deer is spreading in North Carolina just weeks before hunting season. N.C. Wildlife reported the second case of chronic wasting disease in a deer in Yadkin County, west of Winston-Salem. The deer was just one mile from where the first case was discovered after March 31.
WBTV
N.C. Attorney General facing possible indictment after grand jury action
Deputies in York County received critical training they hope they never have to use. Parents with child in the Exceptional Children’s program concerned about vacancies, CMS is recruiting licensed and guest teachers. Updated: 56 minutes ago. CMS is still trying to fill 360 teacher positions and as of August...
Deadly officer-involved shooting in Greensboro was 8th in Triad in past 2 years
When a Greensboro Police officer on Sunday night shot and killed a fleeing suspect, this was at least the second time this month law enforcement officers in the Piedmont Triad had used deadly force to end a confrontation that had turned violent.
Davidson County neighbors fighting to stop new construction
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — With houses on top of houses and developments going up left and right, Davidson County leaders are changing lot size rules to slow down development. On Monday, county commissioners approved changing the minimum lot size in watershed areas from half an acre to one acre. In non-watershed areas, the lot […]
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in North Carolina
If you happen to live in North Carolina and you love eating seafood then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should add to your list and visit next time you are in the area, in case you haven't visited them already. Here's what made it on the list.
This NC public university chancellor was the highest paid in the nation last year
Here’s which other North Carolina education leaders are on the list, which factors in both base salary and performance bonuses.
triad-city-beat.com
Duke physicians express worry about the new abortion restrictions – and those to come
Featured photo: Dozens of people gathered to express their dissent after the United States Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade at the Greensboro rally for reproductive rights in Greensboro N.C., on June 24, 2022. (photo by Juliet Coen) This story was originally published by NC Policy Watch on Aug. 17,...
NC college athlete’s death ruled accidental drowning by medical examiner
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The medical examiner’s report has revealed new details after a Guilford College student drowned near the Tuckertown Reservoir in Montgomery County. At about 3:56 p.m. on April 25, emergency crews responded to the Tuckertown Reservoir boat ramp on Highway 49 in Montgomery County after witnesses said 20-year-old Ahmad Brewington jumped off […]
3 South Carolina drug dealers convicted of running ring that sold fentanyl in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Three Rock Hill men have been found guilty of running a multi-state drug operation, according to an announcement Tuesday morning from the U.S. District Attorney’s Office. Gabriel L’Ambiance Ingram, Darrell Larod Crockett and Carl Michael Mann ran the operation out of the Rock Hill and Charlotte areas. They were convicted […]
methodist.edu
MU Ranked No. 1 Most Diverse University in North Carolina
As the new academic year begins for colleges and universities across the state and nation, Methodist University starts its semester being recognized as the No. 1 Most Diverse University in North Carolina in 2022. MU is one spot ahead of Duke University and surpasses all of the nearly 150 other big public and smaller, private institutions in the state. Methodist University also is at an impressive No. 56 overall for diversity in the nationwide rankings, and MU and Duke are the only schools in the state with an A+ rating.
rhinotimes.com
Commissioners Dress Up And Say ‘Cheese’ Rather Than ‘More Taxes’
It’s mid-August, which means various things to various people, but for the Guilford County Commissioners it meant that it was time for their closeup Mr. DeMille. Actually, it wasn’t a closeup and the late Mr. DeMille was nowhere to be found, however, at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18, just before the start of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners’ regular August meeting, the nine commissioners who were dressed to the nines posed for the photo that will hang in the Old Guilford County Court House in perpetuity.
Family gives strong message to killers after funeral for slain North Carolina deputy
"When Ned was taken in this violent and barbaric way, if it was meant to frighten and undermine the very fabric and stability of this community you failed, because we have a message for you. We will rise together, stronger and united. We will carry his spirit because what Ned left in each of us cannot be taken," his cousin said.
